Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sana Noor Haq, Hannah Strange, Tara Subramaniam, Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 8:05 a.m. ET, February 3, 2023
1 hr 26 min ago

Zelensky eyeing fast-track EU membership ahead of Kyiv summit, but likely to be disappointed

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, second right, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second left, attend EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 2.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, second right, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second left, attend EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 2. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters)

EU leaders are in Kyiv for a summit with Ukraine, the first such summit to take place since Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade the country.

The two parties will talk about multiple things, from European military and humanitarian support to further action against Russia.

Top of the agenda, however, will be talks about Ukraine joining the EU. On this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to be left disappointed. Yes, the EU has accepted Ukraine as a candidate state. Yes, Europe has broadly rallied to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russian aggression. But joining the EU is a complicated, lengthy process that, no matter how urgent Ukraine’s wishes, cannot be sped up.

Ahead of the summit, Zelensky announced a widespread crackdown on corruption in Ukraine. It’s no secret that the scale of corruption in his country would make joining the EU any time soon difficult, so the move is to be welcomed. But while Ukraine is still at war, it’s going to be very difficult for the EU to properly assess how much this action has achieved.

Perhaps more importantly, the people in Kyiv are representatives from the European institutions rather than the heads of government.

Anything complicated in the EU -- and countries joining is about the most complicated -- requires the agreement of all 27 members. This can takes over 10 years. They don’t just have to agree on a country joining, they have to agree that the candidate country has met all sorts of criteria through a series of votes that in some cases has to be approved back in domestic parliaments of member states. And with member states almost always disagreeing over some issue or another, these votes can be used as bargaining chips.

So, in a nutshell, the EU can promise Ukraine more support among other things Kyiv might want right now. But on the big question, even the heads of the institutions are at the mercy of domestic European politics.

1 hr 25 min ago

Air raid alerts in Kyiv as EU leaders hold summit with Zelensky

From Dennis Lapin in Kyiv 

Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv on Friday morning as EU leaders are expected to hold a summit with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital. 

European leaders plan to discuss additional financial and military support for Ukraine to fight Russia's invasion.

On Thursday, Zelensky said he had productive talks with the commission leader, Ursula von der Leyen, and members of the College of the European Commission. 

3 min ago

Kramatorsk death toll rises to 4 after Russian missile strikes

From CNN's Dennis Lapin, Tim Lister and Fred Pleitgen

An aerial view of apartment buildings hit by Russian rockets in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on February 2.
An aerial view of apartment buildings hit by Russian rockets in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on February 2. (Yevgen Honcharenko/AP)

The death toll from Russian missile strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Thursday has risen to four, with 18 others injured, Ukrainian officials said Friday.

On Thursday, two S-300 missiles were fired at the center of the city in the Donetsk region, landing about a minute apart and less than a hundred meters from a CNN team.

Four others were killed in a Russian missile attack Wednesday in the same area — an entirely residential zone with shops, a hospital and a clinic.

Rescue and recovery operations have now been completed, Ukraine's Emergency Service said Friday.

Russia's response: Moscow's Defense Ministry said the strikes against Kramatorsk had destroyed a long-range HIMARS artillery system. But it is inconceivable the Ukrainians would keep such a high-value weapon in such a public place given its size; they have gone to great lengths to disguise their locations, even building replicas.

2 min ago

2 killed in Russian attacks on Kherson, Ukrainian officials say 

From CNN's Dennis Lapin in Kyiv

A Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighter puts out a fire after Russian shelling hit a shopping center in Kherson, Ukraine, on February 3.
A Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighter puts out a fire after Russian shelling hit a shopping center in Kherson, Ukraine, on February 3. (LIBKOS/AP)

Two people were killed and nine others injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said Friday.

The Kherson regional military administration said a 5-year-old boy was wounded in the strikes and taken to hospital.

It did not say where the casualties had occurred but added that Russian forces had attacked civilian settlements in the region some 65 times over the past 24 hours.

"Enemy shells hit a shipyard, a school and residential buildings," the officials said. 
2 min ago

Russia's missiles pummel more Donetsk cities as leaders implore people to leave

From CNN's Tim Lister and Frederik Pleitgen in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Russia is bringing its war against Ukraine closer to the industrial cities of Donetsk with a series of missile strikes against densely populated areas.

On Thursday, two S-300 missiles were fired at the center of the city of Kramatorsk, landing about a minute apart and less than a hundred meters from a CNN team.

An earlier Iskander missile strike had killed four people and hospitalized several more in the same area — an entirely residential zone with shops, a hospital and a clinic. One of those killed was a well-respected school principal, Hanna Valeriivna, weeks before her 48th birthday.

Rescue crews still at the scene had no warning of Thursday’s attack. CNN witnessed the second missile’s last moments in flight before a large fire erupted and smoke billowed into the air.

There were no further fatalities, though at least five civilians were injured. Some people ran in panic from the scene; others seemed fatalistic. “Of course, we are frightened,” said Natalia, a middle-aged woman cowering in a doorway. “But what option do we have?”

The military governor in Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, says there is one option: Leave. “The occupiers will not leave Donetsk region alone until we drive them out of our land. Until then, all civilians must evacuate the region — it is a matter of life and death.”

Read the full story:

Russia's missiles pummel more Donetsk cities as leaders implore people to leave | CNN
7 hr 40 min ago

Analysis: China and Russia are as close as ever, and that's a problem for the US

Analysis from CNN's Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong

Vladimir Putin greets Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting in Brasilia, Brazil on November 13, 2019.
Vladimir Putin greets Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting in Brasilia, Brazil on November 13, 2019. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

When Antony Blinken touches down in Beijing in the coming days for the first visit to China by a US secretary of state since 2018, he will be cutting a stark contrast to the scene in the Chinese capital one year earlier.

Then, Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the opening of the Beijing Olympics — meeting for talks and dinner in Putin’s honor, and declaring a “no limits” partnership between the two neighbors.

Weeks later, as Russian tanks rolled across the border into Ukraine starting an invasion that would devastate the country and cause a humanitarian crisis, Chinese leaders did not shrink from that declaration.

Though Beijing claimed impartiality in the conflict and no advance knowledge of Russia’s intent, it also refused to condemn Moscow. Instead, it parroted Kremlin lines blaming NATO for provoking the conflict — further fracturing relationships with both Europe and the US.

A year on, the contrast of Blinken’s visit is no coincidence. Economically drained by its now-abandoned zero-Covid strategy, Beijing has been softening its tone on foreign affairs and upping its diplomacy with Western governments, analysts say, in a bid to win back lost ground and stabilize its relations.

In meetings with Blinken during his expected early February trip — as well as European leaders who’ve signaled they may visit in the coming months — Chinese counterparts are likely to emphasize their long-standing calls for a peaceful resolution and play up what they claim is China’s “objective and impartial position” on the conflict, analysts say.

But while the optics may be different from this time last year, China’s support for Russia — when measured by its annual trade, diplomatic engagements and schedule of joint military exercises — tells a different story.

Read the full analysis here.

8 hr 25 min ago

Former Russian fighter says he witnessed torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser

Konstantin Yefremov speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett.
Konstantin Yefremov speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett. (CNN)

A former senior Russian army officer says he saw his comrades torturing prisoners of war in Ukraine, in a rare eyewitness account from within Moscow’s ranks to address widespread allegations of Russian war crimes.

Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday, former Lt. Konstantin Yefremov said he witnessed a deputy commander torturing prisoners of war and threatening them with sexual violence, adding that no one dared to speak out against the officer for fear he would attack them too.

“He could have easily shot me or anyone else who said that they didn’t agree with this,” Yefremov said, adding that he personally witnessed the interrogations of three Ukrainian prisoners of war.

“Besides, he was drunk nonstop, and he was driving around the nearby villages where there were other prisoners of war. As far as I know, there were about 20 others, Ukrainian prisoners of war,” he said.

Yefremov is the most senior Russian officer to speak openly about what he saw in Ukraine.

He is now hoping the United States will grant him asylum after he fled Russia last month following his dismissal from the military for refusing to return to Ukraine.

“I ask the Ukrainian people for forgiveness that I came to their land with a gun in my hand,” he said.

Read the full story here.

12 hr 9 min ago

CIA director says the next 6 months will be critical for the outcome of the war in Ukraine

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis

CIA Director Bill Burns listens to testimony during a House committee hearing March 8, 2022, in Washington, DC.
CIA Director Bill Burns listens to testimony during a House committee hearing March 8, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/AP)

The CIA assesses that the next six months will be “absolutely crucial” in determining the final outcome of the war in Ukraine, agency Director Bill Burns said Thursday. 

“I think what’s going to be the key — because we do not assess that (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is serious about negotiations — the key is going to be on the battlefield in the next six months, it seems to us,” Burns said, addressing an audience at Georgetown University. That includes “puncturing Putin’s hubris, making clear that he’s not only not going to be able to advance further in Ukraine, but as every month goes by, he runs a greater and greater risk of losing the territory he’s illegally seized so far.”

The Russian leader, Burns said, is “betting that he can make time work for him.” Putin believes that he can “grind down” Ukraine, while political fatigue will grip Europe and the United States will become distracted, Burns said.

But Burns said he told one of his Russian counterparts, Sergey Naryshkin, in November that “that Russian calculation is as deeply flawed as the original decision to go to war last Feb. 24 was.”

1 hr 26 min ago

Zelensky says Ukraine deserves to start EU integration talks this year

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with the president of the European Commission during her visit to Kyiv on February 2.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with the president of the European Commission during her visit to Kyiv on February 2. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he reached "important mutual understandings" with the president of the European Commission regarding Ukraine’s bid for accession into the European Union.

Zelensky said he had productive talks with the commission leader, Ursula von der Leyen, and members of the College of the European Commission Thursday. 

The talks showed that all parties understood "the fact that Ukraine needs constant and full support in defense against Russia," the Ukrainian president said in his evening address Thursday.

"And about the fact that our further integration should give energy and motivation to our people to fight despite any obstacles and threats. I believe that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership already this year," he added.

Zelensky thanked von der Leyen and her colleagues in the EU for the military, financial and social support of Ukraine "on the path of integration."

Kyiv will host the 24th EU-Ukraine summit Friday. European leaders plan to discuss financial and military support for the Ukrainian resistance against Russian aggression.

More background: The European Commission is the EU's executive arm, made up of one leader from each member state, which is responsible for proposing and enforcing legislation.

Leaders of the 27 EU member states have given Ukraine candidate status, starting the process for formally considering granting the country membership.

It is still likely to be years before Ukraine is able to join the EU. The process is lengthy and requires agreement from all the member states at almost every stage. This means that there are multiple opportunities for member states to use their veto as a political bargaining chip. The average time it takes to join the EU is just under five years, according to the think tank UK in a Changing Europe. However, some member states in eastern Europe have had to wait as long as 10 years. 

Zelensky has said his government is working on new reforms that will make Ukraine “more human, transparent and effective” as he prepares for further talks on the country’s possible addition to the bloc. That includes a push to tackle corruption.

A spokesperson for the commission said last month that anti-corruption measures are “an important dimension of the EU accession process."

CNN's Luke McGee contributed reporting to this post.