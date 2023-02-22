China pushes back on NATO concerns it could provide lethal support to Russia

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing on February 21. (The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP)

China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said the country was not considering sending lethal support to Moscow to use in its war in Ukraine, accusing the United States and NATO of spreading falsehoods about Beijing's potential role in the conflict.

“The United States and other NATO countries are now constantly spreading that China may provide weapons to Russia, which is a ploy that was used and busted at the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

His comments come after NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance is “increasingly concerned that China might be planning lethal support for Russia’s war.”

In his remarks Wednesday, Wang said China urges NATO “to stop smearing China with unfounded speculations on Ukraine, abandon the old Cold War mentality of zero-sum game and bloc confrontation, and stop fomenting confrontation.”

Wang also claimed the US and other NATO countries are "the largest source of weapons to the battlefield of Ukraine."

Some context: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday and warned "about the implications and consequences" if Beijing increases its support for Russia’s war effort, according to a US readout of the meeting.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned China not to give any support to Russia, saying it could lead to another world war.