World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:42 a.m. ET, December 11, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
42 min ago

Viktor Bout says he "wholeheartedly" supports Ukraine war and would volunteer to fight for Russia

From CNN's Darya Tarasova and Sharon Braithwaite in London 

(Apichart Weerawong/AP/FILE)
(Apichart Weerawong/AP/FILE)

Recently freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Russia's war in Ukraine and that he'd volunteer to fight for Russia.

He said if he had the opportunity and the necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer" in what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.  

Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” by his accusers, was released on Thursday from US detention in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner.  

Bout made these remarks in a video interview with Kremlin-controlled TV network RT. He was interviewed by Maria Butina, a Russian gun rights enthusiast-turned TV personality who now works for the network. Butina, who was convicted of conspiring to act as an agent for a foreign state in the United States, was deported to Russia in October 2019 after serving more than 15 months behind bars in Florida.

When asked if he had a portrait of President Vladimir Putin in his prison cell, Bout said: "Yes, always. Why not? I’m proud that I’m Russian and that our president is Putin."

Some background on Bout: The former Soviet military officer was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization. Bout has maintained he is innocent. 

42 min ago

Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate blasts Putin's "insane and criminal" invasion of Ukraine

From CNN’s Sugam Pokharel and Allegra Goodwin

Natalia Pinchuk — on behalf of her husband Nobel Peace Prize 2022 winner and jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski — delivers a speech during the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Friday.
Natalia Pinchuk — on behalf of her husband Nobel Peace Prize 2022 winner and jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski — delivers a speech during the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Friday. (Rodrigo Freitas/NTB/AFP/Getty Images)

Human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine – Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties – have officially been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022, along with the jailed Belarusian advocate Ales Bialiatski, at a ceremony in Oslo on Saturday.  

Bialiatski's wife received his award on his behalf. The three winners will share the prize money of 10,000,000 Swedish krona ($900,000). 

The new laureates were honored for “an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power” in their respective countries.

“They have for many years promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement in October when the winners were announced.  

Russian laureate blasts Moscow's war: Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yan Rachinsky blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “insane and criminal” war on Ukraine in his acceptance speech.

Rachinsky, from Russia's human rights organization Memorial, claimed resistance to Russia is known as “fascism” under Putin, adding this has become “the ideological justification for the insane and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Memorial, one of Russia’s most well-known and respected human rights groups, worked to expose the abuses and atrocities of the Stalinist era for more than three decades before it was ordered to close by the country’s Supreme Court late last year. 

Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviichuk on Saturday called for an international tribunal to bring Putin and Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko to justice over “war crimes.”

The Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine's Matviichuk said this would be a way to “ensure justice for those affected by the war.” 

In her acceptance speech, Matviichuk warned war criminals should not only be convicted after the fall of authoritarian regimes, adding that “justice cannot wait.” 

42 min ago

Most of southern Ukrainian city without power following Russian shelling, utility says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Most of the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa and parts of the Odesa region are without power Saturday following Russian shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, according to one of Ukraine's major electricity providers, DTEK. 

"Tonight, there was another attack by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region. Several facilities were destroyed at once. Due to the scale of the destruction of the energy infrastructure in Odesa, all consumers except for critical infrastructure were disconnected from electricity," DTEK reports. 

“Emergency shutdowns also occur in populated areas of the region,” the provider continued. “Currently, the situation in the region remains difficult.” 

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s President’s Office, took to telegram Saturday to comment on the situation in Odesa. He also confirmed the city is currently without power, and that electricity has only been restored at some critical facilities such as hospitals.

More background: What Russia cannot win on the battlefield, it is seeking to win by casting Ukrainian cities into the dark and cold as a long winter sets in.

The result is a grinding battle of attrition: Barrages of Russian missiles fly across Ukraine, and Ukrainian power engineers work for days in freezing temperatures to restore power.

Monday saw the largest wave of missile attacks since Nov. 23. Officials report smaller rounds of shelling near-daily in regions across the country.

CNN's Tim Lister, Olga Voitovych and Victoria Butenko contributed to this report.