Russia's war in Ukraine

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN

Updated 7:48 a.m. ET, February 5, 2023
1 min ago

West is giving battle tanks so Ukraine can defend itself, says German chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has insisted that Western battle tanks will only be deployed on Ukrainian territory, brushing off accusations from the Kremlin that the decision to send advanced weapons was escalating the war.

In an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag published online, Scholz said “there is consensus” the Western tanks will not be deployed on Russian territory.

Kremlin officials have sought to cast the sending of tanks as an act of aggression against Moscow, fueling their bogus narrative that their so-called military operation is required to defend Russian interests rather than to capture Ukraine.

Scholz said he had repeatedly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Russia is solely responsible for the war. Russia has unprovokedly invaded its neighbouring country in order to take over parts of Ukraine or the whole country.”

“It fundamentally violates the European peace order…(which) is why we support Ukraine financially, humanitarianly and with weapons,” Scholz added, defending his country’s position to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

"We (and our allies) are giving battle tanks to Ukraine so that it can defend itself," he said.

Scholz assured Germany and its allies were “carefully” working together weighing arms deliveries in a “joint approach” to prevent an escalation of the war.

It took weeks of geopolitical squabbling before Germany bowed to mounting pressure from allies to supply its own Leopards. Last month, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said they had needed more time before coming to a decision as the tanks are heavy armored weapons that can be used for offensive purposes.

Ukrainian officials have been relentless in pleading with their allies for modern battle tanks to replace their Soviet-era tanks, and are now set to receive more than 300 tanks from Western countries.

1 hr 23 min ago

No sign of Ukraine retreating from Bakhmut, Wagner chief says

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova

Ukraine's armed forces show no signs of backing down in their dogged defense of the eastern city of Bakhmut, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's private military group Wagner said Sunday.

“The AFU (Armed Forces Ukraine) is not retreating anywhere. AFU fight to the last,” the oligarch's press service said on Telegram. This came in response to media reports that Ukrainian forces were retreating from northern parts of the city. 

Prigozhin said the north of Bakhmut, where Wagner fighters have been heavily involved in brutal fighting for months against Ukrainian defenders, were seeing "fierce battles for every street, every house, every stairwell.”

“Of course, it’s nice that the media wants the armed forces to retreat, but this does not happen in the northern quarters, or in the south, or in the east,” he added.

One Ukrainian soldier likened fighting Wagner to scenes from a "zombie movie" with the group's mercenaries coming in repeated waves. Last month, a former Wagner commander defected, fleeing to Norway to seek asylum, citing the group's brutality.

US and Western officials have been urging Ukraine to shift its focus from Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials told CNN last month.

1 hr 53 min ago

Four killed, 11 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk region

From CNN's Dennis Lapin and Alex Stambaugh 

Two Ukrainian officials investigate the site of Russian shelling on Sunday.
Two Ukrainian officials investigate the site of Russian shelling on Sunday. (Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office)

Four people have been killed after Russian missile strikes and shelling on the eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, and 11 more injured, the head of the region's military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Sunday.

Emergency services rescued nine people from a five-story building that was destroyed by the strike, Ukraine's State Emergency Service posted on Telegram.

Four high-rise buildings and a kindergarten were damaged after two missile attacks on the city of Druzhkivka, Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram, adding in an update Sunday, that several homes and buildings were destroyed by shelling elsewhere in the region.

Some context: Missiles targeting densely populated areas in the region are familiar. On Thursday, two were launched at the city of Kramatorsk less than 100 meters from a CNN team. Before that, a missile strike to the same area killed four people and hospitalized several more.

Kyrylenko has urged residents to leave the area, calling it a "matter of life and death."

3 hr 9 min ago

Bitter harvest of freedom and victory as Kherson suffers Russian bombardment

From CNN's Sam Kiley in Kherson

Gone are the acres of jubilant crowds that filled Freedom Square with blue and yellow Ukrainian flags that swayed like heads of wheat when the Russians were driven out. Now the crack-crunch of Russian artillery eating into the city echoes around the plaza.

The harvest of victory in the fall has been a bitter winter.

In the previous 48 hours, Kherson had endured more than 130 strikes by rockets, artillery, mortars and even direct tank fire across the Dnieper River from Russian forces. Four people were killed in the same period, another dozen or more wounded.

The regional capital was captured last March in the early stages of Russia’s invasion. Many of its 290,000 citizens left then. More appear to have fled since it was liberated in November. Ukraine’s administration implored them to leave since then to escape the Russian shelling.

Young mothers, pensioners and a handful of drunks scuttle and stagger as fast as they can across Freedom Square to catch buses. Time above ground, just a few hundreds meters from the river, is time spent in mortal danger – especially here.

3 hr 22 min ago

Four people injured in Kharkiv missile attacks

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Alex Stambaugh and Dennis Lapin

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kharkiv on Sunday.
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in central Kharkiv on Sunday. (Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters)

Two Russian missiles struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday, injuring four people, Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said in a Telegram post on Sunday. 

One woman, 54, was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds,  and two men, aged 51 and 55, were treated at the scene, he said. A security guard was also injured at a higher education institution where the second missile strike was carried out, Sinegubov said.

According to the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov, the two missiles launched at the city were believed to be S-300 missiles.  

One missile hit a residential building, where a fire has broken out, he wrote in a Telegram post on Sunday, adding that the state emergency service is working at the site of the strikes to clear the rubble and conduct search and rescue operations.

On Thursday, Russian missiles struck the eastern city of Kramatorsk, injuring at least five people according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk region military administration.

4 hr 1 min ago

This map shows the latest state of control in Ukraine

Ukraine is fighting to hold on to the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

Communities surrounding the city, including the town of Soledar, have seen some of the fiercest fighting in the conflict in recent months.

This map shows the status of other areas Russia currently occupies in Ukraine: