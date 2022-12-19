World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, Jack Guy, Eliza Mackintosh, Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 6:00 p.m. ET, December 19, 2022
8 hr 31 min ago

Moscow says it shot down 4 US-made missiles over southern Russia

From CNN’s Anna Chernova and Sebastian Shukla

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday that its forces had shot down four US-made anti-radiation missiles over a region in southern Russia bordering Ukraine, one of the first such claims to be made by Moscow since it launched the war nine months ago.

“Four American anti-radar ‘HARM’ missiles were shot down in the airspace of the Belgorod region,” said Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia's Defense Ministry, in his daily briefing.

The "HARM," an air-to-surface, high-speed anti-radiation missile, is designed to "seek and destroy" radar-equipped air defense systems, according to the US Air Force.

Separately, on Sunday, shelling struck the Belgorod region, hitting residential and industrial buildings, according to its governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who said that one person had died and 10 more were injured in the attacks.

“Yesterday was an extremely difficult day. There was shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces," said Gladkov in a post on the messaging app Telegram on Monday.  

11 hr 31 min ago

Ukrainian children are asking Santa Claus for air defense systems and weapons this Christmas, says Zelensky 

From CNN’s Eve Brennan and Irina Morgan 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video link during a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) plenary session in Riga, Latvia, on December 19. (Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video link during a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) plenary session in Riga, Latvia, on December 19. (Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian children are asking Saint Nicholas, or Santa Claus, for weapons, air defense systems and victory this Christmas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, the day the country celebrates Saint Nicholas Day.

“On Saint Nicholas Day today … Russian terrorists gave a gift to Ukrainian children with new strikes,” Zelensky said in a virtual address to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) leaders’ summit. 

“Ukrainian children in their letters to St. Nicholas are asking for air defense, for weapons, for victory – a victory for them, a victory for all Ukrainians,” he said. “They understand everything, our children. Let us act!”

Saint Nicholas Day, or Svyatyy Mykolay Day, is celebrated in Ukraine on Dec. 19, based on the old Julian calendar, which is 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar. The saint's feast day is normally celebrated on Dec. 5 or 6 in Western Christian countries.

Zelensky urged leaders from the JEF -- composed of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom -- to continue to support Ukraine with military aid to “speed up the movement of our armed forces towards victory.” 

“Our victory will be the victory for each of you, for Europe, for your people – a victory that the whole world, I'm sure, looks forward to,” said Zelensky. 

10 hr 13 min ago

US Patriot missile defense system "would help us a lot," says Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson

From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Seb Shukla

MIM-104 Patriot short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for defense against aircraft, cruise missiles and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles are located at Rzeszow Airport, Poland on July 24. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance/Getty Images)
MIM-104 Patriot short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for defense against aircraft, cruise missiles and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles are located at Rzeszow Airport, Poland on July 24. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Ukraine would be better able to defend itself from drone and missile attacks by Russian forces if it were provided with fighter aircraft and Patriot missile defense systems, according to a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Speaking on Ukrainian television on Monday following a wave of drone attacks on the country, Yurii Ihnat said that “F-15 and F-16 aircrafts could effectively fight the threats that we have today -- missile attacks and attacks by Shaheds (Iranian-made drones used by Russian forces)."

"Fighter aircraft can effectively destroy such targets," he added. "Aircraft, aircraft platforms, Patriot systems would help us a lot."

Some background: Last week, CNN exclusively revealed that the US was finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been calling for the US to send the Patriot, the US' most advanced ground-based air defense system, which is highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles, as it comes under a barrage of Russian attacks that have destroyed key infrastructure across the country.

It would be the most effective long-range defensive weapons system sent to Ukraine, and officials say it will help secure airspace for NATO nations in eastern Europe.

12 hr 32 min ago

Russians shell Nikopol district, cutting off water supply to several villages, regional official says

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight using drones, Grad multiple rocket launcher systems and other heavy artillery, according to local authorities.

Nikopol was struck by more than 60 Russian shells, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the region's military administration, said Monday in a statement on the messaging platform Telegram. The district, which is controlled by Ukrainians, lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River, across from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Towns and villages in the district, including Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Marhanets, were targeted, according to Reznichenko. There were no casualties, but civilian infrastructure and power systems were hit, leaving a path of destruction. Shelling in Chervonohryhorivka alone damaged 11 houses, six outbuildings, cars, a gas pipeline and power line, Reznichenko said. Due to the attack, a water pumping station had been “disconnected,” he added, leaving several villages cut off from any water supply.

Reznichenko added that Ukraine's air defense had intercepted two Russian drones flying in the region.

13 hr 33 min ago

Ukrainian Air Force says it intercepted 30 of 35 drones launched by Russia

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

An investigator shows the remains of a Russian suicide drone found at a site of a damaged residential house in the village of Stari Bezradychi, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, on December 19. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)
An investigator shows the remains of a Russian suicide drone found at a site of a damaged residential house in the village of Stari Bezradychi, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, on December 19. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have shot down 30 out of 35 drones launched by Russia from Sunday night into Monday, but those that dodged air defenses damaged power systems and civilian targets.

The Iranian-made, self-detonating Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones were launched from the “eastern coast of the Sea of Azov," the Air Force said in a statement on Facebook.

Many of the drones targeted Kyiv, according to the city's military administration, which said 18 out of 23 spotted in the sky over the capital were intercepted. There were no casualties, but authorities said that one critical infrastructure facility was hit. Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said that emergency services were working to limit the consequences of the attack.

The drone attacks come after several cities in Ukraine, including the capital, were hit by Russian missile strikes on Friday that dealt a major blow to the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many people without light, power or heat.

13 hr 32 min ago

Kyiv critical infrastructure facility damaged in Russian drone attack

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Critical power infrastructure burns after a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 19. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)
Critical power infrastructure burns after a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 19. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in a Russian drone attack in Kyiv on Monday according to a Ukrainian military commander.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces shot down 18 of the 23 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones launched by Russia at the capital on Monday.

Authorities earlier said Ukrainian air defenses had shot down nine Russian drones in Kyiv.

Popko added that two districts of the capital bore the brunt of the damage. A road in Solomyanskyi district was damaged and fragments of a drone landed on a high-rise residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district.

Two people were injured in the attacks, which come after several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, were hit by Russian missile strikes on Friday that dealt a major blow to the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many people without light, power or heat.

10 hr 12 min ago

2 injured in Russian drone attacks in Kyiv

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Residents gather as a critical power infrastructure facility burns after a Russian drone attack in Kyiv on Monday. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
Residents gather as a critical power infrastructure facility burns after a Russian drone attack in Kyiv on Monday. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Two people were injured and homes were damaged after Russian drones attacked Kyiv early Monday, according to the Ukrainian capital's military administration.

Critical infrastructure facilities were also damaged, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said Monday on Telegram, adding that technicians are working to stabilize power and heat supply.

Earlier Monday, Ukrainian air defenses shot down nine Russian drones in Kyiv, according to authorities.

It comes after several cities in Ukraine, including the capital, were hit by Russian missile strikes on Friday that dealt a major blow to the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many people without light, power or heat.

18 hr 10 min ago

Russian drones attack Kyiv early Monday

From CNN's Victoria Butenko and Josh Pennington

Ukrainian air defenses shot down nine Russian drones early Monday as Moscow's forces resumed attacks on Ukraine's capital.

The Kyiv City military administration gave the all-clear after the capital came under fire from what it said was "a barrage of ammunition."

Several explosions were heard in Kyiv early Monday, according to a CNN team on the ground.

The new attacks come as several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, reel from a series of Russian missile strikes on Friday that dealt a major blow to the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many Ukrainians without light, power or heat.

22 hr 20 min ago

Zelensky: Electricity restored to 9 million Ukrainians

From CNN's Mariya Knight in Atlanta

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address on Sunday said electricity had been restored to a total of 9 million Ukrainians, as the country recovers from a barrage of Russian attacks that hit on Friday.

“Another 3 million Ukrainians have had their energy supply restored,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky had already said that 6 million people had power restored on Saturday following another Russian missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said the return of power was "already a result for 9 million of our people.” 

In most of Ukraine's cities transport operations have returned to normal, he added.