German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has insisted that Western battle tanks will only be deployed on Ukrainian territory, brushing off accusations from the Kremlin that the decision to send advanced weapons was escalating the war.

In an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag published online, Scholz said “there is consensus” the Western tanks will not be deployed on Russian territory.

Kremlin officials have sought to cast the sending of tanks as an act of aggression against Moscow, fueling their bogus narrative that their so-called military operation is required to defend Russian interests rather than to capture Ukraine.

Scholz said he had repeatedly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Russia is solely responsible for the war. Russia has unprovokedly invaded its neighbouring country in order to take over parts of Ukraine or the whole country.”

“It fundamentally violates the European peace order…(which) is why we support Ukraine financially, humanitarianly and with weapons,” Scholz added, defending his country’s position to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

"We (and our allies) are giving battle tanks to Ukraine so that it can defend itself," he said.

Scholz assured Germany and its allies were “carefully” working together weighing arms deliveries in a “joint approach” to prevent an escalation of the war.

It took weeks of geopolitical squabbling before Germany bowed to mounting pressure from allies to supply its own Leopards. Last month, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said they had needed more time before coming to a decision as the tanks are heavy armored weapons that can be used for offensive purposes.

Ukrainian officials have been relentless in pleading with their allies for modern battle tanks to replace their Soviet-era tanks, and are now set to receive more than 300 tanks from Western countries.