By Tara Subramaniam, Lianne Kolirin, Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 7:34 a.m. ET, February 7, 2023
1 hr 4 min ago

Ukraine has removed millions of books from libraries in "de-Russification" effort

From CNN's Mick Krever in London and Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Ukraine has removed millions of books from public libraries in its ongoing effort at “de-Russification,” according to Ukraine’s parliament.

“There were guidelines to withdraw books of authors who supported armed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” said Yevheniya Kravchuk, a Ukrainian MP who is deputy head of the Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

“There is a list of such authors who were sanctioned. Overall, the proportion of books in Ukrainian and in Russian in libraries is quite regrettable. Which is why we are now talking about the need to renew the collections and purchase books in Ukrainian as soon as possible,” she added.

As of November last year, 19 million books had been removed from public libraries following an initiative from the Ministry of Culture to withdraw “certain types of books.”

The parliament said that 44% of books in public libraries are still in Russian, with the rest in Ukrainian and other languages.

1 hr 22 min ago

Russia says Western supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine prolonging conflict and drawing NATO into it 

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Anna Chernova

Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kherson region, Ukraine, on January 9.
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kherson region, Ukraine, on January 9. (Libkos/AP)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has accused the US and its allies of trying to drag out the conflict in Ukraine for as long as possible by supplying heavy weapons to Kyiv, and that such steps are drawing NATO countries into the conflict. 

The US and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible. With this purpose, they have commenced to deliver heavy offensive armament, openly urging Ukraine to capture our territories," Shoigu said during a meeting with Russian defense officials on Tuesday. 

"Indeed, this kind of steps [sic] involve NATO countries in the conflict, and can lead to an unpredictable level of its escalation," he added. "The groups of Russian forces continue grinding all the armament and hardware, delivered to Kyiv, both at the routes of their delivery, and at the combat positions."

CNN is unable to independently verify those claims. 

Shoigu's claim comes as Ukraine expects Russia to mobilize up to half a million additional soldiers in the coming months, according to a senior intelligence official.

Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, asserted in an interview that "Russia is going to mobilize 300,000 to 500,000 people in order to carry out offensive operations in the south and east of Ukraine in spring and summer of 2023."

2 hr 27 min ago

Ukraine says Russia is stockpiling ammunition and troops ahead of eastern offensive

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv and Mick Krever in London

Russian forces in eastern Ukraine appear to be stockpiling ammunition and building up troop reserves ahead of an offensive that could begin in weeks, Ukraine’s top official in the Luhansk region has said.

The Russians “are bringing in ammunition, but they do not waste as much of it as they used to,” Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk region military administration, said Monday on VotTak television.

“Meaning they are saving ammunition load because they are getting ready for the full-scale offensive," he added.

Hayday said that the Russian military continues to mass mobilized troops in Ukraine. He said he believes there are tens of thousands of mobilized troops in the occupied Luhansk region, not including regular army personnel like paratroopers.

The major threat is the quantity,” he said Tuesday on Apostrophe TV. “It is a huge monster which is at war with us, and it owns immense resources – not endless, but still. There are too many of them.”

Ukrainian leaders have for some time been warning of a renewed Russian offensive, particularly in eastern and southern Ukraine. Hand-in-hand have come pleas for more advanced and powerful western weaponry. Having received pledges for dozens of western main battle tanks, Ukrainian officials have stepped-up messaging about their desire for western fighter jets.

Despite the alleged build-up of resources in eastern Ukraine, it is unclear how much Russia will be able to change the calculus of the battlefield. The UK Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it was “unlikely that Russia can build up the forces needed to substantially affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks.”

Russia has for months been trying to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut, without success. Its only notable victory has been the capture of a small town, Soledar, just north of Bakhmut. Nonetheless, its troops have successfully continued to advance slowly to the north and south of the city, in an effort to make a continued Ukrainian presence there untenable.

The commander of Ukraine’s land forces on Monday said that the landscape around Bakhmut – particularly hills to the west of the city – provides natural defenses that make it an “un-winnable fortress.”

More on Bakhmut: CNN reported in January that the US and Western officials were urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Alex Marquardt and Katie Bo Lillis contributed to this post.

3 hr 9 min ago

Ukraine defense minister "holding the line" with uncertainty over his tenure

From CNN's Mick Krever in London

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov holds a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 5.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov holds a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 5. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

Ukraine’s defense minister, whose continued tenure has been questioned by the leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party in parliament, on Tuesday posted the message “holding the line” on Twitter.

“Thank you all for your support, as well as constructive criticism,” Oleksii Reznikov said. “We draw conclusions. We continue the reforms. Even during the war. We are strengthening the defense and working for victory. Glory to Ukraine!”

Reznikov's ministry has been mired in a corruption scandal related to military spending in recent weeks.

The leader of Zelensky’s parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, announced on Sunday that Reznikov would be replaced as Defense Minister, but appeared to temper that on Monday, saying that no change is expected this week.

Some context: Ukraine is making an anti-corruption push as it tries to gain accession to the European Union.

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau has been investigating “high-profile media reports” on allegations that the defense ministry was buying military provisions, including food for the troops, at inflated prices.

3 hr 28 min ago

Ukraine official hints at ability to strike Russian territory

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen and Tim Lister in Kyiv, and Mick Krever in London

Damaged buildings after missile attacks in the Shebekino town of Belgorod, Russia, on November 4.
Damaged buildings after missile attacks in the Shebekino town of Belgorod, Russia, on November 4. (Vladimir Aleksandrov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s top national security official, Oleksiy Danilov, also hinted at his country’s ability to strike Russia on its own territory, beyond occupied Ukraine, in his interview with CNN.

Regarding Russian territory, nobody prohibits us to destroy targets with weapons produced in Ukraine. Do we have such weapons? Yes, we do,” Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said Monday.

Western nations have restricted Ukraine from striking Russian territory with Western-donated weapons. Though there have consistently been unexplained explosions at strategic sites in Russia over the course of the war, Ukraine has never publicly admitted being responsible for the strikes.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency, last month predicted attacks “deeper and deeper” inside Russia, away from the frontlines, without acknowledging any Ukrainian role.

Budanov told ABC News in January that he was “very glad to see” attacks inside Russia, but that he was unable to “give you [an] answer” until after the war about whether Ukraine has played a role in such strikes.

“Do you think there will be more?” the reporter asked Budanov. “I think so,” he replied.

"Inside Russia? Deep inside Russia?” the reporter asked. “Deeper and deeper,” he said.

3 hr 45 min ago

It's "only a matter of time" before Ukraine gets US fighter jets, official says

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen and Tim Lister in Kyiv, and Mick Krever in London

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, speaks during a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 7.
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, speaks during a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 7. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)

Ukraine’s top national security official told CNN that he is confident Ukraine will eventually receive American-made F-16 fighter jets.

It’s only a matter of time before we get F-16s,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, told CNN in Kyiv on Monday. “They will definitely come. Unfortunately, in the meantime we’re losing our people while fighting for our independence.”

The F-16, first developed in the 1970s, is a highly maneuverable fighter jet, capable of carrying six air-to-air or air-to-surface missiles under its wings.

F-16s would give Ukraine the capability, should it overcome air defenses, to strike Russia with an American-made weapon far behind the frontlines, even outside of territory considered internationally to be Ukrainian.

There have been pledges from the West for main battle tanks to Ukraine in recent days, which has led to renewed calls from Kyiv for fighter jets. Publicly, however, Western leaders have eschewed discussion of fighter jets going to Ukraine.

In an interview with CNN last month, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov: “I sent a wish list card to Santa Claus last year, and fighter jets also [were] including in this wish list.”

7 hr 13 min ago

NATO forces put tanks through their paces, as Ukraine pins its hopes on Western-supplied armor

From CNN's Nic Robertson and Joseph Ataman in Tapa, Estonia

Leopard 2A4 tanks take part in training near Tata, Hungary on Monday.
Leopard 2A4 tanks take part in training near Tata, Hungary on Monday. (Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

In the distance there are gunshots, a heavy blanket of snow muffling the sound, confusing the senses — how far away and which direction, impossible to know.

Inside their German-made Leopard 2 tanks, Danish soldiers wait to pounce on their prey, an “enemy” force hiding in a warren of trenches deep in the freezing Estonian forest.

Before they leap into action in this NATO military exercise, just 100 miles from the Russian border, French and Estonian infantry open up a ferocious fusillade of fake gunfire, duking it out for control of the trenches in almost hand-to-hand fighting.

Troops fall to the ground amid thunderous simulated artillery explosions, as exercise officials bellow who is dead, who is injured.

The annual NATO winter military exercise is intended to gel the multinational soldiers — this year comprising Estonian, French, British, Danish and US troops — into a singular fighting force able to take enemy territory even in the bone-chilling cold.

Amid the trees, the message for Russian President Vladimir Putin is clear: NATO’s high-tech forces are ready for action. There are lessons here for the Ukrainians, too, whose training on Leopard 2 tanks began Monday in Germany.

5 hr 28 min ago

This 102-year-old Ukrainian survived Stalin's forced famine. Now she is making camouflage sniper suits

From CNN's Sarah Dean and Sam Kiley in Khodorkiv, Ukraine

Liubov Yarosh has survived three man-made famines and World War II, she continues to fight for her country: Ukraine.
Liubov Yarosh has survived three man-made famines and World War II, she continues to fight for her country: Ukraine. (Sarah Dean/CNN)

Traditional Ukrainian tapestries, family photos and pastoral scenes on cheap posters cover the walls of her cottage warmed by a wood-burning stove. The only record of her tragic past are her birth certificate and her memories.

In her 102 years, Liubov Yarosh has survived three famines, including the 1932-33 “Holodomor” when — under Joseph Stalin’s orders — Ukraine’s farmers were stripped of every grain they produced, to feed Moscow’s industrialization and suppress Ukrainian nationalist resistance.

“There was nothing to eat then. We ate linden leaves… and nettles. We used to grind these wild plants into flour, bake with it, and eat it. That’s what we ate during the famine,” Yarosh tells CNN from her home in the village of Khodorkiv, in the Zhytomyr region, around two hours’ drive west of Kyiv.

At 13 she saw her older brother and sister perish in what was Ukraine’s worst mass starvation. “I was completely swollen. My legs were swollen, my arms were swollen. I was so sick. I thought I was going to die,” she says of her own suffering.

Back then the Kremlin sought to rid Ukraine of independent farmers, of its language, its history, its artists and its independence.

Many believe what Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to do now has startling similarities.

Read the full story here.

12 hr 53 min ago

Ukrainian official claims Russia plans to mobilize up to half a million extra soldiers

From CNN's Tim Lister and Maria Kostenko

Ukraine expects Russia to mobilize up to half a million additional soldiers in the coming months, according to a senior intelligence official.

Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, asserted in an interview that "Russia is going to mobilize 300,000 to 500,000 people in order to carry out offensive operations in the south and east of Ukraine in spring and summer of 2023."

"Those 500,000 are in addition to the 300,000 mobilized in October 2022," Skibitskyi said. "This proves that Putin’s Kremlin has no intention of ending this war. The Russian offensive may happen in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and possibly in Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops will go on the defensive in Kherson region and in Crimea. This new mobilization wave will last up to two months." 

Russian officials have consistently denied that another mobilization is planned. But at a conference in December of Russia's military chiefs, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed strengthneing the armed forces by up to 1.5 million combat personnel from the current 1.15 million over a period of three years.

This was required "to guarantee the solving of problems related to Russia's military security", Shoigu said.

Skibytskyi also said that at the beginning of 2022, Defense Intelligence was aware that a "full-scale invasion was to begin in early February or a bit later ... In January we saw troops from Russia's Eastern Military District begin arriving in Belarus," as well as preparations in Crimea, he said.