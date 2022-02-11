White House: US doesn't believe Putin has decided on invading Ukraine, but it's a "distinct possibility"

The US does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on whether to invade Ukraine, President Biden's national security adviser said today in a news briefing.

Even as he sought to convey an urgent message that an invasion could occur at any time, Sullivan said he could not get inside Putin's head.

"I want to be crystal clear though. We are not saying that a decision has been taken — that a final decision has been taken by President Putin. What we are saying, is that we but we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we're seeing on the ground and what our intelligence analysts have picked up, that we are sending this clear message, and it remains a message that we have now been sending for some time, " Sullivan said at a White House press briefing.

"And it is, yes, it is an urgent message because we're in an urgent situation," the adviser continued.

Sullivan expanded on his statement that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine "at any time." He said there was a "very distinct possibility" that Russia would act militarily, but couldn't pinpoint when or how.