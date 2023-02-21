NOW: President Biden meets Polish President Duda

Lynne Tracy testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations nomination hearing to be the Ambassador to the Russian Federation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on November 30. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Shutterstock)

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, on Tuesday, saying it was "in connection with the growing involvement of the United States in hostilities on the side of the Kyiv regime."

The ministry said in a statement: "The note of protest handed over to the ambassador emphasizes that the pumping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons, as well as giving target designations for strikes against Russian military and civilian infrastructure, clearly prove the inconsistency and falsity of the statements of the American side that the United States is not a part of the conflict."

"In this regard, the ambassador was told that the current aggressive course of the United States to deepen confrontation with Russia in all areas is counterproductive," it continued.

The statement added that Washington "must take steps that involve the withdrawal of US-NATO military and equipment, as well as the cessation of hostile anti-Russian activity."