German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius speaks to members of the media ahead of a NATO Defense Ministers' meeting at the alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on February 14. (Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Germany is to increase ammunition production in light of Russia's ramped up offensive in Ukraine, the country's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels ahead of a two-day NATO Defense Ministers meeting, Pistorius highlighted Russia's increasing efforts to "regain the initiative in the Donbas."

The defense minister called the “issue of air defense and ammunition supply“ much “more important than fighter jets”.

This echoes remarks made by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also on Tuesday, saying that NATO's “urgent need” is to deliver the military support it has already promised Ukraine rather than make decisions on whether to send modern fighter jets too.

Also on Tuesday, Pistorius announced that Germany had signed contracts with ammunition manufacturers to provide for the Gepard air defense systems it has delivered to Ukraine.

As far as other ammunition is concerned, Pistorius said he could “only ask the defense industry to ramp up production quickly.”

In light of the “possible risk of escalation,” he warned that every step taken by NATO allies has to be “weighed up” carefully.

“I believe there will be no short-term end to the war, no short-term winner,“ Pistorius said.