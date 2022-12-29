Kyiv mayor warns of power and water outages after Russian attacks
From CNN's Olga Voiytovych in Kyiv
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Kitschko warned residents of possible power and water outages after Russian missile attacks against the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.
“There may be power outages in Kyiv. Charge your phones and other devices. Make a supply of water,” he said in a post on Telegram.
Ukraine was hit with a new round of Russian missile attacks on Thursday, with blasts heard by CNN's team in Kyiv.
Air raid sirens have also sounded in several cities as officials reported missile strikes and air defense systems being activated, including Kharkiv in the northeast, Mykolaiv in the south, as well as Zhytomyr and Poltava in central Ukraine.
10 min ago
Russia carries out "massive missile attack" on Ukraine, Odesa official says
From CNN’s Olga Voitovych and Victoria Butenko
Russia has carried out a “massive missile attack” on Ukraine Thursday morning, according to a statement by the head of Odesa’s regional state administration Maksym Marchenko on Telegram.
“Air defense is working over the region now,” Marchenko said, calling on residents to stay in shelters.
Emergency power outages were further introduced in Odesa, Ukraine's largest energy group DTEK said in a statement on Telegram.
“They are introduced due to the threat of missile attacks to avoid significant damage if the enemy manages to hit energy facilities,” the statement said.
10 min ago
Explosions heard in Kyiv as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine
From CNN's Irene Nasser
Explosions were heard Kyiv Thursday, according to CNN's team on the ground, while air defense systems have been activated in the capital region, said Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kyiv regional military administration.
"After the night attack of self-exploding drones, the enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircrafts and ships," the Ukrainian Air Force said.
Air raid sirens have also sounded in several cities as officials reported missile strikes and air defense systems being activated.
A series of explosions were also heard in Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said, adding that according to preliminary reports incoming rocket hits were recorded.
"Information on which targets were hit and whether there were any casualties is still being clarified," Terekhov said.
In the Mykolaiv region in the south, five missiles have been intercepted over the sea, the head of the region's military administration Vitaliy Kim said.
In central Ukraine, missiles have also been recorded in the Zhytomyr region and air defense systems were activated, according to Vitalii Bunechko, head of its regional military administration.
In Poltava region, east of the Dnipro river, explosions have also been heard and air defense systems were activated, Dmytro Lunin, said the head of Poltava regional military administration.
24 min ago
Ukraine's Odesa removes monument to imperial Russian empress
From CNN's Mayumi Maruyama and Josh Pennington
A statue of Russian Empress Catherine II was removed on Wednesday from a square in Odesa, in what authorities in the Ukrainian port city said was "a truly historic event."
“I am grateful to the residents of Odesa who expressed their position that the Russian imperial heritage has no place in a modern Ukraine that is democratic and follows the rule of law,” the Odesa regional administration said on Telegram.
Catherine II, more commonly known as Catherine the Great, ruled from 1762 to 1796 and remains a controversial figure in Ukraine for her imperialist views.
The Odesa statue was erected in the 1900s during the Russian empire but was dismantled in 1920 under Soviet rule. It was restored in 2007 by the Odesa city council.
Last month, the council voted to remove the statue, Reuters reported.
The monument will move to the Odesa Art Museum, according to the council.
1 hr 7 min ago
Russia won't negotiate under terms of Zelensky's peace plan, Lavrov says
From CNN’s Irene Nasser and Josh Pennington
Moscow will not negotiate with Kyiv on the basis of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposed peace formula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, according to state-media on Thursday.
Lavrov told state-run RIA Novosti that Zelensky's idea of driving Russian troops out from the Donbas, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson with help from the West was "an illusion."
He also dismissed the idea that Kyiv would achieve reparations or that Russia would appear in international courts.
“We will not talk to anyone under such conditions," Lavrov said.
Lavrov stressed however, that Russia remains open to diplomatic solutions to end the war.
Peace plan: Zelensky presented Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula to world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November.
The steps includes a path to nuclear safety, food security, a special tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes, and a final peace treaty with Moscow. He also urged G20 leaders to use all their power to “make Russia abandon nuclear threats” and implement a price cap on energy imported from Moscow.
During his speech to the US Congress last week, Zelensky claimed US President Joe Biden had endorsed the plan.
6 hr 54 min ago
Zelensky says war has strengthened Europe's unity and continent now "protects itself"
From CNN's Radina Gigova and Yulia Kesaieva
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his annual address Wednesday to the Ukrainian Parliament that the war Russia has waged on his country has strengthened Europe's unity, and that "no one in the West is afraid and will ever be afraid of Russia."
"It was Ukraine that united the European Union. Turned out, it is possible," Zelensky said from the parliament's floor. "And now Europe protects itself. Europe overcomes crises. And this is despite the enormous resources thrown by Russia to wreck our continent. "For the first time in history, some European countries have reconsidered the notion of staying neutral and are resisting aggression together with us, together with Ukraine. "We helped Europe and most of the world to feel that to be neutral now is, I'm sorry, but to be immoral."
Zelensky went on to say that countries are no longer interested "in whether Russia will hear them," but rather "what else to expect from Ukraine, what else Ukraine can give to Europe, what else we can give to the world."
Zelensky also thanked Ukrainian servicemen, calling them "heroes" and said the powerful weapons Ukraine has received have strengthened its advantage.
"And let me remind you — a year ago it seemed impossible that our state would have 'Patriot' air defense systems. But now we do have such an agreement," he said. "This is a special sign of trust to Ukraine. This is a true alliance with the United States of America. We have achieved this."
6 hr 57 min ago
Ukraine says Russians have moved out of key eastern city to other settlements
From CNN's Radina Gigova and Olga Voitovych
As fighting near the key Ukrainian city of Kreminna in the eastern Luhansk region continues, Russian civilians who had come to the city have stopped their work and left, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, said Wednesday in a television interview.
"The military command has indeed moved [from Kreminna] to other settlements. All the Russians who came to work, the civilians — doctors, repair teams — they have all stopped their work, all left for the Russian Federation, and all the work that was started is now frozen," Hayday said.
Why Kreminna matters: If the Ukrainian military is able to dislodge the Russians from Kreminna, it could then proceed in two directions, Hayday said.
"There are two prospects. The first is to go to Starobilsk, which is the logistics center of Luhansk region. Whoever controls Starobilsk will be able to control the entire logistics of the Luhansk region with firepower. In other words, there will be almost no roads left along which the enemy could quietly move either personnel or equipment," Hayday said.
"The second direction is towards Rubizhne and Severodonetsk. This is in order to break the grouping, which is now constantly, round the clock, advancing towards Bakhmut. It could be split in two and, accordingly, make the defense for the military who are defending Bakhmut easier."
Some background: Kreminna has been occupied since the spring and lies on a key north-south road from Svatove, which Russian troops had been using for resupplies. Losing Kreminna would limit Russia's ability to resupply its troops in the key city of Severodonetsk.
7 hr ago
Fresh shelling dents Ukraine's energy capacity
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
The electricity deficit in the Ukrainian power grid grew on Wednesday due to shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine, according to the latest update from state power utility Ukrenergo.
“As of Dec. 28, the electricity deficit in the system has increased. This is due to the stop of some units of power plants due to the shelling of gas infrastructure in the eastern region,” Ukrenergo said in a statement.
Ukraine has been facing a wide assault on critical infrastructure and power sources since early October.
The deficit did not mean further power restrictions because of “relatively warm weather," Ukenergo said, but added: "the available capacity in the system is not enough to meet all the needs of consumers in the country. In this regard, all regions were informed about consumption limits, the excess of which leads to the need for emergency outages.”
In the past three months, the power grid has suffered nine missile and 12 Russian UAV attacks, according to Ukrenergo.
“As a result, generation facilities and transmission systems suffered large-scale and complex damage. Their restoration requires significant resources and time. Repair teams of Ukrenergo, electricity producers and distribution system operators are working continuously,” the statement said.
7 hr 12 min ago
Russian troops fighting in Ukraine can freeze their sperm for free
From CNN's Anna Chernova
Russian soldiers taking part in the war on Ukraine will be eligible for free sperm freezing and storage in cryobanks, state news agency TASS reported, citing a lawyers union.
“The families of those called up for military service as part of the partial mobilization will receive free access to fertility treatment and the storage of biomaterial in a cryobank,” said Igor Trunov, president of the Russian Union of Lawyers, which represents several couples where the husband has been mobilized and the family has asked for assistance, according to TASS.