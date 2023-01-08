World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno

Updated 7:49 a.m. ET, January 8, 2023
6 min ago

UK politicians back special tribunal to investigate Russia’s "crime of aggression" in Ukraine

From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday. (CNN)

British politicians across the political divide have called for a special tribunal to investigate Russia's "crime of aggression" in Ukraine.   

A statement published on the website of former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown Friday proposed "the creation of a special tribunal with a limited focus on the crime of aggression" to complement the investigation being carried out by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.  

The proposal has gained the support from British politicians including opposition leader Keir Starmer and former Conservative party leader and MP Iain Duncan Smith, according to British newspaper The Observer, which said a copy of the statement was shared with them.

The UN defines aggression as "the use of armed force by a state against the sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence of another state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Charter of the United Nations.” 

The ICC is unable to probe a crime of aggression if the alleged act is committed by a state that is not party to the Rome statute which established the court, unless the UN Security Council refers the matter to it.

As Russia has not ratified the Rome statute and would likely “exercise its veto in the Security Council against a referral” the ICC has been left unable to “investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine,” the statement said.  

During an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, Brown said that having dealt with Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was in office, he believes that the “only thing” Putin “understands is strength.” 

“One of the strengths that we have is to say this is an international crime. And particularly the crime of aggression,” Brown added.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for this tribunal to investigate crimes of aggression during an event hosted by the United States Institute of Peace, the Atlantic Council, and the Ukrainian Embassy last month. 

"The crime of aggression is the alpha and omega of the war,” Zelensky stressed during his remarks.  

“To start a criminal and unprovoked war is to open the door to thousands of crimes committed during hostilities and in occupied territory,” the president added.  

UK politicians said the tribunal could take shape in a similar format to the Nuremberg Trials held between 1945 and 1946 which saw Nazi officials tried for plotting and executing invasions of other countries.  

"The Special Tribunal should be constituted – on the same principles that guided the allies in 1941 – to investigate the acts of aggression by Russia, aided by Belarus, in Ukraine and whether they constitute a crime of aggression," Friday's statement said.  

"As well as investigating and indicting President Putin, the tribunal could also hold to account the members of Russia, and possibly Belarus’, national security council, as well as the political and military leaders of this manifestly illegal war," the statement continued.  

The UK is not the first to publicly express support for this kind of tribunal, which was initially proposed by Anglo-French lawyer Philippe Sands in February.  

On November 30, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen outlined in a statement the EU’s proposal to set up a “specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute Russia's crime of aggression.” 

Von der Leyen expressed the EU’s readiness to “start working with the international community to get the broadest international support possible for this specialised court.”  

1 hr 18 min ago

Civilian killed in Donetsk during Russian-declared ceasefire

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during the 36-hour ceasefire declared unilaterally by Russia over Orthodox Christmas in Bakhmut on Saturday.
Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during the 36-hour ceasefire declared unilaterally by Russia over Orthodox Christmas in Bakhmut on Saturday. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

A civilian was killed in the Donetsk region on Saturday during a 36-hour Russian ceasefire to mark Orthodox Christmas, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. 

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk region military administration, had earlier confirmed Russian forces had launched seven missile strikes on Kramatorsk and two on the city of Kostyantynivka overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the attacks in Kramatorsk damaged an educational institution and an industrial facility, and an industrial area in Kostyantynivka was hit.

At least three other civilians were killed during the ceasefire, two in Bakhmut and one in the Kharkiv region. 

A string of attacks took place during the 36-hour ceasefire window, which Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas

The ceasefire was supposed to last from noon Moscow time on Friday (4 a.m. ET) to midnight local time on Saturday (4 p.m. ET).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the ceasefire proposal as “a cover” being used by the Russians to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

3 hr 49 min ago

Power plants in Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk damaged by Ukrainian shelling, say Russian-backed officials

From CNN's Josh Pennington 

Two power plants in Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk were damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, the Donetsk Joint Center of Control and Coordination said in a Telegram post. 

Casualties were reported at the Starobesheve Thermal Power Plant, with infrastructure also damaged at the Starobesheve and Zuivska Thermal Power Plants according to the Russian-backed officials. 

The number of casualties was not disclosed. 

CNN cannot independently verify the claims. Ukrainian forces are yet to comment on the incident.

1 hr 18 min ago

Russian-declared ceasefire ends with no let-up in violence

From CNN's Dennis Lapin

The Russian-declared ceasefire ended with no let-up in violence as Russia launched two missile strikes in the Kharkiv region late Saturday.

The attack resulted in the death of one civilian, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov confirmed in a Telegram post Sunday.

The ceasefire was supposed to last for 36 hours from noon Moscow time on Friday (4 a.m. ET) to midnight local time on Saturday (4 p.m. ET).

“Last night the enemy launched two missile strikes on the town of Merefa, Kharkiv region. A civilian industrial facility was damaged. Unfortunately, a 50-year-old civilian was killed. Moreover, the enemy shelled Starytsia village in Chuhuiv district and Dvorichna village in Kupiansk district during the day,” Syniehubov said. 

“In Dvorichna, a private residential house and the building of the State Emergency Service unit came under enemy fire. Also, 2 fuel trucks and an operational vehicle of firefighters were damaged. There were no casualties,” he added. 

The strikes follow a string of attacks that took place amid the 36-hour ceasefire, which Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the ceasefire proposal as “a cover” being used by the Russians to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

3 hr 49 min ago

Several explosions reported throughout Ukraine before the end of Russia's proposed ceasefire

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

The site of a missile blast in Kramatorsk on Sunday.
The site of a missile blast in Kramatorsk on Sunday. (Oleksandr Honcharenko/CNN)

Shortly before midnight on Orthodox Christmas, several explosions were reported throughout Ukraine. 

A CNN team in Kramatorsk heard at least seven explosions late Saturday evening as air raid sirens were activated. It isn't clear if there were casualties from the explosions.

The explosions began after 11 p.m. local time, one hour before Russia’s proposed ceasefire was to end at midnight local time on Saturday (4 p.m. ET). The ceasefire, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and dismissed as a cynical ploy by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, was supposed to last for 36 hours from noon Moscow time on Friday (4 a.m. ET).

In Kharkiv, one person was killed after two missiles were launched in the town of Merefa, the head of the region's military administration said on Telegram Saturday.

Explosions were also heard Saturday evening on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, said Anatolii Kurtev, the city council secretary.

4 hr 14 min ago

Ukraine reveals estimated number of children killed in war to date

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire in Bakhmut on Saturday.
Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire in Bakhmut on Saturday. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

At least 453 children have been killed and at least 877 have been injured since the start of the war in Ukraine, the country's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Saturday. 

"Since February 24, 2022 [Russia] had killed 453 [Ukrainian] children and injured 877," Reznikov said in a Twitter post. 
"However, real numbers are much higher. russia has been committing war crimes and has no plans to stop. #tribunal4russia," he said. 

It comes after UNICEF warned last month that Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine have put the physical and mental health of "almost every child" in the country "at desperate risk."

“Millions of children are facing a bleak winter huddled in the cold and the dark, with little idea of how or when respite may arrive,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“Beyond the immediate threats the freezing conditions bring, children are also deprived of the ability to learn or stay connected with friends and family, putting both their physical and their mental health at desperate risk.”  

Damaged health facilities may be unable to provide critical services, while malfunctioning water systems "raise the already extremely high risks of pneumonia, seasonal influenza, waterborne diseases and Covid-19," UNICEF said.  