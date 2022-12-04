Ukrainian officials reported Russian strikes in two southern regions late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

The attacks damaged buildings but no one was reportedly killed or wounded.

In Zaporizhzhia:

Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said several strikes were reported in a village there.

While the strikes caused no casualties, they did break windows and damage roofs on homes, and power lines were damaged, according to Starukh.

In Dnipropetrovsk:

In the nearby Dnipropetrovsk region, officials reported shelling near the town of Nikopol, said Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the region's military administration.

"Russians shelled peaceful towns and villages 10 times with 'Grad' and heavy artillery," he said, adding that no one was injured.

In one community, homes, garages and power lines were damaged, he said. The scenes of shelling in other areas are being inspected and the details of the attacks are being clarified, he added.