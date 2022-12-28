An Australian man has died fighting to defend Ukraine from Russia's invasion, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Sage O'Donnell "died in action defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people," his mother said in a statement released by DFAT.

"Sage was much loved by his friends and family. Sage’s humour, kind heart, values and laughter will be dearly missed. We are devastated by our recent loss of Sage," the statement said.

DFAT is providing consular assistance to the family, a spokesperson said.