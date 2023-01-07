World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

McCarthy elected speaker

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno and Amarachi Orie, CNN

Updated 1539 GMT (2339 HKT) January 7, 2023
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 23 min ago

Ukraine reveals estimated number of children killed in war to date

From CNN's Radina Gigova

At least 453 children have been killed and at least 877 have been injured since the start of the war in Ukraine, the country's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Saturday. 

"Since February 24, 2022 [Russia] had killed 453 [Ukrainian] children and injured 877," Reznikov said in a Twitter post. 
"However, real numbers are much higher. russia has been committing war crimes and has no plans to stop. #tribunal4russia," he said. 

It comes after UNICEF warned last month that Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine have put the physical and mental health of "almost every child" in the country "at desperate risk."

Children watch television in a basement where neighbors gather to seek protection from shelling by Russian forces December 22 in the city of Bakhmut.
Children watch television in a basement where neighbors gather to seek protection from shelling by Russian forces December 22 in the city of Bakhmut. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images)

“Millions of children are facing a bleak winter huddled in the cold and the dark, with little idea of how or when respite may arrive,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“Beyond the immediate threats the freezing conditions bring, children are also deprived of the ability to learn or stay connected with friends and family, putting both their physical and their mental health at desperate risk.”  

Damaged health facilities may be unable to provide critical services, while malfunctioning water systems "raise the already extremely high risks of pneumonia, seasonal influenza, waterborne diseases and Covid-19," UNICEF said.  

3 hr 7 min ago

Vladimir Putin praises Orthodox Church for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine 

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London 

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised in a holiday message the Russian Orthodox Church and religious organizations for supporting Russian forces who are taking part in what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. 

In a message marking the Orthodox Christmas, Putin said the "serene" holiday "inspires noble deeds and aspirations," according to a transcript released by the Kremlin on Saturday.

“This serene holiday, beloved by all, inspires noble deeds and aspirations, and serves to reinforce in society such eternal spiritual values and moral constants as mercy, empathy, kindness and justice," Putin said. 
"It is deeply gratifying to note the enormous constructive contribution of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations to unifying society, preserving our historical memory, educating the youth and strengthening the institution of family," he said.
"Church organizations prioritize fostering interethnic and interfaith peace and harmony in our country, caring for the needy, and supporting our warriors taking part in the special military operation. Such massive, complex and truly selfless work deserves sincere respect," Putin said. 
"I wish Orthodox Christians and all those celebrating Christmas good health, success and all the very best," he added. 

Putin attended services on Christmas Eve at the Kremlin’s Annunciation Cathedral, according to the Kremlin. 

On Thursday, he called for a temporary 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to allow Orthodox followers to attend Christmas services.

But the proposal was rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said Russia aims to use Orthodox Christmas “as a cover” to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

3 hr 27 min ago

US targets Iranian drone companies over ties to Russia in new sanctions

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

An Iranian-made Russian drone is seen during a strike in Kyiv on October 17, 2022.
An Iranian-made Russian drone is seen during a strike in Kyiv on October 17, 2022. (Roman Petushkov/Reuters)

The US Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on officials tied to an Iranian defense manufacturer that designs and produces unmanned aerial vehicles, which have been used in the war in Ukraine, as well as the director of “the key organization responsible for overseeing Iran’s ballistic missile programs.”

The new US sanctions hit “six executives and board members of U.S. designated Qods Aviation Industries” and the director of Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization, according to a Treasury press release.

“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deny Putin the weapons that he is using to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement. 

“The Kremlin’s reliance on suppliers of last resort like Iran shows their desperation in the face of brave Ukrainian resistance and the success of our global coalition in disrupting Russian military supply chains and denying them the inputs they need to replace weapons lost on the battlefield,” Yellen said. “The United States will act swiftly against individuals and entities supporting Iran’s UAV and ballistic missile programs and will stand resolutely in support of the people of Ukraine.”

CNN has reported how, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment, parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian Shahed-136 drone downed in Ukraine last fall.

In December, the White House created an administration-wide task force to investigate how US and Western-made technology – ranging from smaller equipment like semiconductors and GPS modules to larger parts like engines – has ended up in Iranian drones.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

3 hr 37 min ago

At least 2 reported killed and 13 wounded in shelling of Bakhmut during Russian ceasefire

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Denis Lapin

Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike on the frontline city of Bakhmut on Saturday.
Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike on the frontline city of Bakhmut on Saturday. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

At least two people were killed and 13 wounded by artillery shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Saturday during the Russian-proposed ceasefire, according to a regional prosecutor. 

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said it had launched a pretrial investigation into events on Friday. 

"According to the investigation, on January 6, 2023, the occupation forces of the Russian Federation carried out regular artillery shelling of the city of Bakhmut and Bakhmut district," the prosecutor said. 

A CNN team on the ground in Bakhmut on Friday observed incoming and outgoing artillery fire around Bakhmut since the Russian ceasefire began at 11 a.m. (4 a.m. ET) that day. 

The ceasefire proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and rejected by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky was supposed to last for 36 hours. 

"As a result of powerful mortar attacks on residential areas, a 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman died. Thirteen more people received mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds," the prosecutor added in the statement. 

Private households, apartment buildings and other objects were damaged and destroyed by Friday's shelling, according to the prosecutor.

Ukraine's military maintained that Russia attacked Ukrainian positions across the east and south of the country until 6 a.m. Kyiv time Saturday, despite the ceasefire declared unilaterally by Moscow. 

4 hr 54 min ago

Russian-installed governor in Crimea says drone was shot down during Russian ceasefire

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

A Russian-installed governor in the Crimean city of Sevastopol has said a drone was shot down over the city's Northern Pier during the Russian proposed ceasefire

Mikhail Razvozhaev posted on his official Telegram account in the early hours of Saturday (after 2 a.m. local time, 7 p.m. ET) announcing that "air defense forces shot down an UAV over the Northern Pier just 15 minutes ago."

"Even the holy holiday -- Christmas for these non-humans -- is not a reason to stop their attempts to attack our Hero City," he added. 

The ceasefire proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, but rejected by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, was supposed to last for 36 hours from noon Moscow time on Friday [4 a.m. ET]. 

So far Ukraine has not responded to the claim made by Razvozhaev. 

Sevastopol serves as a base for the Russian navy in Crimea, providing a home for Russia's Black Sea fleet. The port has been subjected to previous attacks during the war with a barrage of drone attacks taking place in October. 

Ships and submarines routinely set out from Sevastopol with sea-launched cruise missiles to attack Ukraine’s infrastructure and especially its power grid.

5 hr 28 min ago

Many Ukrainians are celebrating Orthodox Christmas on Saturday despite Russia’s unrelenting onslaught. Here’s why it’s so important this year

From CNN's Sophie Tanno

Ukrainian soldiers patrol in front of the Opera House in Lviv on Friday night.
Ukrainian soldiers patrol in front of the Opera House in Lviv on Friday night. (Artur Widak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Orthodox Christmas – and the long-standing rift between the Russian Orthodox Church and other Orthodox groups – has been thrust into the spotlight this year by Russian President Vladmir Putin’s call for a temporary 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to allow Orthodox followers to attend Christmas services.

Putin’s proposal was swiftly dismissed as “hypocrisy” and “propaganda” by Ukrainian officials, and shelling has continued from both sides.

In recent years, a large part of the Orthodox community in Ukraine has sought to distance itself from Moscow.

The movement was accelerated by the conflict Russia stoked in eastern Ukraine beginning in 2014 and strengthened further in 2018, after Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople endorsed the establishment of an independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has exacerbated this divide and highlighted fundamental ideological differences between the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox Churches.

Read more on Orthodox Christmas here.

6 hr 52 min ago

Analysis: Putin avoids Russia blame game – for now – after Ukraine attack

From CNN's Jill Dougherty

Emergency workers remove debris of the destroyed building used as temporary accommodation for the Russian soldiers killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in Makiivka on January 3.
Emergency workers remove debris of the destroyed building used as temporary accommodation for the Russian soldiers killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in Makiivka on January 3. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

It was New Year’s Eve, one of the most cherished holidays in Russia. The recruits in President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine – hundreds of them mobilized just months ago – were billeted in makeshift barracks, a vocational school in the occupied city of Makiivka, in the Donetsk region. Next door was a large ammunition depot.

The soldiers missed their wives, their families, so they turned on their cellphones and called home. Suddenly, HIMARS rockets, satellite-guided precision weapons that the United States has supplied to Ukraine, hit the school, almost completely destroying it, and igniting the cache of ammunition.

That, at least officially, is how the Russian military is explaining the deadliest known attack on Russian forces in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

But that explanation, and details of the attack that have surfaced, have ignited an extraordinary national blame game among Russians, with military leaders facing the brunt of the criticism. No one so far, however – at least publicly – is blaming Putin for the deaths.

Read the full analysis here.

7 hr 19 min ago

Ukraine says fighting continued Friday, despite Russian ceasefire

From CNN's Dennis Lapin in Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers fire grad missiles in the Donetsk region on Friday.
Ukrainian soldiers fire grad missiles in the Donetsk region on Friday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russia attacked Ukrainian positions across the east and south of the country in the 24-hours to 6 a.m. Kyiv time Saturday, despite a ceasefire declared unilaterally by Moscow, Ukraine’s military said.

The ceasefire proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, but rejected by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, was supposed to last for 36 hours from noon Moscow time on Friday [4 a.m. ET].

In an operational update Saturday morning, Ukraine said Russia launched one missile strike and 20 rocket launches in the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Saturday.

“The occupiers concentrate their efforts on further attempts to establish control over Donetsk,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces update read.

Without specifying exact times, Ukraine reported the shelling of various military positions in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and the continuation of Russia’s offensive toward Bakhmut.

“Russian occupants shelled the territory of Kherson region 39 times. Civilian settlements in the region were attacked with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks,” read a Saturday statement from Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of Kherson region military administration.

On civilian was killed in the shelling in Kherson Friday, according to Yanushevych.

7 hr 42 min ago

US announces nearly $3 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced a new $2.85 billion drawdown in military assistance to Ukraine, which will include “Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface-to-air missiles, ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine as it bravely defends its people, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity.”

The top US diplomat said the administration would work with Congress “to provide an additional $907 million of Foreign Military Financing under the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022.”

“Funds will support Ukraine and countries impacted by Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter to welcome “the all-time US defense aid package." 

“Thank you, POTUS for the completely new weaponry, incl Bradley vehicles, anti-aircraft missiles. It'll strengthen Ukrainian Army on a battlefield. Awesome Christmas present for Ukraine! Together with the American people we're approaching a common victory,” he wrote.