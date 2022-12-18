World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:35 a.m. ET, December 18, 2022
1 min ago

CNN Exclusive: Ukraine criticizes FIFA for refusing to show Zelensky's message of peace at World Cup final

From CNN's Matthew Chance

Ukraine is criticizing FIFA for refusing to show a video message from President Volodymyr Zelensky in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium ahead of the World Cup final Sunday. 

The video, which was recorded in English, was meant to be an “appeal for peace,” according to a written statement provided to CNN by Ukraine’s presidential office Saturday. 

"Qatar supported the President’s initiative, but FIFA blocked the initiative and will not allow the video address of the president to be shown before the final game," the statement said. 

CNN has reached out to FIFA but has not received a comment. Qatar has not publicly commented on the request from Ukraine.

CNN first reported on the story when a source within Zelensky’s office said the request to deliver the video message had been rebuffed.  

CNN received a video copy of President Zelensky’s pre-recorded speech on Saturday.

During the 1 minute, 43 second video, Zelensky says soccer is meant to bring the world together and calls for "the World Cup, but not world war."

"This World Cup proved time again that different countries and nationalities can decide who is the strongest in the fair play, but not in the playing with fire — on the green playing field and not on the red battlefield," Zelensky says in the address. 

The Ukrainian presidential office told CNN they were informed that FIFA regarded the message as too political and said they had sent a copy of the text of the address to FIFA headquarters in Switzerland on Friday.

"There is nothing political in the president's appeal that gives political color to the sporting event, namely, there are no subjective evaluations, political signals, and even more so no accusations," the statement said. 

The Ukrainian presidential office added there is "still time for FIFA to correct their error.” 

"FIFA should not be afraid that words of peace will be heard at the global soccer celebration that represents peace," the statement said.

Ukraine’s presidential office also said it will distribute the video independently if FIFA doesn’t air it. It said the organization's decision to block the clip would show "FIFA has lost its valuable understanding of soccer — as a game that unites peoples, rather than supporting existing divisions."

17 min ago

Zelensky: 6 million Ukrainians have power again, but big problems remain for water supply

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Electricity has been restored for millions of Ukrainians Saturday, but challenges remain for crews scrambling to recover from Friday's barrage of Russian missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

“During the day, it was possible to restore the electricity supply to almost 6 million Ukrainians,” Zelensky said during his nightly address. 

He added that repair work "has been going on nonstop since yesterday's terrorist attack.” 

Zelensky noted there are still problems with heat supply and “big problems with the supply of water exist” in parts of the country. 

The president said the areas facing “the most difficult situation” include Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia.

He mentioned several other areas still dealing with “large-scale outages," including the city of Dnipro and the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Poltava, Ternopil and Chernihiv. 

Another call for air defenses: Zelensky again appealed to international partners to provide Ukraine with the means to defend its airspace.

“Find an opportunity to give Ukraine reliable protection of the sky, a reliable air defense shield. You can do it," he said. “When this happens, the main form of Russian terror – missile terror – will become simply impossible.” 

CNN was first to report on Tuesday that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, according to two US officials and a senior administration official. If the US sends the system, it would mark a significant new US contribution to protecting the country's infrastructure.

Russia issued a cryptic warning that such a shipment would provoke "unpredictable consequences."

18 min ago

"We cannot let Putin steal our Christmas": Kyiv decorates 40-foot tree with energy-saving garlands

From CNN's Gabby Gretner

Workers set up a Christmas tree in Sophia Square on December 16, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Workers set up a Christmas tree in Sophia Square on December 16, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

In Kyiv's Sofia Square, a Christmas tree that is 12 meters (nearly 40 feet) tall will be decorated with "energy-saving garlands" that will be powered by a generator at specific times, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko posted a progress report of the artificial tree's installation to his Telegram account, as the city continues to experience power outages due to Friday's Russian missile strikes

Roughly 1,000 blue and yellow balls and white doves will decorate the tree, with a trident placed on top, the mayor said. Flags of countries that are supporting Ukraine will be placed at the bottom of the tree.

There will be no Christmas markets, mass entertainment events or rides in Sophia Square this year.

Last month, Klitschko told Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine the city's Christmas trees will still be installed amid the war “to remind our children of the New Year mood.”

“No one is going to cancel the New Year and Christmas, and there should be an atmosphere of the New Year,” Klitschko told the network. “We cannot let Putin steal our Christmas.”

18 min ago

1 killed and 2 injured in shelling of Kherson suburbs, Ukrainian presidential official says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

The suburbs of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson came under Russian shelling on Saturday morning, causing one death and two others to be hospitalized, according to the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.   

“One woman died from injuries and two more people are in the hospital,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a post on his Telegram account. "The enemy strike damaged the building of the school, hospital and church.” 

A strike took place in Stepanivka, which is located just outside of Kherson, Tymoshenko said. He said the village was shelled by mortars, and a humanitarian aid headquarters was hit. 

Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Kherson region military administration, said a facility for the elderly was also hit in the attack.

“The Russian army struck the Kherson geriatric center in the village of Stepanivka,” Yanushevych said on Telegram Saturday. “The occupiers vilely targeted an institution that provides assistance to the elderly.” 

According to Yanushevych, “the gates were destroyed, the windows and doors were broken, and damage was done to the roof and the porch” of the geriatric center. 

“Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries,” he added. 