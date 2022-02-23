World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:09 a.m. ET, February 23, 2022
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

What you need to know about the Ukraine-Russia crisis

After months of military buildup and brinkmanship, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday described Russia's movements in Ukraine as "the beginning of a Russian invasion."

Here's what you need to know:

What did Russia do? On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Donetsk and Luhansk — two separatist-held pro-Moscow regions of eastern Ukraine — in what the Kremlin called a "peacekeeping" mission. The move came just hours after he signed decrees recognizing the independence of the regions.

Multiple US and Western officials cautioned this could serve as the opening salvo of a larger military operation targeting Ukraine. More than 150,000 Russian troops now encircle Ukraine on three sides, according to estimates from US and Ukrainian intelligence officials.

How is Ukraine responding? On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is still pursuing diplomacy as a way out of the crisis. Reservists would be called up for military training, he said, but there will be no general mobilization of armed forces.

"We desire peace and calm, but if we are quiet today then tomorrow we will disappear," Zelensky said.

How has the world reacted? Russia's actions have been strongly condemned by many nations, with Western leaders imposing new sanctions on Tuesday and cutting off a key pipeline with Russia.

Biden announced the United States will sanction Russia's financial institutions and oligarchs. The European Union also sanctioned 351 Russian lawmakers who voted to recognize the breakaway regions, and the United Kingdom announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three Russian oligarchs.

Also on Tuesday, Germany said it halted certifying an $11 billion 750-mile pipeline that connects Russia directly to Germany. The Nord Stream 2 project was completed in September but has not yet received the final green light from German regulators. Without that, natural gas cannot flow through the Baltic Sea pipeline from Russia to Germany.

On Wednesday, Japan and Australia joined the list of countries to impose sanctions on Russia, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Read more:

What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
RELATED

What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained

20 min ago

Australia imposes sanctions against Russia, warns a "full-scale invasion" could happen within 24 hours

From CNN's Paul Devitt in Sydney and Sophie Jeong

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference in Sydney on Wednesday.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference in Sydney on Wednesday. (Bianca De Marchi/Pool/Reuters)

Australia is the latest country to announce sanctions against Russia, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiling new measures Wednesday in response to the "aggression by Russia against Ukraine."

Morrison said at a news conference that Australia will first enact travel bans and targeted financial sanctions on eight members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation — a group of top state officials and defense heads.

Canberra will also impose “strong” economic sanctions against the separatist-held pro-Moscow regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent on Monday. The sanctions target transport, energy, telecommunications, oil, gas and mineral reserves, Morrison said.

He added that he will extend existing sanctions on Russian-held Crimea and Sevastopol to include Luhansk and Donetsk.

Australia will also move to sanction several Russian banks.

“The invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun,” Morrison said. “Russia is at peak readiness to now complete a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that is likely to occur within the next 24 hours.”

Morrison added that Australia always stands up to “bullies,” and that he will speak to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday.

45 min ago

Russian envoy to US claims sanctions will hurt global markets and "ordinary Americans"

From CNN's Darya Tarasova in Moscow and Samantha Beech in Atlanta

Moscow's ambassador to the United States has hit back at the imposition of sanctions on Russia by President Joe Biden, suggesting the move would hurt global financial and energy markets as well as ordinary citizens.

“I don’t remember a single day when our country lived without any restrictions from the Western world. We learned how to work in such conditions. And not only survive, but also develop our state," said Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, according to a post on the Russian Embassy Facebook page early Wednesday.

“There is no doubt that the sanctions imposed against us will hurt the global financial and energy markets," he added. "The United States will not be left out, where ordinary citizens will feel the full consequences of rising prices.”

“With regard to Moscow, new US sanctions will not solve anything, Russia has learned to work and develop under restrictions.”

Context on the sanctions: Biden laid out what he called a "first tranche" of US sanctions against Russia for its actions in eastern Ukraine, including on two large financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites and their family members. He said the sanctions would effectively "cut off Russia's government from Western finance."

Biden pledged that his administration is using "every tool at our disposal" to limit the effect on gas prices in the US, acknowledging that Americans will likely see rising prices at the pump in the coming months.

Read more about the US sanctions here.

45 min ago

Ukrainian foreign minister: "No sanctions will be enough" until Russian forces leave Ukraine

From CNN's Shawna Mizelle

Ukraine's foreign minister on Tuesday said that "no sanctions will be enough" until Russian forces leave Ukraine, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in the country as independent and announced he would deploy "peacekeeping" forces there.

"No sanctions will be enough until Russian boots withdraw from Ukrainian soil," Dmytro Kuleba told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."

Earlier Tuesday, President Joe Biden unveiled tough new sanctions to punish Moscow, describing the events underway in Ukraine as "the beginning of a Russian invasion." Kuleba told Tapper those sanctions are "just the beginning of the process of deterring President Putin and making him withdraw," adding that it "certainly won't be enough."

Kuleba, asked by Tapper what he thinks Putin's intentions are, said Tuesday that Putin's "ultimate goal is to destroy Ukraine."

"He is not interested in parts of Ukraine. He is not interested in even keeping the entire country in his control. He wants idea of the Ukrainian statehood to fail," the foreign minister continued.

Read more:

Ukrainian foreign minister: 'No sanctions will be enough' until Russian forces leave Ukraine
RELATED

Ukrainian foreign minister: 'No sanctions will be enough' until Russian forces leave Ukraine

45 min ago

Japan to impose sanctions against Russia

From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces Japan's decision to impose sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, at his residence in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces Japan's decision to impose sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, at his residence in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Kyodo/Reuters)

Japan will impose sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Kishida said Japan will suspend the issuance of visas and freeze the assets of people involved in recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, the two separatist-held pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine.

Kishida did not specify names or how the sanctions would be carried out.

He also said Japan will ban imports and exports to and from Donetsk and Luhansk, and prohibit the issuance and circulation of Russian bonds in Japan. Kishida added that the details of the sanctions will be discussed further.  

Kishida said Russia’s actions had “clearly” violated Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law and urged Russia to resolve the situation through a diplomatic process.

14 min ago

Biden says Russia is beginning an "invasion of Ukraine" as he unveils sanctions on Moscow

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden described events now underway in Ukraine as "the beginning of a Russian invasion" as he unveiled tough new sanctions to punish Moscow on Tuesday.

He laid out what he called a "first tranche" of US sanctions against Russia for its moves, including on two large financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites and their family members. He said the moves would effectively "cut off Russia's government from Western finance."

Biden also announced he was moving additional troops and equipment to "strengthen" US allies in the Baltic nations on NATO's eastern flank, but made clear they would not be there to "fight Russia."

The President held out the possibility that diplomacy could still defuse the crisis, and said the US would remain open to talking with Russia and its partners to avert all-out war. "The United States and our allies and partners remain open to diplomacy, if it is serious," he said. "When all is said and done, we're going to judge Russia by its actions, not its words."

Still, Biden made plain his view that Putin was launching a bid to fundamentally redraw borders in Europe, violating international laws and putting pressure on the West to respond.

"Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbors? This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community," Biden said.

Biden said Putin's remarks a day earlier were "setting up a rationale to take more territory by force, in my view."

Read more here.

4 hr 41 min ago

Blinken says meeting with Lavrov is off after Russia moves on Ukraine

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler and Michael Conte

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva this week, he announced Tuesday, in the latest sign that diplomatic avenues with Russia over Ukraine are quickly closing.

"Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said at the State Department on Tuesday. "I consulted with our allies and partners -- all agree."

Blinken's announcement comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent and announced he would deploy "peacekeeping" forces there. US President Joe Biden and top US officials said Tuesday that Putin's moves marked the beginning of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Biden announced a first tranche of sanctions in response.

Blinken said he sent a letter to Lavrov on Tuesday to inform him of the decision.

He said the US remains committed to diplomacy "if Russia is prepared to take demonstrable steps to provide the international community with any degree of confidence it's serious about deescalating and finding a diplomatic solution."

Read more:

Blinken says meeting with Lavrov is off after Russia moves on Ukraine
RELATED

Blinken says meeting with Lavrov is off after Russia moves on Ukraine

4 hr 33 min ago

Germany halts Nord Stream 2 and Russia responds with a stark warning

From CNN's Charles Riley and Julia Horowitz

The West showed Tuesday it was ready to target Russia's huge energy industry — even at the risk of hurting itself — after Moscow ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine.

Germany said it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline following Moscow's actions in eastern Ukraine on Monday.

"With regard to the latest developments, we need to reassess the situation also with regard to Nord Stream 2. It sounds very technocratic but it is the necessary administrative step in order to stop certification of the pipeline," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin.

The 750-mile pipeline was completed in September but has not yet received final certification from German regulators. Without that, natural gas cannot flow through the Baltic Sea pipeline from Russia to Germany.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and several EU countries have opposed the pipeline since it was announced in 2015, warning the project would increase Moscow's influence in Europe.

Nord Stream 2 could deliver 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. That's more than 50% of Germany's annual consumption and could be worth as much as $15 billion to Gazprom, the Russian state owned company that controls the pipeline.

Read more:

Germany halts certification of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline | CNN Business
RELATED

Germany halts certification of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline | CNN Business