Theresa May expected to announce resignation
"Time finally runs out" -- Friday's front pages
Several papers in Britain are splashing on Theresa May's expected announcement on Friday. "May To Quit Today," the Daily Mirror says on its front page -- although it's anticipated that May could hold on as caretaker PM until early June but confirm she's stepping down as Conservative Party leader.
The Metro reports that furious MPs have pleaded with May's husband Philip to encourage her to step down.
The Telegraph suggests Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is the latest Cabinet member to twist the knife on May, while the Guardian is already switching focus to the impending race for Tory leadership -- in which Boris Johnson begins as the frontrunner.
Will Theresa May name date of exit?
Friday could be the day.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, bruised from three years of internal party disputes and unable to stem the tide of criticism over her unpopular Brexit bill, is expected to announce details of her resignation shortly.
She's facing a showdown over her future on Friday morning with Graham Brady, the head of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, whose mutinous MPs are likely to change their rules and force her out if she won't clarify her exit strategy.
Yes, we've been here before -- speculation has hovered over May's head for most of her tenure -- but the walls are closing in on her faster than ever before.
It could be a long day in Westminster.