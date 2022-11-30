World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Stock market and economy today

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Heather Chen, Sophie Tanno, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:12 a.m. ET, November 30, 2022
11 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 52 min ago

EU seeks to set up specialized court to probe alleged Russian crimes in Ukraine 

From CNN's Radina Gigova

The European Union will try to set up a specialized court that would investigate and prosecute alleged crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.  

"Russia must pay for its horrific crimes, including for its crime of aggression against a sovereign state. And this is why while continuing to support the International Criminal Court (ICC), we are proposing to set up a specialized court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute Russia's crime of aggression," von der Leyen said in a video message.  

"We are ready to start working with the international community to get the broadest international support possible for this specialized court," she said.  

It is estimated that more than 20,000 civilians and more than 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, von der Leyen said.  

"Russia must also pay financially for the devastation it has caused," she said, "and we have the means to make Russia pay."   

The damage suffered by Ukraine is estimated at 600 billion euros, von der Leyen said. "Russia and its oligarchs have to compensate Ukraine for the damage and cover the cost for rebuilding the country," she said. 

The EU has blocked 300 billion euros of the Russian Central Bank reserves and frozen 19 billion euros of Russian oligarchs' money, von der Leyen said.  

"In the short term, we could create with our partners a structure to manage these funds and invest them. We would then use the proceeds for Ukraine. And once the sanctions are lifted, these funds should be used so that Russia pays full compensation for the damages caused to Ukraine," she said.  

"We will work on an international agreement with our partners to make this possible. And together we can find legal ways to get to it," she said.  

"Russia's horrific crimes will not go unpunished," von der Leyen added.  

2 hr 8 min ago

Zelensky claims Russian forces are "planning something in the south"

From CNN's Sophie Tanno

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his nightly address on November 29.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his nightly address on November 29. (President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his nightly video address Tuesday that the Russians are "planning something in the south."

He said that the situation on the frontline remains difficult and Russian forces are trying to advance into the Donbas region and Kharkiv.

“The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely big Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk region, move in the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south,” he said.

"But we are holding out and -- most importantly -- do not allow the enemy to fulfill their intentions," he added.

The warning comes just weeks after the southern city of Kherson was liberated from Russian troops on November 11, after eight months of occupation.

The city has since been rocked by heavy Russian shelling, shattering an initial sense of calm.

Kherson was the only Ukrainian regional capital that Russian forces had captured since February’s invasion.

2 hr 19 min ago

NATO meeting sees foreign ministers pledge more support for Ukraine

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Reuters

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, opens the meeting of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest, Romania, on November 30.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, opens the meeting of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest, Romania, on November 30. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images)

NATO foreign ministers pledged more support for Ukraine in a meeting in Bucharest Tuesday, including assisting in repairs to its energy infrastructure amid Russian attacks.

They said in a joint statement that they remain steadfast in the "commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

"Russia’s unacceptable actions, including hybrid activities, energy blackmail, and reckless nuclear rhetoric, undermine the rules-based international order," the statement read. 

Ukraine has been experiencing nationwide blackouts as Russia continues to bombard energy infrastructure.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that generators and spare parts for Ukraine's energy grid had already been delivered.

"We have delivered generators, we have delivered spare parts, and allies are, in different ways, helping to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure. We need to realize that there are enormous effects of the attacks (by Russia)," Stoltenberg said as he arrived for the meeting.

The United States announced it would provide $53 million to buy power grid equipment for Ukraine.

"This equipment will be rapidly delivered to Ukraine on an emergency basis to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter," a State Department statement said, adding that the package would include distribution transformers, circuit breakers and surge arresters among other equipment.

Ukraine urged its Western partners to supply it with both air defense systems and transformers to blunt Russian strikes.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was discussing with NATO foreign ministers how to speed up the process of weapons deliveries to his country and secure the energy infrastructure.

"We appreciate what has been done, but the war goes on," said Kuleba on the sidelines of the NATO meeting, speaking alongside Stoltenberg. 

"Today I have three other words, three different words, which are: faster, faster and faster," Kuleba said.

4 hr 48 min ago

Ukraine's First Lady meets with Queen Consort Camilla

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Queen Consort Camilla holds an audience with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace in London on November 29.
Queen Consort Camilla holds an audience with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace in London on November 29. (Ian Jones/Buckingham Palace/Reuters)

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska has met with Queen Consort Camilla on her visit to the United Kingdom. 

Zelenska wrote on Telegram that it was an “honour” to meet Her Majesty and “tell her what has happened and is happening in our territories temporarily occupied by Russia”. 

They also talked about how the war has "divided families," she said.

"Many children are deprived of the opportunity to communicate with their parents at home: father or mother may serve in the armed forces," Zelenska said.
4 hr 47 min ago

How Ukraine is innovating Soviet-era weapons for a 21st century battleground

From CNN's Mick Krever, Matthew Chance, Kosta Gak and Luis Graham-Yooll

Ukrainian soldiers watch a real-time feed from a drone as they target artillery strikes on Russian positions.
Ukrainian soldiers watch a real-time feed from a drone as they target artillery strikes on Russian positions. (Mick Krever/CNN)

In a basement in eastern Ukraine, young men sit at a long table strewn with laptops, their eyes glued to a television screen an arm’s length away.

They watch black figures on a bleak winter hilltop, which appear to panic, then run across the frame. It’s a live video feed from a small Ukrainian drone several miles away — a spotter for artillery teams trying to kill Russian soldiers in their trenches.

Plumes of smoke rise from the near misses of Ukrainian salvos.

All along the eastern frontlines, in basement command centers hidden behind unmarked metal doors, bookish Ukrainian soldiers direct artillery fire in a desperate attempt to hold off a Russian advance.

This is a real-life testing ground for shoestring, innovative 21st century warfare. The men use cheap, commercially available drones and consumer chat programs to identify and communicate targeting for weaponry that in many cases is multiple decades old.

Their fiercest fight is taking place for the city of Bakhmut, besieged for months by Russian forces.

Read more here.

4 hr 56 min ago

5 killed by Russian strikes in Donetsk

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Firefighters extinguish a fire after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on November 29.
Firefighters extinguish a fire after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on November 29. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

At least five civilians were killed in Russian strikes in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, according to a Ukrainian military official.

In a statement Wednesday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said two people died in Bakhmut city, two others in Drobysheve and one in neighboring Lyman.

A total of 15 others were injured, he added.

Some of the fiercest fighting in eastern Ukraine is taking place around Bakhmut, which has been besieged for months by Russian forces.

6 hr 4 min ago

Ukraine's prime minister says winter season will be challenging, but 70% of power needs have been met

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

The second winter season of the war "will be very challenging," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

He told a government meeting that Russia "will further shell the energy infrastructure; their goal is to freeze Ukraine and commit another genocide of the Ukrainian people."

Shmyhal said that "all regions of Ukraine, except Kherson region, are supplied with power. Currently, electricity production in the country covers 70% of consumption needs."

He said the onus was now on regional power companies not to exceed the limits provided by state electricity provider NPC Ukrenergo and to minimize uneven disconnection of consumers.

There is sufficient energy, he said, to evenly distribute the load of forced outages so that people can turn on lights for at least five to six hours a day, Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal said the situation required a strong air defense and quick repairs of damaged power equipment.

"Regarding air defense, over the past month, there has been significant progress, first of all, thanks to the supply of modern Western systems," he said.

Obtaining additional power equipment was also a priority, he said.

"Lithuania alone has given us 114 transformers. Other countries allocate funds and equipment to help Ukraine survive the winter. Not only Europe, but also the USA, Canada and Japan provide us with substantial support," he said.

Shmyhal said Ukraine's energy resources are adequate for the winter months: "We are entering the winter with 14 billion cubic meters of gas in our storage facilities and 1.3 million tonnes of coal in storages. This resource will be quite enough to get us through the winter stably."

He also said that the Economy Ministry foresaw no shortages of fuel and diesel, which would be required for the hundreds of generators being imported.

4 hr 59 min ago

NATO foreign ministers reiterate solidarity with Ukraine and pledge to assist with infrastructure repairs

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London  

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, speaks during the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting held at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, on November 29.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, speaks during the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting held at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, on November 29. (Murat Gok/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

NATO foreign ministers said Tuesday in a joint statement they remain steadfast in the "commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity" and pledged allies will assist Ukraine as it repairs its energy infrastructure amid Russian attacks.

"Russia’s unacceptable actions, including hybrid activities, energy blackmail, and reckless nuclear rhetoric, undermine the rules-based international order," according to the statement. 

"We condemn Russia’s cruelty against Ukraine’s civilian populations and violations and abuses of human rights, such as forcible deportations, torture, and barbaric treatment of women, children, and persons in vulnerable situations," it said. 

"We also remain resolute in supporting Ukraine’s long-term efforts on its path of post-war reconstruction and reforms, so that Ukraine can secure its free and democratic future, modernize its defense sector, strengthen long-term interoperability and deter future aggression," according to the statement. 

Ukraine has been experiencing blackouts as Russia continues to bombard energy infrastructure.

"We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Ukraine as it advances its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the ministers said.

12 hr 5 min ago

Russians are shelling settlements in liberated areas of Kherson along Dnipro River, official says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Russian forces are shelling "all settlements" along the west bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region, including recently liberated territory, according to Ukrainian officials.

Serhii Khlan, a member of the Kherson regional council, told a news conference that "the occupiers continue shelling both the city of Kherson and the west-bank part of Kherson region."

"They are shelling absolutely all settlements located along the Dnipro River coast," he said.

He said there had been no casualties Tuesday, but Russian forces continue to strike at vital infrastructure.

"Power company crews are working to fully restore power supply to Kherson city. Critical infrastructure is supplied, but not all of it. Hospitals have received electricity supply," he said.

"Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to fully supply water," Khlan said. "The internet began to appear — not throughout the city — but in some areas. Now we can talk about 20% of connected consumers in Kherson."

Khlan said that only a quarter of Kherson city's pre-war population of 320,000 remains — and more were leaving every day because of the shelling and lack of utilities. Additional carriages were being added to a daily evacuation train, and evacuation by bus routes continued, he added.