Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron are on their way to Brussels, from France, on February 9. (Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron are on their way to Brussels, where they'll attend a European Union summit.

The leaders are flying together to the Belgian capital on a plane that departed from Vélizy-Villacoublay airport southwest of Paris on Thursday morning.

Zelensky is expected to address the EU Parliament in Brussels later Thursday. Ukraine officially became an EU candidate state last year, but it is still likely to be years before Kyiv is able to officially join the union.

On Wednesday, Zelensky visited London and Paris as part of an unannounced diplomatic tour of European capitals aimed at persuading the West to send more weapons and military support to counter an expected Russian spring offensive.