Russia's war in Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Maureen Chowdhury, Aditi Sangal and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 8:29 a.m. ET, December 24, 2022
21 min ago

At least 7 people killed in Kherson city due to Russian shelling, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Dennis Lapin in Kyiv and Robert Iddiols

At least seven people were killed and 58 others were injured in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson following Saturday’s Russian shelling, according to an update from the Deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. 

Posting to Telegram, Tymoshenko said that “doctors are fighting for the lives of the victims.” 18 of the injured are in serious condition. 

“There are no military facilities even nearby. This is a targeted attack on civilians,” Tymoshenko added.

“Law enforcement officers are already investigating this terrorist act,” Tymoshenko said, adding that “every inhuman who gave this criminal order and executed it will be brought to justice.”

5 min ago

Zelensky condemns Russian shelling of Kherson as an act of "terror"

From Dennis Lapin in Kyiv and CNN’s Robert Iddiols in London

Cars burn on a street after a Russian strike in Kherson on Saturday.
Cars burn on a street after a Russian strike in Kherson on Saturday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky condemned the Russian shelling of Kherson city on Saturday as an act of “terror.”

“The terrorist country continues bringing the Russian world in the form of shelling of the civilian population. Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city,” Zelensky said.

“These are not military facilities,” he wrote on Telegram Saturday. “This is not a war according to the rules defined. It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.” 

The Ukrainian president posted several photos showing the aftermath of the bombardment, in which cars are aflame and bodies litter the street.  

“Social networks will most likely mark these photos as ‘sensitive content.’ But this is not sensitive content — it is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Zelensky said.  

“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” Zelensky added.  

 

7 min ago

Moscow may cut oil output by up to 7% in the new year, Russian deputy prime minister says

From CNN’s Clare Sebastian in London

Russia may cut oil output by 5% to 7% at the start of next year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state television channel on Friday, detailing a concrete threat of a production cut for the first time.

“We are ready to partially reduce our production, and this may happen, I assess the risk, let’s say at the start of next year we could have a reduction of 500,000-700,000 barrels a day, for us that’s about 5-6, 5-7%t. This is an insignificant amount, but nevertheless the risks are there,” Novak said in an interview with Russia 24.  

That production cut may be necessary, Novak said, because a presidential order is being prepared that includes a ban on the delivery of oil and oil products to countries that impose European Union’s price caps.

“As far as the price cap is concerned, a presidential order is being prepared, it’s almost ready for release. That order will include a ban on the delivery of oil and oil products to those countries and legal entities who will require compliance with the European Union’s price cap in their contracts,” Novak said.

The prices of Brent crude prices were up by 3.6% on Friday, recording its highest level in three weeks. 

Earlier this month, the European Union, along with the G7 and Australia, approved a price cap on Russian oil at $60 a barrel. The European Union also prohibits Russian crude oil imports by sea, designed to limit the Kremlin’s revenues.

 