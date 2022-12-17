World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:31 a.m. ET, December 17, 2022
1 min ago

4 killed, 13 injured as body of missing child is recovered from rubble in Kryvyi Rih after attacks

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Rescuers pulled the body of a one-and-a-half year-old boy from the rubble of a house in Kryvyi Rih, which was destroyed by a Russian missile Friday, according to a local official.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said on Telegram Saturday that four people had been killed, including a 64-year-old woman.

Reznickehnko also said that 13 people, including four children, were wounded.

The city was among the hardest hit in the latest wave of Russian missile attacks, officials said.

11 min ago

Water supply and metro services restored in Kyiv as many remain without heat and power after missile attacks

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Water supply and metro services have been restored in Kyiv, while officials continue to work to bring back heating in the Ukrainian capital, one day after a barrage of Russian missiles targeted the city.

“Water supply has been restored to all residents of the capital. Half of Kyiv residents already have heating and we are working to restore it to all residents of the city,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram on Saturday. 

Klitschko also said that electricity had been returned to two-thirds of Kyiv residents. 

“But the schedules of emergency power outages are still applied," Klitschko added. "Because the shortage of electricity is significant. Power engineers ask to continue to save electricity."