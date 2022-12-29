Explosions were heard Kyiv Thursday, according to CNN's team on the ground, while air defense systems have been activated in the capital region, said Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kyiv regional military administration.

"After the night attack of self-exploding drones, the enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircrafts and ships," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Oleksii Kuleba meets the press in Kyiv on April 16. (Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/AP)

Air raid sirens have also sounded in several cities as officials reported missile strikes and air defense systems being activated.

A series of explosions were also heard in Kharkiv, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said, adding that according to preliminary reports incoming rocket hits were recorded.

"Information on which targets were hit and whether there were any casualties is still being clarified," Terekhov said.

In the Mykolaiv region in the south, five missiles have been intercepted over the sea, the head of the region's military administration Vitaliy Kim said.

In central Ukraine, missiles have also been recorded in the Zhytomyr region and air defense systems were activated, according to Vitalii Bunechko, head of its regional military administration.

In Poltava region, east of the Dnipro river, explosions have also been heard and air defense systems were activated, Dmytro Lunin, said the head of Poltava regional military administration.