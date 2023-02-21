World
By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy, Eve Brennan, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 12:08 p.m. ET, February 21, 2023
1 hr 24 min ago

Wagner mercenary group leader Prigozhin accuses Russia's defense ministry of "treason"

From Uliana Pavlova and Radina Gigova

Graves of Russian Wagner mercenary group fighters are seen in a cemetery near the village of Bakinskaya in the Krasnodar region, Russia, on January 22. (Reuters)

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry of what he called "treason" for an alleged attempt to destroy his private military company, in an audio recording published Tuesday by his press service on Telegram.

"The Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense are handing out commands right and left, that the Wagner PMC should not receive ammunition, they are also not helping with air transport,” Prigozhin claimed in the recording.

“There is direct opposition, which is called nothing more than an attempt to destroy PMCs," he said. “This can be equated to high treason now when Wagner PMC are fighting for Bakhmut, losing hundreds of their fighters every day.”

In the audio recording, a seemingly frustrated Prigozhin also complained about the high number of deaths within Wagner, citing a consistent lack of supplies.

“Wagner PMCs do not have ammunition. Why do the rest of the units also have a constant shortage of ammunition? A handful of military functionaries decided that this is their country, their people, who decided that these people would die when it suits them,” he said.

CNN cannot independently verify Prigozhin's claims about the Defense Ministry and an ammunition storage.

Some key background: Tuesday's comments echo comments that Prigozhin made on Monday, when he claimed twice as many fighters of Wagner and other military units are dying every day "due to total shell hunger when we’re not allowed to use what there is in warehouses."

The Wagner leader, who has no official position, has been unusually public in his criticism of some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's generals. He has been in a long-standing feud with the Ministry of Defense, publicly blaming the current leadership for heavy losses and defeats in Ukraine.

While he once operated mostly in the shadows, his profile has grown in recent months as leveled scathing public criticism at Russian military officials for their failures in Ukraine while supplying thousands of Wagner forces – many recruited from prisons – to wage war in the country’s east.

The US government estimates that the Wagner group has suffered more than 30,000 causalities, including roughly 9,000 dead in the battle for the city of Bakhmut. About half of those 9,000 have been killed since mid-December, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last week. And about 90% of those killed in December were recruited from Russian prisons, he said. 

CNN's Sam Fossum contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 8 min ago

Poland's president thanks Biden for surprise trip to Ukraine

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Polish President Andrzej Duda, center, meets with President Joe Biden, on February 21, in Warsaw, Poland. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Polish President Andrzej Duda thanked US President Joe Biden for his visit to Ukraine on Monday in remarks made at the start of a meeting between the two leaders in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Duda said the "extraordinary gesture" not only boosted morale of the Ukrainians fighting Russia's yearlong invasion of their country, but was also a "significant sign that the free world has not forgotten them, that a free world and its biggest leader, the President of the United States, stands by them."

The Polish president also said Biden's visit sent a signal to Moscow as Russia continues to violate international rules and attack Ukrainian residences and infrastructure.

Duda expressed his gratitude as well on behalf of his country's citizens, "because I believe that the Polish people see it also as an appreciation of the contribution that we have made in the construction of a security in our part of Europe," Duda said.

2 hr 32 min ago

US: "We remain ready to meet with Russia" to discuss nuclear arms treaty

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

A National Security Council spokesperson said the US "remain[s] ready to meet with Russia" on New START after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country was suspending its participation in the nuclear arms treaty.

“We remain ready to meet with Russia to discuss the Treaty and nuclear stability issues, as our recent P5 meeting on risk reduction illustrates. As we have said before, no matter what else is happening in the world, the United States is ready to pursue critical arms control measures,” according to a statement from an NSC spokesperson.  

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN earlier that Russia's decision is "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible."

"We remain ready to talk about strategic arms limitations at any time with Russia, irrespective of anything else going on, in the world or in our relationship. I think it matters that we continue to act responsibly in this area," he added.

3 hr 12 min ago

Biden thanks Poland for "unwavering" support in Ukraine

From CNN's Allie Malloy

US President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda participate in a bilateral meeting to discuss collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO's deterrence at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on February 21. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

US President Joe Biden thanked Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country’s commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine calling the relationship between the two nations “critical, critical, critical.” 

Biden said he believes Ukraine is in a “better position than we’ve ever been” and called on NATO countries to “keep our head and our focus.” 

“I made it clear that the commitment of the United States is real and that a year later I would argue NATO is stronger than it’s ever been,” Biden said. 

“I can proudly say that our support for Ukraine remains unwavering.”

Biden called Poland’s support for Ukraine “truly extraordinary” and thanked the country for welcoming over one million Ukrainians. 

“The connection between Polish and American people is extremely strong and deep,” Biden said noting that he was joking with Duda that he grew up “self-conscious” that he didn’t have a Polish name like many of his neighbors. 

“A lot of challenges we have to face but I’m confident we can do it together,” Biden said.

More on Poland: Poland has been at the vanguard of galvanizing NATO action to give Ukraine modern battlefield tanks and is now leading the way in training. Earlier this month, CNN reported on Ukrainian soldiers training in western Poland on new Leopard 2 tanks that NATO allies spent months debating before finally agreeing in January to give Ukraine.

CNN's Nic Robertson and Antonia Mortensen contributed to this post.

3 hr 34 min ago

Top US diplomat says Russia's decision on New START is "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible"

From CNN's Andrea Cambron

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to the press in Athens, Greece, on February 21. (Michael Varaklas/Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty is "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible." 

The Biden administration remains ready to talk about the nuclear arms treaty "at any time with Russia, irrespective of anything else going on in the world," he said.

"We'll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does," he added, saying the US will ensure that it is "posturing appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies."

"I think it matters that we continue to act responsibly in this area, it's also something the rest of the world expect of us," Blinken said.

3 hr 51 min ago

Russian shelling kills 6 in city of Kherson, Ukrainian military says

From CNN's Mariya Knight in Atlanta and Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

A bus station damaged after a shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on February 21. (Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

Russian shelling has killed at least six people in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson on Tuesday, the Ukrainian military's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post

“A local market and a public transport stop were shelled. Civilians of Kherson were injured and killed right in the middle of the street, in their own homes and workplaces,” according to the post. “As of now, there are about 6 dead and 12 wounded." 

In the city, Russian shelling hit residential areas, infrastructure, a kindergarten and a hospital, according to the military.

“Several buildings were heavily damaged, and several apartments in apartment buildings are on fire as a result of direct hits,” it said.  

According to Operational Command, the port infrastructure of the city of Ochakiv was also hit with multiple rocket launchers, injuring one person.

2 hr 30 min ago

China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for meeting with Russian foreign minister

From CNN's Beijing bureau, Anna Chernova and Uliana Pavlova

Chinese foreign affairs Minister Wang Yi speaks during the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, on February 18. (Alexandra Baier MSC/UPI/Shutterstock)

China's top diplomat Wang Yi has arrived in Moscow and will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

This would be the first visit to the country from China's top diplomat since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wang, who was named Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy adviser last month, is making the visit during an eight-day international tour.  

Neither Russia nor China has specified whether Wang would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "we do not exclude a meeting" between Wang and Putin. 

"Russian-Chinese relations are very multifaceted and allied in nature, the agenda is clear and very extensive, so there are things to talk about," Peskov told reporters. 

China’s Foreign Ministry said the visit to Moscow will provide an opportunity for China and Russia to continue to develop their strategic partnership and “exchange views” on “international and regional hotspot issues of shared interest.”

For context: Though China claimed impartiality in the Ukraine conflict and no advance knowledge of Russia’s intent, it has refused to condemn Moscow and parroted Kremlin lines blaming NATO for provoking the conflict.

And while Beijing’s pro-Russian rhetoric appears to have softened in recent months, its support for Moscow – when measured by its annual trade, diplomatic engagements and schedule of joint military exercises – has bolstered over the past year.

Wang said Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that China is ready to present its peace proposition for Ukraine in a rare remark that referred to the Ukraine conflict as "warfare." But European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen told CNN on Saturday that "we need more proof that China isn't working with Russia, and we aren’t seeing that now." 

Correction: A previous version of this post incorrectly stated that the visit is the first of any Chinese official to Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. It is the first visit of China's top diplomat since the Russian invasion.

4 hr 20 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin used an address to the country's Federal Assembly to repeat his justifications for the invasion of Ukraine, blaming the conflict on the West and the expansion of the NATO military alliance.

He added that Russia is suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with the United States, the only agreement left regulating the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is preparing to make a speech from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, following his surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Putin plays the hits: The president used his state of the nation address to repeat his claims that Moscow had no choice but to launch an invasion of Ukraine.
  • Key nuclear treaty: Russia is suspending its participation in the New START treaty, Putin also said. The agreement limits the number of deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons that both the US and Russia can have.
  • Railing against the West: Putin warned that Russians face an existential threat from what he described as corrupt Western values, adding that a family "is the union of a man and a woman."
  • Russian commentator slams Putin address: Prominent military blogger Igor Girkin criticized Putin's speech for failing to address some of the perceived failings of Russia's campaign in Ukraine. 
  • Biden prepares for Warsaw speech: The US president's speech in Warsaw shortly will act as an "affirmative statement of values" rather than a direct rebuttal to Putin's address earlier. 
  • Russia makes small gains in eastern Ukraine: Russian forces have made incremental gains around the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, analysis from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests.
  • Russian strike "an apparent war crime": A Russian cluster munition attack that killed more than 50 people at a crowded train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk last April was “in violation of the laws of war, and was an apparent war crime,” according to a report by Human Rights Watch and SITU Research.  
  • Italy "unlikely" to send fighter jets: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said it is “unlikely” Italy will donate fighter jets to Ukraine in an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa.
  • China voices concerns: China is "deeply worried" about the conflict in Ukraine "spiraling out of control," Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
4 hr 10 min ago

"Coordination" needed to deliver weapons to Ukraine, foreign minister says

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London

Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on February 21. (Johanna Geron/Reuters)

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that “coordination” was needed to deliver weapons and ammunition to the battlefield amid Russia’s war.

“The capacity to produce is there. The capacity to deliver is there. So we need coordination — coordination to deliver. And this is what we discussed today," Kuleba told reporters at a joint news conference with the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Kuleba's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down on the war in Ukraine in his state of the nation speech. He rolled out a familiar list of justifications for his unprovoked invasion, including NATO expansion.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Putin was not able to declare victory or speak at length about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because of the country’s military which has been fighting back Moscow’s troops. 

“Today's speech by the Russian dictator was in part written by #UAarmy. It is thanks to our soldiers who are fighting near Svatove, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Orikhiv that there was no place for a "special military operation" in his annual address,” the ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday. “Because there are no victories.”

CNN's Victoria Butenko and Vasco Cotovio contributed to this post.