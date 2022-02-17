World
The latest on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis

By Tara John, CNN

Published 1016 GMT (1816 HKT) February 17, 2022
4 min ago

Kremlin will send a response to the US on security guarantees today, says Russian foreign minister

From CNN’s Sarah Dean in Moscow and Nada Bashir

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow will send its response to the US on security guarantees on Thursday, following a meeting with his counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Moscow.

Lavrov said Moscow will also make the letter public.

“We are finalizing our work on the American letter, and we hope to send this letter back to the US today,” Lavrov said.

We shall publicize and make this letter public, because we believe that the representatives of civil society of our countries should understand the proposals of our country, because if our colleagues in Washington and Brussels will not represent our point of view, then there will be lies and deception regarding the situation on the Ukrainian and Russian border," he added.

This comes weeks after the US gave Moscow its written response aimed at deterring a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The written document was intended to address concerns Moscow has publicly released and to outline areas where the US has said it sees potential for progress with Russia -- arms control, transparency and stability, the top US diplomat told reporters at the State Department at the end of January.

17 min ago

Is Putin creating a pretext for war?

Analysis by CNN's Nathan Hodge in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man who likes to keep his options open, and the Ukraine crisis is no exception: As the Kremlin leader signals his willingness to engage on the diplomatic front, he is also bolstering a case for war.

Take the situation in Donbas, the territories in eastern Ukraine partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists. In a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, Putin dropped the "g" word to describe the situation there.

"According to our estimates, what is happening in the Donbas today is genocide," Putin said.

Scholz pushed back, later telling reporters that Putin was "wrong" to use the term. But those comments were already out in the public realm -- and Putin had stepped up the rhetoric.

Putin's grievance in the Donbas isn't new. He has spoken repeatedly about what he describes as the violation of the rights of ethnic Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine, and has stated that it is within Russia's rights to intervene militarily to protect them.

But Putin appears to be making a case for his own version of a "responsibility to protect," however distant the situation in Donbas may be from a Rwanda -- where over 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis, were killed over the course of 100 days in 1994 -- or Srebrenica -- where more than 7,000 mostly Muslim men and boys were slaughtered in 1995.

Invoking genocide echoes Russia's false claim that its neighbor, Georgia, committed genocide against civilians in the breakaway republic of South Ossetia in August 2008. During that brief conflict, Russia launched a massive military incursion that pushed deep into Georgian territory, a scenario that worries Western policymakers today when it comes to Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee, Russia's top law enforcement body, took Putin's comments a step further on Wednesday when it announced it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged evidence of what it called "indiscriminate shelling" of civilians in the Donbas region by Ukrainian forces since 2014.

20 min ago

US says Russia has added 7,000 troops to the Ukrainian border

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

The number of Russian troops massed along Ukraine's borders has increased by approximately 7,000 in recent days, the United States alleged Wednesday evening, despite claims from Moscow it was pulling back.

The US claim came as a senior Biden administration official said the increase proved that Russia's assertion of withdrawal was "false," and suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin's apparent warming to the notion of diplomacy is merely a guise.

"Every indication we have now is they mean only to publicly offer to talk, and make claims about de-escalation, while privately mobilizing for war," the official said.

Wednesday's new numbers would mean the totality of Russian forces at the border now exceeds the 150,000 figure President Joe Biden shared on Tuesday.

In a speech from the East Room, Biden allowed that a Russian troop withdrawal would be "good," but quickly noted he'd seen no evidence to suggest such a pullback was indeed underway.

"Our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," Biden said. "And the fact remains right now Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and along Ukraine's border."

Earlier in the week, Putin claimed that Russia was sending some troops back to base after the completion of training drills in Crimea, the Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia in 2014.

Leaders from Europe and the US, however, expressed doubt about the claim.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the alliance had not yet seen "any sign of de-escalation on the ground," adding that "signs from Moscow" that diplomacy should continue were grounds for cautious optimism.

US Secretary Antony Blinken concurred, saying that there is "a difference between what Russia says and what it does."

"What we're seeing is no meaningful pullback," Blinken added.

