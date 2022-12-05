World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 2:28 a.m. ET, December 5, 2022
1 min ago

Fires break out in Donetsk following Ukrainian shelling, Russian state media reports

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Alex Stambaugh 

Two buildings caught fire Monday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after strikes by Ukrainian forces, according to Russian state media.

The DPR's mission at the Russian-backed Joint Center for Control and Coordination said Ukrainian forces shelled the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk with Grad missiles on Monday morning, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

"Shelling by Ukrainian armed formations has been detected at 03:49 (a.m. local time) from the settlement of Tonenkoye toward the city of Donetsk (Voroshilovsky District), with 10 Grad rockets fired," the mission said on Telegram, according to TASS.

State news agency RIA Novosti said the two buildings that caught fire were residential, with one also housing a funeral home.

Efforts to put out the fires have been complicated by water supply being turned off in the area, Russian media reported.

Information on injuries and casualties is being clarified and emergency responders are at the scene, according to Russian media.

The Ukrainian military has not yet confirmed or commented on the attack. 

Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. 

22 min ago

Russian strikes kill at least 1 person in central Ukraine

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Alex Stambaugh 

At least one person was killed and three others wounded after Russian strikes hit the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih early Monday morning, local authorities said. 

Three missiles hit an industrial enterprise, killing one employee and wounding three others who were taken to a hospital and assessed to be in stable condition, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said in a Telegram post Monday.

Southern strikes: Russian shelling was also reported in the southern Nikopol district and Zaporizhzhia region. 

In the city of Zaporizhzhia, industrial and energy infrastructure was struck and one private business was damaged, Zaporizhzhia official Anatoliy Kurtev said on Telegram Monday. 

Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, said there were no casualties. 

In his daily video address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rallied residents to stay strong through the difficult winter months. 

"To get through this winter, we have to be even more resilient and even more united than ever," Zelensky said in a video alongside the text: "It is worth perceiving this winter not as a test, but as time — time that brings us closer to the main thing — to victory."
7 hr 7 min ago

This map shows the latest state of control in Ukraine

This weekend brought a fresh round of Russian attacks near the front lines in both southern and eastern Ukraine.

The map below shows the territories currently controlled by Moscow or Kyiv's forces:

7 hr 5 min ago

9 "Grain from Ukraine" ships leave Odesa with 336,000 tons of agricultural products

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Nine “Grain from Ukraine" ships with a combined 336,000 tons of agricultural products have left Odesa ports in the past two days, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reported Sunday.

The program is a humanitarian initiative, with Ukraine planning to send more than 60 ships of critically needed food products to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya and Yemen.

“In the past two days, the ports of Greater Odesa sent 9 ships with 336,000 tons of agricultural products to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe. Since the beginning of the implementation of the 'grain initiative,' the world has received 13 million tons of Ukrainian food," the Infrastructure Ministry wrote in a Facebook statement.  

CNN previously reported that the first vessel from the humanitarian program, carrying about 25,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, arrived at the port of Doraleh in Djibouti Saturday, en route to Ethiopia.

7 hr 2 min ago

Russia won’t export oil to Western countries that impose price cap, deputy PM says

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova

Russia will not export oil to countries that impose price caps even if production is cut, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on state TV Sunday. 

"I want to emphasize that our position is unchanged, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about this, and the government has repeatedly said that we believe that this instrument is non-market, inefficient, grossly interfering in the market, contrary to all the rules and the same WTO," Novak said, as quoted by RIA Novosti.
"We will sell oil and oil products to those countries that will work with us on market terms, even if we have to somewhat reduce production."

Novak also said Moscow is working on the mechanisms that would prohibit the use of the price cap instrument. 

Some context: On Friday, G7 nations and Australia agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil.

A price of $60 represents a discount of almost $27 to Brent crude, the global benchmark. Urals has been trading at discounts of around $23 in recent days. Reuters reported that the EU agreement included a mechanism to adjust the level of the cap to ensure it was always 5% below the market rate.

The risk of settling on a lower price is that Russia could retaliate by slashing its output, which would roil markets. Russia previously warned that it will stop supplying countries that adhere to the cap.

7 hr ago

Power and water supply have been largely restored in the city of Kherson, officials say

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko

Officials in the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine say two critical services have been largely restored after Russian strikes damaged infrastructure.

Electricity: Kherson city's power supply is back to 85% across town, according to local officials. That marks a significant improvement in the southern city over recent days.

After being restored to roughly three-quarters capacity Friday, the city had been cut off from electricity entirely by Russian shelling.

By Saturday, power was restored to 75% in the city, and then Sunday marked another improvement.

Water: Some 70% of residents now have water supplied in their homes, according to local officials. The city’s pumping station had been without power due to the Russian strikes that knocked energy grids offline.

6 hr 58 min ago

Russian forces attack in the east and south, leaving a civilian dead in Kherson: Ukrainian officials

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz and Lauren Kent

The eastern town of Bakhmut has become a prime target for Russian troops, a Ukrainian military official said Sunday. 

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the nation's armed forces, said Ukrainian troops were holding out in Bakhmut, describing the situation as “very difficult, but under control.”

Russian units appeared to make some progress in the town a few days ago, though they also looked to be taking heavy casualties.

“Bakhmut has become a target number one for the occupation army in order to break through our defense, to reach the direction of Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk … to demonstrate at least some success of their units directly on the battlefield,” Cherevatyi said.

Meanwhile in the Kherson region, head of the regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said Russia's forces have once again shelled residential areas.

That included attacks on private apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure, according to Yanushevych.

One civilian in Kherson was killed and two were injured Saturday, he said.

Ukrainian officials say Russia left numerous mines, tripwires and other dangerous objects throughout the Kherson region, with the National Police reporting they have seized 4,200 explosive devices and destroyed another 1,250. 

In the city of Kherson, crews have restored electricity supply, with about 75% of the community gaining access to power as of Sunday morning, according to the regional military administration.

CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva contributed to this report.

7 hr 9 min ago

Ukrainian police arrest group suspected of trying to steal Banksy mural

From CNN's Radina Gigova, Yulia Kesaieva and Sophie Tanno

Authorities in Ukraine have detained a group of people who allegedly tried to steal a mural by renowned graffiti artist Banksy from the wall of a building that was damaged by Russian shelling.

The mural, which shows a woman wearing a gas mask and carrying a fire extinguisher, was "ruthlessly cut off by attackers" in the town of Hostomel, northwest of the capital Kyiv on Friday, the head of the Kyiv Police Department, Andrey Nebitov, said Saturday in a statement on Telegram.

"A group of people dismantled the painting of the world-famous artist, tried to transport it using wooden boards and polyethylene, but was exposed by police and security forces," Nebitov said.

Read more here.