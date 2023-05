A parent escorts her child following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on Wednesday. (Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images)

Serbian authorities say the suspect in the deadly shooting used a weapon belonging to his father in the attack.

The Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs said they were informed at 8.40 a.m. local time (2.40 a.m. ET) that a school shooting had happened at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, an upscale area of the Serbian capital.

“All available police patrols were dispatched to the scene, where they immediately went onto the school grounds and apprehended a minor, a seventh-grader who is suspected to have fired several shots from his father's gun at students and the school security guard," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.