Russia launched a "massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities" in Ukraine overnight into Thursday, firing at least 32 missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a post on Telegram.

At least 16 of the missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses, the post said.

"Unfortunately, some of the Kh-22 cruise missiles reached their targets, hitting critical infrastructure," the post said.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia also launched drones in the attacks.

"Unfortunately, there were hits in the North and West of Ukraine, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions," Yermak said. Ukraine's air defenses "managed to cope with most of the enemy missiles and UAVs," he added.

Earlier, officials in Ukraine's western Lviv region said Russian forces had struck a critical infrastructure facility.