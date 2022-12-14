World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:28 a.m. ET, December 14, 2022
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Explosions heard in Kyiv, mayor says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Explosions have been heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram early Wednesday. 

"Explosions in the Shevchenkiv district of the capital. Response teams are heading to the scene. More updates to come," Klitschko said.

The Kyiv city military administration said the "air defense is working in [the] Kyiv region," after the explosions were heard.

"Keep calm and take cover!" the administration said on Telegram. 

The explosions were heard by CNN reporters in the city.

25 min ago

Russian commander says "NATO bloc" in Ukraine can't be beaten without nuclear weapons

From CNN’s Philip Wang

Alexander Khodakovsky attends an interview in Donetsk on February 4.
Alexander Khodakovsky attends an interview in Donetsk on February 4. (Kazbek Basayev/Reuters)

Russia can't “defeat the NATO bloc” in Ukraine without using nuclear weapons, a Russian commander in the east of the country said on state television Tuesday. 

Commander Alexander Khodakovsky of the Russian militia in the Donetsk region said on Russia-1 that Moscow's resources are limited.

He also claimed that Russia is now fighting the entire Western world, which is why the next escalation of the Ukraine war can “only be one: nuclear.” 

“We don't have the resources to defeat the NATO bloc with conventional means. But we have nuclear weapons for that,” Khodakovsky said. 

The Kremlin has not publicly responded to Khodakovsky's comments. 

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the “increasing” threat of nuclear war but said he viewed the Russian nuclear arsenal as a deterrent rather than a provocation.

2 hr 15 min ago

Brittney Griner is "heartbroken" that Paul Whelan remains detained in Russia

From CNN's Amanda Musa and Jennifer Hansler

Brittney Griner is “heartbroken” that Paul Whelan is still detained in Russia, her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Tuesday.

“She is heartbroken that Paul Whelan is not home. She is thinking about his family and talked about her intention to call them as soon as she gets home,” Colas said on AC360. “She's really committed to telling this story and making sure that this population of wrongfully detained Americans, that people know their names.”

Colas told CNN that Griner is making plans and thinking about things she can do to help people detained overseas.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. The Biden administration was unable to secure his release when they brought home Griner last week in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. 

3 hr 22 min ago

Russian defector describes horrific crimes against civilians in Ukraine

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen and Ivana Kottasová

Nikita Chibrin says he still remembers his fellow Russian soldiers running away after allegedly raping two Ukrainian women during their deployment northwest of Kyiv in March.

“I saw them run, then I learned they were rapists. They raped a mother and a daughter,” he said.

Their commanders, Chibrin said, shrugged when finding out about the rapes. The alleged rapists were beaten, he says, but never fully punished for their crimes.

“They were never jailed. Just fired. Just like that: ‘Go!’ They were simply dismissed from the war. That’s it.”

Chibrin is a former soldier from the Russian city of Yakutsk who says he served in the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, the notorious Russian military unit accused of committing war crimes during their offensive in Bucha, Borodianka and other towns and villages north of Kyiv.

He deserted from the Russian military in September and fled to Europe via Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Troops from Chibrin’s brigade were labeled war criminals by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in April after mass graves containing murdered civilians and dead bodies lying in the streets were discovered following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.

Read more here.

46 min ago

Zelensky thanks EU for pledging billions in aid at Paris donor conference 

From CNN’s Philip Wang

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the European Union on Tuesday for its $19 billion aid package, as well as an additional $1 billion pledged by dozens of countries during a donor conference in France earlier in the day.

“Every day we gain new strength for Ukraine to get through this winter, and I thank everyone who works for this and who helps our country, ” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The funding will focus on Ukraine’s embattled energy sector, which has been targeted during the war against Russia, along with other humanitarian support. 

Zelensky also thanked other European countries that provided additional support beyond the EU funding, specifically naming Spain, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.

He added that during a forum that focused on French business relations on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials presented French entrepreneurs with opportunities for investment in Ukraine during and after the war. 

4 hr 2 min ago

Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian missile attacks have turned the "entire country into a front line"

From CNN's Seb Shukla and Victoria Butenko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, that Russia’s huge missile attacks against Ukraine have turned the “entire country into a front line”. 

Kuleba added “it doesn't matter whether you are a soldier or a civilian, you are under attack. And that's how we feel.”

Speaking to foreign journalists from Kyiv, Kuleba responded to a question about whether he places more value on weapons or energy supplies, saying both are “almost equally important."

Russia launched its barrage of missile attacks across Ukraine, targeting its energy infrastructure on Oct. 10.

Earlier on Tuesday, CNN reported that the United States is finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Paris Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had been leading a delegation where over $1 billion in aid had been pledged to Ukraine to help it through the tough winter months.

4 hr 3 min ago

EU agrees to $19 billion Ukraine aid package after striking a deal with Hungary

From CNN's Gayle Harrington

European Union member states have agreed plans to provide a $19 billion aid package for Ukraine in 2023 after Hungary dropped its opposition in return for funding from the EU.

Hungary had initially blocked the package last week, amid a long running standoff over EU aid. Brussels had called for EU funds for Hungary be frozen due to concerns over corruption and insufficient reforms to strengthen the rule of law. 

On Monday evening, the EU struck a deal with Hungary. Under the new agreement, Brussels will give Budapest $6.1 billion in grants to "enable Hungary to foster its economic recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic and finance the green and digital transitions."

It will still freeze some funds, around $6.9 billion, but that is less than the near $8 billion the EU had previously planned on suspending.

The Czech Presidency of the European Council tweeted about the deal and the aid package for Ukraine Monday evening.

4 hr 18 min ago

Exclusive: US finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine

By CNN's Barbara Starr and Oren Liebermann

The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine that could be announced as soon as this week, according to two US officials and a senior administration official.

The Pentagon’s plan still needs to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. The three officials told CNN that approval is expected.

Ukraine has been calling for the US to send the advanced long-range air defense system that is highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as it comes under a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks that have destroyed key infrastructure across the country. It would be the most effective long-range defensive weapons system sent to the country and officials say it will help secure airspace for NATO nations in eastern Europe.

It is not clear how many missile launchers will be sent but a typical Patriot battery includes a radar set that detects and tracks targets, computers, power generating equipment, an engagement control station and up to eight launchers, each holding four ready to fire missiles.

Once the plans are finalized, the Patriots are expected to ship quickly in the coming days and Ukrainians will be trained to use them at a US Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, officials said.

Ukraine has been asking for the system for months but the logistical challenges of delivering it and operating it are immense. Despite those obstacles, “the reality of what is going on the ground” led the administration to make the decision, the senior administration official told CNN, noting the continuing intense Russian missile barrages.

Read more here.

4 hr 6 min ago

"Two explosive devices" were used on key bridge in Melitopol, say Russian officials

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Seb Shukla and Teele Rebane

Russian-installed administrators in the city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that "two explosive devices" of 15-20 kilograms of TNT were used to blow up a portion of a bridge used for supplying Russian armed forces.

Yevgeny Balitskyi, the Russian-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia region, said on Telegram that “unknown persons blew up two reinforced concrete supports of the road bridge, after which the bridge received a subsidence.”

He stressed that the damage to the bridge “did not affect cargo traffic in anyway” and claimed the bridge “had no strategic significance.” 

He finished his message by saying that the perpetrators are being pursued and they will “be punished to the fullest extent of the law”.

More background: The bridge connects the main part of the city of Melitopol to the suburb of Konstantynivka. 

The bridge is part of the M14 highway that runs along Ukraine’s southern coastline and connects Melitopol to Berdyansk to the east and then on to Mariupol and into the Russian Federation.