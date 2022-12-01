The recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine is without power in the wake of heavy Russian shelling, according to a local official.

"The voltage in the power grids has disappeared," Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of Kherson region military administration, wrote on Telegram.

Energy company Khersonoblenergo is "already working to fix the problem," Yanushevych added.

Some context: Ukraine's liberation of Kherson last month delivered a major victory to Kyiv and marked one of the biggest setbacks for Russian President Vladimir Putin since his invasion began. But with winter fast approaching, residents face a dire situation in the face of continued Russian shelling and power and water shortages.