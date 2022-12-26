Zelensky speaks during his nightly address on December 25. (Presidential Office of Ukraine)

Russia will try to make the last few days of the year "dark and difficult," Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday.

“There are only a few days left this year,” Zelensky said. “We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us.”

“Russia lost everything it could this year,” the Ukrainian president continued. “But it is trying to compensate for its losses with the gloating of its propagandists after the missile strikes at our country, at our energy sector.”

Zelensky urged Ukrainians “to be ready for any scenario” and “remember where the nearest point of invincibility is located.”

“More than 5,500 points have already been opened throughout the country,“ he added.

The "invincibility points" offer emergency shelter and services for Ukrainians without power following Russian attacks.