Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Heather Chen, CNN

Updated 3:36 a.m. ET, November 29, 2022
1 min ago

Desperation and defiance on show in Kherson as Russians shell city just two weeks after pulling out

From CNN's Mick Krever and Matthew Chance

The site of a Russian shelling in Kherson where four were killed, according to the local administration.
The site of a Russian shelling in Kherson where four were killed, according to the local administration. (Mick Krever/CNN)

A pool of blood-stained water and the charred wreckage of a car mark the spot in Kherson where Russian shells tore into this city Thursday, killing four, according to local officials, and shattering any sense of calm.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he’s annexed this region, and that the people here are now Russians. But his troops have left, and now they’re killing the civilians they once vowed to protect.

Amid acute power and water shortages, the people of Kherson are suffering and, with winter fast approaching, it’s only set to get worse.

Soon after the invasion of Ukraine began, Kherson was taken over by Russian forces, only emerging from months of occupation on November 11 when the Kremlin’s troops withdrew. Now residents are suffering the kind of violence familiar to so many across this country.

In a small grocery store also destroyed by the recent shelling, a desperate local man searches in the rubble for scraps of food and rolls of toilet paper, scavenging for what little he can to survive.

“Is everything so bad?” we ask. “It’s not good,” he responds, bleakly.

Read the full story here.

1 hr 43 min ago

Dnipro struck by Russian missiles Monday night, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Josh Pennington

The Ukrainian city of Dnipro was the target of a Russian rocket attack Monday night, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

"Several rockets were launched at the city tonight. They were targeting a private enterprise. Manufacturing facilities were destroyed. A fire broke out," Reznichenko posted on Telegram.

He did not disclose the identity of the enterprise. 

Some background: Dnipro is frequently targeted by Russian missiles and other longer-range weapons. On Saturday, Reznichenko said at least 13 people were wounded in a Russian rocket attack.

7 hr 12 min ago

More than half of damaged heating facilities in Ukraine have been restored, state company says

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva in Kyiv

More than half of the damaged heating facilities in Ukraine have been restored, according to the YASNO energy company, which supplies electricity and natural gas. 

The company's CEO said "316 heat supply facilities have already been restored, which is 53.3% of the total number of affected facilities."

"Despite the constant shelling, Ukraine has started the heating season - 99.7% of boiler houses have started functioning, 99.6% of residential buildings, 97.9% of kindergartens, 98.9% of schools and 99.9% of healthcare facilities have been provided with heating," YASNO's CEO, Sergey Kovalenko, said. 

"Special efforts are now being made to restore the operation of heat generating enterprises in the liberated territories of Kharkiv and Kherson regions, where the situation with access to communications remains difficult," he added.

7 hr 15 min ago

UN calls humanitarian situation in southern Ukraine "critical" as people struggle without power and heat

From CNN's Richard Roth

The situation remains "dire" and "critical" in the southern Ukrainian cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv — with nearly a quarter of a million people in Mykolaiv alone facing a lack of heat, water and power, the United Nations says.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that Humanitarian Coordinator Denise Brown visited the two southern cities over the weekend. Brown reported that people fleeing Kherson are going to Mykolaiv, according to Dujarric.

"Some heating points have already been established in Mykolaiv to help people who cannot heat their homes. Aid workers are providing supplies and generators to make these places functional," Dujarric said.

In Kherson, "We expect that, with support of the authorities, we will be able to cover the basic needs of people who have stayed in the city, if we are able to sustain the same level of aid sent over the past two weeks."  

"The situation with water, heating and electricity, however, remains dire, although the electricity supply is gradually being restored," the spokesman added.

Donors have provided $3.1 billion in humanitarian aid through the UN this year, but Dujarric said continued funding is important, especially during winter months.

7 hr 28 min ago

Russia postpones nuclear arms control talks with US, State Department says

From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

The Biden administration is blaming Russia for postponing meetings to discuss a key nuclear arms control agreement between the two countries that were scheduled to begin in Egypt on Tuesday, with a State Department spokesperson saying the decision was made “unilaterally” by Russia.

The meetings on the New START Treaty — the only agreement left regulating the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals — were scheduled to be held in the wake of Moscow’s nuclear saber-rattling toward Ukraine and following complications around inspections related to the treaty. US officials have repeatedly stressed the need for dialogue on nuclear matters in order to reduce risk.

In a statement Monday, the State Department spokesperson said that “the United States and the Russian Federation were set to convene a meeting of the New START Treaty’s Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC) in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss New START Treaty implementation on Tuesday, November 29.”

“The Russian side informed the United States that Russia has unilaterally postponed the meeting and stated that it would propose new dates,” the spokesperson said.

Russia did not provide a reason to the US for postponing the talks, a senior State Department official told CNN. Moscow informed the US of its decision in “recent days,” the official said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry told Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti that the talks had been postponed, but did not give a reason for the delay.

Read more here.