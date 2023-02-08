World
By Kathleen Magramo and Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 4:22 a.m. ET, February 8, 2023
9 min ago

UK government launches training program for Ukrainian pilots using NATO-standard fighter jets

From CNN's Mick Krever in London

F-16 fighter jets take part in a NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, Poland, on October 12. (Radoslaw Jozwiak/AFP/Getty Images)

The UK government said Wednesday that it will start training Ukrainian pilots on NATO-standard fighter jets.

CNN understands that this would be the first official training program for Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter aircraft.

However, there was no mention of providing Ukraine with fighter jets, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked.

The announcement came on the day Zelensky is set to visit the UK for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion began on February 24 last year. It will be only his second trip outside Ukraine since then.

"As part of today’s talks, the Prime Minister will offer to bolster the UK’s training offer for Ukrainian troops, including expanding it to fighter jet pilots to ensure Ukraine can defend its skies well into the future," Downing Street’s Wednesday announcement said.

"The training will ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future."

The US has not yet launched any training program for Ukrainian pilots, Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed last month.

Also on Wednesday, the UK government announced that it will provide Ukraine with "longer range capabilities," without going into details.

"This will disrupt Russia’s ability to continually target Ukraine’s civilian and critical national infrastructure and help relieve pressure on Ukraine’s frontlines."

28 min ago

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday, Downing Street says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will on Wednesday make his first visit to the United Kingdom since the Russian invasion of his country, Downing Street said.

The surprise trip will see Zelensky meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, visit Ukrainian troops who are being trained by British forces, and address Parliament.

Zelensky's visit to London is only his second outside his country since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago, following his visit to Washington DC in December.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meanwhile announced that his country will expand training to fighter pilots and marines while also promising a long-term investment in Ukraine's military.

Sunak said: "President Zelensky's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.

"Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future."

1 min ago

Ukraine says new Russian offensive could include Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

From CNN's Mick Krever in London

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, gives an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 7. (Anna Voitenko/Reuters)

Ukraine’s top national security official told Reuters that a renewed Russian offensive could include attempts to capture the cities of Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia — major urban centers that Russian forces have never held. 

"Attempts at an offensive in either the Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia direction will of course be made," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, told Reuters. "How successful they'll be will depend on us."

Russia controls a large portion of the Zaporizhzhia region, but has never captured the city itself. Both Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia have come under regular missile fire from Russia over the course of the past year.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Danilov conceded that Ukraine was "concerned" about a Russian offensive. 

But I would stress that we are preparing together with our partners," he said. "Good preparations are being made now so if the Russian offensive begins, it will be unsuccessful."

Some context: As the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches this month, experts are concerned that Russia might intensify its assault in coming weeks.

1 hr 10 min ago

"Our common goal is victory:" Zelensky thanks Biden for State of the Union address

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on February 7, in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked Joe Biden for voicing his support for Ukraine during the US President's State of the Union address to Congress.

“Thank you @POTUS for the powerful words of support for [Ukraine] while addressing the nation,” Zelensky said on Twitter.
“We are grateful for [America’s] leadership in helping [Ukraine], for solidarity of the entire [American] people. Our values ​​are the same, our common goal is victory. [Ukraine] freely chooses its future. It is & will be so!”

Last year, Biden delivered his State of the Union speech just days after Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched his brutal war against Ukraine. And in his address Tuesday, Biden reaffirmed the US' continued support for Kyiv.

"A murderous assault, evoking images of the death and destruction Europe suffered in World War II," Biden said. "Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages. A test for America. A test for the world."

1 hr 39 min ago

Russian missile attack destroys buildings in Kharkiv, military official says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv and Mick Krever

Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv was hit by Russian missile attacks on Tuesday night, according to the region’s leader.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said on Telegram that strikes by four missiles, believed to be S-300s destroyed buildings near the city's central park area.

“Yesterday about 11 p.m. the enemy conducted a missile strike on the Kharkiv city center,” Syniehubov said Wednesday, adding no casualties were reported.

The Soviet-era S-300, designed to take down combat aircraft, has been crudely repurposed by Russia to hit ground targets during its war on Ukraine..

1 hr 39 min ago

Ukraine's foreign minister speaks with Blinken ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

From CNN's Mick Krever in London

Ukraine's Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses the press during a NATO meeting in Bucharest on November 29, 2022. (Andrei Pungovschi/AFP/Getty Images/FILE)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that he had spoken with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about preparations for the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country.

“Focused call with @SecBlinken on new military aid, new sanctions on Russia, and the preparations of important events as Russian full-scale invasion nears one-year mark,” Kuleba said on Twitter.
“Russia would be making a grave mistake if it thought anyone would get tired of fighting the evil it brings.”

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, sending troops into its former Soviet neighbor from three fronts and firing missiles on several locations near the capital, Kyiv.

3 hr 36 min ago

Ukrainian officials report at least 6 explosions in Kharkiv

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Mitchell McCluskey

Ukrainian officials are reporting at least six explosions in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

"Enemy missile hits were spotted in the central part of Kharkiv. Preliminary, 6 to 10 S-300 missiles," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region military administration.
“Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being clarified," Syniehubov added, urging residents to stay in shelters.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Tuesday that an industrial facility in the Kyivsky district of the city was hit by a strike.

2 hr 42 min ago

Ukraine dismisses Russia's claims of controlling several settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv

Ukrainian servicemen fire a rocket towards Russian positions on a frontline near the town of Marinka, Donestsk Oblast, on Tuesday. (Marko Djurica/Reuters

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on Tuesday dismissed Russia's claims that it has taken control of several small settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.  

Ukraine said "their capture by the enemy has not been confirmed at this time" and that "the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to defend each of these areas."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia's "operations are successfully developing" near the key towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar, and that Russian forces have taken control of several small settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

CNN is unable to independently verify those claims.

Shoigu also said Russia has full control of Soledar, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced their withdrawal from in January. 

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine also criticized Shoigu for touting the "achievements" of the Russian Armed Forces, arguing that Russian private military contractor Wagner is actively involved in combat in those areas. 

3 hr 18 min ago

Ukrainian forces doing all they can to save Bakhmut, military official says

From CNN's Tim Lister and Kostan Nechyporenko

A Ukrainian serviceman drives a car in Bakhmut on February 2. (Stringer/Reuters)

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk region military administration, on Monday spoke of the increase in Russian forces along parts of the front line in the eastern region.

"There is accumulation of occupation troops and of what is left of the self-proclaimed DPR/LPR," he told Radio Liberty, referring to Moscow-backed separatists. "We are working day and night to strengthen our fortifications and defense line to repel the enemy and refrain them from fulfilling their plans."

Asked whether Bakhmut would fall, Kyrylenko said: "We are not ruling out any scenarios....All measures are being taken not to let that happen."

"No-one will use Ukrainian defenders as cannon fodder. As of now, Bakhmut is standing. We are doing all possible to destroy as many enemies as possible," he added.

Kyrylenko claimed that "almost 52% of Donetsk region is now controlled by Ukrainian government, Ukrainian Armed Forces."

He said approximately 500,000 civilians remain in parts of Donetsk controlled by Ukrainian forces, compared to 1.8 million just before the invasion.

Geolocated videos support the claim by a Russian military blogger that Russian forces have made incremental advances into Kharkiv region, northeast of the town of Kupyansk, which was recaptured by the Ukrainians in September. The videos show Ukrainian shelling of Russian troops in the town of Dvorichne, which was until recently in Ukrainian hands. 