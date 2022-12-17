Rescuers pulled the body of a one-and-a-half year-old boy from the rubble of a house in Kryvyi Rih, which was destroyed by a Russian missile Friday, according to a local official.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said on Telegram Saturday that four people had been killed, including a 64-year-old woman.

Reznickehnko also said that 13 people, including four children, were wounded.

The city was among the hardest hit in the latest wave of Russian missile attacks, officials said.