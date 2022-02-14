China evades questions on why it hasn't evacuated embassy staff and citizens from Ukraine 

China evaded questions on Monday as to why it had not yet evacuated its embassy staff and citizens from Ukraine amid heightened tensions with Russia.

In a briefing Monday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the embassy in Ukraine is "working normally" when asked by a reporter why China had not yet evacuated its embassy staff.

Without mentioning staff directly, Wang said the embassy continues to provide consular protection and assistance to “safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests” of Chinese citizens and enterprises in Ukraine.

A number of countries, including the United States, have urged citizens to leave the country and reduced staff at embassies in Ukraine as Russia continues its buildup on the border.

In a follow-up question on why it had not yet evacuated its citizens, Wang said China's position on Ukraine "is consistent and clear" and that parties should "remain rational and refrain from inflaming tensions or hyping up the crisis."

"All parties should push for a comprehensive settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and related issues through dialogue and negotiation," Wang said, reiterating that the Minsk Agreement should be "earnestly implemented."

On Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Ukraine issued a warning to Chinese citizens to "pay close attention" to the political situation between Ukraine and Russia.

"The current tense relations between Ukraine and Russia have aroused a lot of attention and there are various inconsistent opinions," the embassy's statement said. "Please pay close attention to the [political] situation in Ukraine and enhance your awareness of prevention. The Embassy will always be with you!"

China — which has its own tensions with the West — has expressed diplomatic support for its ally, Russia. In a joint statement issued at the start of February, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping said both sides opposed "further enlargement of NATO." Russia fears Ukraine may join the alliance.