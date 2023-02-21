NOW: President Biden meets Polish President Duda

US President Joe Biden is meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.
Biden's visit to Poland comes a day after his secret trip to Kyiv.
He is set to give an address later today.
By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy, Eve Brennan, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN
From CNN's Mariya Knight
Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, on Tuesday, saying it was "in connection with the growing involvement of the United States in hostilities on the side of the Kyiv regime."
The ministry said in a statement: "The note of protest handed over to the ambassador emphasizes that the pumping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons, as well as giving target designations for strikes against Russian military and civilian infrastructure, clearly prove the inconsistency and falsity of the statements of the American side that the United States is not a part of the conflict."
"In this regard, the ambassador was told that the current aggressive course of the United States to deepen confrontation with Russia in all areas is counterproductive," it continued.
The statement added that Washington "must take steps that involve the withdrawal of US-NATO military and equipment, as well as the cessation of hostile anti-Russian activity."
The head of Ukrainian Railways made a tongue-in-cheek apology for train delays caused by US President Joe Biden's visit to the country on Monday.
In a Twitter thread, Alexander Kamyshin described Biden's long train trip aboard what he dubbed 'Rail Force One' as a "historic moment."
"I don't actually remember how we got from Putin’s idea to 'take Kyiv in 3 days' to President Biden walking across Kyiv together with my President Zelensky on the 362nd day of the war," he tweeted.
"So, it was an honor and a privilege for me and the whole #IronTeam of [Ukrainian Railways] to deal with this visit. I must say, it was complicated. But we did it. That's how #RailForceOne appeared," said Kamyshin.
Kamyshin added that in 24 hours, Biden spent 20 hours on the train and only four hours in Kyiv.
"That's why it was important for us to care about him in a proper way. And we did," he said.
I also want to apologize for breaking our OTP (On Time Performance) yesterday. We had to delay some of our trains to give a way to #RailForceOne," said Kamyshin.
"It was painful for me and my team, but I had to do that. So only 90% of our trains arrived on time yesterday. I apologize," he added.
From CNN's Anna Chernova, Nathan Hodge and Lauren Kent
Russia is suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.
Moscow is not withdrawing from the agreement, but is suspending its participation, Putin said in his state of the nation address.
Under the key nuclear arms control treaty, both the United States and Russia are permitted to conduct inspections of each other’s weapons sites, but inspections have been halted since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the New START treaty is still in force after a previous agreement between Moscow and Washington extended it through February 4, 2026.
According to US officials, Russia has continually refused to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities.
“Russia is not complying with its obligation under the New START Treaty to facilitate inspection activities on its territory," a US State Department spokesperson said in January.
"Russia’s refusal to facilitate inspection activities prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control.”
Some context: The New START treaty is the only agreement left regulating the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals.
The treaty puts limits on the number of deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons that both the US and Russia can have. It was last extended in early 2021 for five years, meaning the two sides will soon need to begin negotiating on another arms control agreement.
A session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission on the treaty was slated to meet in Egypt in late November but was abruptly called off.
The US has blamed Russia for this postponement, with a State Department spokesperson saying the decision was made “unilaterally” by Russia.
Russian forces have made incremental gains in eastern Ukraine, an analysis from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests.
They have made some progress around the city of Bakhmut and are pushing around the important logistical target of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
Here is the current control map of the country:
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy
Russia's war in Ukraine has been a "strategic failure in every way," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a news conference on Tuesday.
Speaking alongside the Greek Foreign Minister in Athens, Blinken warned that allowing Russia's invasion of Ukraine to "go forward with impunity" would open up a "Pandora's box."
One year after President Putin attacks Ukraine, it's clear that his war has been a strategic failure in every way," said Blinken.
"That's because of the courage of the Ukrainian people. But it's also because of the strength and unity of allies and partners around the world who have come to support Ukraine," he said.
The remarks followed US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine Monday, which was hailed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "symbolic" visit from a "powerful ally."
Blinken commended Greece's "strong" and "outspoken" support for Ukraine and NATO, highlighting Greece's efforts to "strengthen the alliance's eastern flank" and facilitate shipments through the port of Alexandria.
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio & Olga Voitovych
Former Russian military officer and prominent military blogger Igor Girkin criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech for failing to address some of the failings of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Ok, it's clear: the special military operation will continue in its current mode of obscurity. War or even counter-terrorist operation has not been declared, and won't be,” Girkin wrote in a Telegram post.
“Everything is fine in the army, and it is being done even better. Not a word about failures and defeats," he added.
Blah, blah, blah, there is no point in listening any further,” he concluded, halfway through the speech.
Girkin, a prominent Russian nationalist, played a key role in Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and throughout the conflict in the Donbas, helping organize separatist groups in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
He has also been charged with murder by Dutch authorities for his involvement in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight 17.
Girkin has been critical of the Kremlin’s approach to the invasion of Ukraine, calling on the Russian Ministry of Defense to enact a tougher stance.
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin demonstrated his “irrelevance and confusion” in Tuesday's address to the Russian Federal Assembly on Tuesday, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, an official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.
“Putin publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion,” Podolyak tweeted. “Because everywhere there are 'Nazis, Martians and conspiracy theories.'”
Putin used Tuesday's address to double down on his claim that the West left Russia with no choice but to invade Ukraine last February.
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said it is “unlikely” Italy will donate fighter jets to Ukraine in an interview with Italian daily newspaper La Stampa.
Tajani said the issue of sending fighter jets had not been discussed “yet,” but any such donation would have to be made in coordination with Italy’s allies.
“We'll have to coordinate with our allies, figure out what kind of planes to send to them, because it doesn't make sense to deliver different models to the Ukrainians,” Tajani said.
It seems to me practically impossible for Italian fighters to be sent,” he added.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is currently visiting Kyiv and Tajani said she would assure Zelensky of Italy’s continued support for Ukraine.
“It’s beyond question,” he said. “We have already approved a sixth package and the sending of material is being finalized.”
“In a few weeks, in collaboration with the French, we will also send the Samp-T air defense missile system to Ukraine,” he added.
Tajani went on to say that Italy remained at the forefront to help Ukraine with military supplies and want to support the country after the war.
He added: “We are among the countries that have most seized funds from the Russian oligarchs, we are talking about over 2 billion, money that can be used to rebuild the country."