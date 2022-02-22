"Hit Russia's economy now and hit it hard," Ukrainian foreign minister says

The sanctions President Biden announced Tuesday amount to "only the sharp edge of the pain we can inflict," a senior US administration official said, suggesting the President is ready to go much further should an invasion of Ukraine escalate.

"This is the beginning of an invasion, and therefore this is the beginning of our response," the official said, insisting the package the US unveiled did amount to harsh punishment for Vladimir Putin's actions but did not reflect the full extent of the steps the US is willing to take.

"If Putin escalates further, we will escalate further using both financial sanctions and export controls, which we have yet to unveil," the official said.

Keeping the toughest sanctions in reserve is meant to potentially deter the bloody and large-scale attack on Ukraine that US officials have been predicting for several weeks.

"Sanctions are meant to serve a higher purpose, which is to deter and prevent, so we want to prevent a large scale invasion of Ukraine that involves the seizure of major cities, including Kyiv," the official said.

"We want to prevent large scale human suffering, possibly tens of thousands of lives that could be lost in a full scale conflict. And we want to prevent Putin from installing a puppet government that bends to his wishes and denies Ukraine the freedom to set its own course and choose its own destiny. That's what this is all about," the official continued.

More on the sanctions: The official said the blocking sanctions Biden announced on two Russian financial institutions meant they wouldn't be able to make transactions with the United States or Europe. The banks amount to a glorified piggy bank for the Kremlin," the official said.

The official listed three Russian elites who also are coming under sanctions and said they would "share in the pain" inflicted on the Russian government. They are Sergey Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Russia, and his son Vladimir; Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), and his son Dennis; and Petr Fradkov, CEO of Promsvyazbank.

"Other Russian elites and their family members are now on notice that additional actions could be taken on them as well," the official said.