No Russian troops or equipment will remain in Belarus after military drills end, Belarus says
From CNN’s Anna Chernova and Sarah Dean in Moscow
No Russian troops or military equipment will remain in Belarus after the two countries finish holding joint military drills together, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at a news conference on Wednesday, according to state run news agency BELTA.
The Kremlin has also previously said Russian troops will be withdrawn after exercises end, without giving concrete timelines.
The exercises, dubbed "Allied Resolve 2022," began on February 10 and are due to end on February 20.
The drills cover a wide area in southern Belarus and feature advanced Russian equipment, including ground attack aircraft and anti-missile defenses. NATO estimates that 30,000 Russian forces are involved, in what is believed to be one of the biggest deployments since the Cold War.
Russian defense ministry releases video of armor crossing Crimea bridge
From CNN's Tim Lister
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video showing military equipment crossing the bridge from Crimea into Russia, saying that "the echelon with military equipment of the units of the Southern Military District, moving to the point of permanent deployment, has crossed the Crimean bridge."
In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry said that "units of the Southern Military District which have completed their participation in tactical exercises at the training grounds of the Crimean Peninsula, are marching to their permanent deployment points (bases) by rail."
The video shows a variety of armor crossing the bridge at night on railway trucks. It's unclear where the units are headed.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, in a move that drew global outrage.
"Military echelons will deliver military equipment and military personnel to the points of permanent deployment of military units. Upon arrival, the equipment will be serviced and prepared for the next stage of combat training," the ministry said.
The ministry said personnel had loaded armored vehicles onto railway platforms at loading stations in Crimea. It released video Tuesday that showed tanks being loaded at a railway yard in Crimea.
Western officials have expressed skepticism about Russian announcements that some of the troops assembled close to the border with Ukraine are returning to their bases.
On Tuesday, President Biden said: "The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. That would be good, but we have not yet verified that."
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has become a key topic as Ukraine-Russia tensions continue. Here's what to know.
Form CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Charles Riley
US President Biden said in a speech Tuesday that while he wants diplomacy to prevail in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the US is prepared to impose serious sanctions against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine.
This includes not allowing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to function.
"We'll impose long term consequences that will undermine Russia's ability to compete economically and strategically. And when it comes to Nordstream 2, the pipeline that will bring natural gas from Russia to Germany, if Russia further invades Ukraine, it will not happen," Biden said during his remarks from the White House on Tuesday.
What does a $11 billion undersea pipeline between Russia and Germany have to do with Ukraine? And why is it such a big deal?
The answer has everything to do with how Europe gets its energy.
The 750-mile pipeline was completed in September but has not yet received final certification from German regulators. When up and running, it would boost deliveries of gas directly from Russia to Germany.
The US, UK, Ukraine and several EU countries have opposed the pipeline since it was announced in 2015, warning the project would increase Moscow's influence in Europe.
Nord Stream 2 could deliver 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. That's more than 50% of Germany's annual consumption and could be worth as much as $15 billion to Gazprom, the Russian state owned company that controls the pipeline, based on its average export price in 2021.
Energy is a major political issue in central and eastern Europe, where gas supplies from Russia play an essential role in power generation and home heating. Natural gas prices are already near record highs in Europe, and a conflict in Ukraine could bring more pain to consumers.
As Russia's biggest gas customer, Germany has tried to keep Nord Stream 2 out of global politics. But the issue has become unavoidable after Russia amassed over 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.
There's lots of history here.
Disputes over energy prices have plagued the relationship between Russia and Ukraine ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, with Russia cutting supplies of gas to its neighbor on a number of occasions.
Russia has in recent months denied using energy to put pressure on Europe. But the International Energy Agency has blamed Moscow for contributing to the current European gas crisis by supplying less than it could.
Nord Stream 2 could help change the balance of power in Europe when it comes to energy. At the moment, Russia needs Ukraine, because a large amount of the gas it sells to Europe flows to the rest of the continent through the country.
Wednesday's big question: What is Russia doing with its troops?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared Wednesday a "day of unity" as his country grapples with one of Europe's most consequential geopolitical showdowns since the end of the Cold War.
Here's what you need to know about the tensions between Russia and Ukraine:
What the Kremlin is doing with its troops
President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia is sending send some troops back to base after they completed military drills near the border with Ukraine. But a statement from the Russian defense ministry was very short on specifics. Troops of Russia’s Southern and Western Military Districts, he said, had begun loading up their gear to return to their bases, but gave few specifics about where those units had been exercising, what their home stations are, or how many troops in total were heading home.
"We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," US President Joe Biden said.
In a prime time address aimed at American and Russian audiences Tuesday evening, the US President warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine "remains distinctly possible."
"The American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost," Biden said in his most robust attempt to date at leveling with the American people about the crisis in Europe. "I will not pretend this will be painless."
Biden has to date ruled out sending US troops to support Ukraine in a fight against Russia. One "cost" he did outline involved Nord Stream 2, the $11 billion undersea pipeline between Russia and Germany. Biden said if Moscow invades, Nord Stream 2 "won't happen."
But Biden also left the door open for diplomacy between the two countries.
"We're not targeting the people of Russia. We do not seek to destabilize Russia. To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy," he said. "We should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed and I believe there are real ways to address our respective security concerns."
The White House has continually warned that a Russian incursion into Ukraine could begin any day. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's Jake Tapper that any such action could come this week, "before the end of the Olympics."
Russia has maintained it has no plans to invade Ukraine and does not want war.