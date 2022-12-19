Moscow says it shot down 4 US-made missiles over southern Russia

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday that its forces had shot down four US-made anti-radiation missiles over a region in southern Russia bordering Ukraine, one of the first such claims to be made by Moscow since it launched the war nine months ago.

“Four American anti-radar ‘HARM’ missiles were shot down in the airspace of the Belgorod region,” said Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia's Defense Ministry, in his daily briefing.

The "HARM," an air-to-surface, high-speed anti-radiation missile, is designed to "seek and destroy" radar-equipped air defense systems, according to the US Air Force.

Separately, on Sunday, shelling struck the Belgorod region, hitting residential and industrial buildings, according to its governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who said that one person had died and 10 more were injured in the attacks.

“Yesterday was an extremely difficult day. There was shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces," said Gladkov in a post on the messaging app Telegram on Monday.