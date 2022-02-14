Russian defense minister met with Putin today and discussed progress of military exercises

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Monday, with his defense chief reporting on the progress of major Russian military exercises and giving a sense of the scale of the drills.
"The exercises are large-scale, exercises are also taking place in the Western Military District, in fact, in all [Russian navy] fleets: these are the Barents Sea and the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Pacific Fleet," Shoigu said. "Troops from almost all military districts, including the Central District, the Eastern District, and the Northern Fleet, are taking part in the exercises. Some of the exercises are coming to an end, some will be completed in the near future."
Added Shoigu: "Some things remain to be done, given the scale of the exercises that were planned and started on your instructions."
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday told Putin he saw a "chance" for diplomatic dialogue with the West over Russia's security concerns, saying he recommended such efforts continue.
In remarks aired on Russian state television, Putin said, "In your opinion, Sergey Victorovich [Lavrov], is there a chance to reach an agreement with our partners on key issues that are of concern to us, or is it just an attempt to drag us into an endless negotiation process that has no logical resolution?"
In his reply, Lavrov noted that Russian officials have warned "against the inadmissibility of endless discussions on issues that need to be resolved today," but added that "there is always a chance" that diplomacy could work.
