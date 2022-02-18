Millions of people in the United Kingdom have been told to stay home for their own safety as Storm Eunice made landfall in the country, bringing hurricane-force winds that ripped off a rooftop and crushed a vehicle in a London suburb.
The UK Met Office issued a rare "danger-to-life" red weather alert Thursday. By Friday morning, it reported winds above 90 miles per hour, in what is forecast to be the country's worst storm in three decades.
A CNN reporter witnessed a rooftop flying off a home in the southwestern London area of Surbiton. The roof crushed a car parked on the street. Video footage showed a train electricity line hit by debris.
Social media video showed a lifeboat building with part of its rooftop blown off at Sennen beach in Cornwall, where strong winds were pushing waves above a seawall.
Authorities are expecting gusts that cause travel delays, power cuts and possible mobile phone coverage outages.
The UK's Met Office issued its rare red weather alert for the southwest on Thursday, and expanded that early Friday to the southeast, which includes London. CNN observed heavy winds on the southern English coast as well.
A red warning means there is a potential threat to life from flying debris.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet will hold an emergency meeting later Friday to discuss a response to the Storm Eunice, a government spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.