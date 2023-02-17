A Ukrainian drone was shot down Friday morning near a power station in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, according to a local Russia-backed official.

Gov. Mikhail Razvozhaev said in a Telegram post that air defenses shot the drone down near the Balaklava thermal power plant and there was no damage to the facility.

It comes after two Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight into Thursday near Sevastopol and "several more" unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the waters around the Crimean Peninsula, according to Razvozhaev.

Razvozhaev claimed the Ukrainians "have not abandoned their attempts to strike important facilities for Sevastopol."

CNN cannot independently confirm Razvozhaev’s claim.

Some context: Sevastopol, along with the rest of Crimea, is internationally recognized as being part of Ukraine. It is the largest city in the peninsula and has been an important port and a major naval base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “liberate” all of the country’s territory including Crimea, which has been under Russian occupation since 2014.