Russian invasion of Ukraine

How global markets are reacting

Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Ed Upright and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 1906 GMT (0306 HKT) February 24, 2022
2 hr 13 min ago

On the ground: Moscow wakes up to war

From CNN's Nic Robertson in Moscow

In the hours after Russia began invading Ukraine, the scenes in Moscow were subdued. People who spoke to CNN about the conflict seemed surprised and concerned, as many of them had just started tuning in.

Russia's massive propaganda machine has not given the crisis between Kyiv and the Kremlin the same sort of billing as has the international media. State television, the main source of information for older Russians, has been echoing the message of Vladimir Putin. The Russian President has framed the conflict as a mission to protect Russian speakers in the Donbas region from genocide — an accusation the Russian president has repeatedly leveled without proof. Russian state media is also parroting the Kremlin's other unsubstantiated claims — that the Ukrainian government of attempting to obtain nuclear weapons and "nazify" the country, despite the fact that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

News reports have also, for the most part, failed to mention the Russian military's decision to strike targets in places far from east Ukraine, like the capital of Kyiv and the southern port city of Odessa.

That doesn't mean all Russians are being spoon-fed Putin's narrative. Russia is not North Korea. People who want to get independent information from foreign-language media outlets can do so.

So far, there has not been the surge of patriotic fervor that accompanied Russia's largely bloodless annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. There are likely many Russians who would prefer to see Putin tackle Russia's economic problems at home.

Putin has increasingly cracked down on independent media, hollowed out its civil society and all but banished peaceful dissent. Even tweeting about planned protests can potentially land someone in jail. 

If would-be protesters weren't already spooked, Russian authorities on Thursday warned citizens that participating in anti-war protests could lead to prosecution and criminal charges.

2 hr 16 min ago

Flight-tracking sites show empty airspace over Ukraine and its border with Russia

From CNN's Greg Wallace and Pete Muntean

(from ADSBexchange)

The airspace over Ukraine and its border with Russia is empty, according to flight-tracking websites, with heavy air traffic apparently avoiding the region as evening sets in on the region Thursday.

Images from ADS-B Exchange show no aircraft over Ukraine, though the open-source site cannot display tracking data from aircraft operating in the area with the location broadcasting intentionally switched off.

Civilian flights over Ukraine, as well as Moldova to the south and parts of Russia, are currently restricted. 

One notice to pilots reads: “Air space of Ukraine closed for civil aviation flights due to military invasion of Russian Federation.”   

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency warned Thursday that “the presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels.”

There are risks to flying over conflict zones – as illustrated by the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine by a missile, killing 298 people. Western officials and a Dutch-led investigation said Russian President Vladimir Putin bears responsibility for the incident; Putin has denied it.  

2 hr 31 min ago

The world hasn't witnessed a move like this "since World War II," senior US defense official says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Oren Liebermann

A woman walks past debris in Mariupol, Ukraine, on February 24.
A woman walks past debris in Mariupol, Ukraine, on February 24. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The world has not seen a “move like this, nation state-to-nation state, since World War II,” a senior US defense official told reporters Thursday about Russia's attack on Ukraine — “certainly nothing on this size and scope and scale.”

The official warned that if this conflict “unfolds the way that hereto we have come to believe it will,” it has “every potential to be very bloody, very costly and very impactful on European security writ large.”

“This is 100% a war of choice that [Russian President] Putin has decided to wage for reasons that are not justified,” the official added. 

2 hr 36 min ago

Brazilian diplomacy doesn't directly condemn Russian invasion, but vice president says he supports Ukraine

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

The Brazilian Foreign Relations Ministry released a short statement Thursday, calling for the “immediate suspension of hostilities and the beginning of negotiations” after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

“Brazil calls for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the start of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue, based on the Minsk Accords and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of all parties involved and the protection of the civilian population,” the Brazilian diplomacy statement said. 

Notably, the statement doesn't call Russian moves on Ukrainian territory an “invasion.” 

President Jair Bolsonaro, who met Russia's President Vladimir Putin last week and expressed “solidarity” to Russia, has not made a public statement today. 

Brazilian government's position on Russia and Ukraine doesn't seem unanimous. Talking to the press on Thursday morning, Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourão condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and asked for actions beyond economic sanctions on Putin's government.

“The Western world is the same (place) as it was in 1938 with Hitler, on the basis of appeasement, and Putin did not respect the appeasement. That's the truth," Mourão said. "In my view, mere economic sanctions — which is an intermediate form of sanction — do not work.”

He also said significant action is needed by allies to provide the Ukrainians military support.

"The use of force is needed, a support for Ukraine, more than what is being put on. That's my view. If the Western world just let Ukraine falls, Bulgaria will be next, then the Baltic States, and so on. Just as Hitler's Germany did in the 1930s," he said. 

Mourão says Brazil supports Ukraine.

“Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine's sovereignty. So Brazil does not agree with an invasion of Ukrainian territory.”

2 hr 48 min ago

G7 leaders condemn Putin for attacking Ukraine: "He has put himself on the wrong side of history"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

In a joint statement following a virtual meeting Thursday, the leaders of the G7 said Russian President Vladimir Putin has "re-introduced war to the European continent."

"He has put himself on the wrong side of history," the leaders wrote.

"We condemn President Putin for his consistent refusal to engage in a diplomatic process to address questions pertaining to European security, despite our repeated offers," the statement reads. "We stand united with partners, including NATO, the EU and their member states as well as Ukraine and remain determined to do what is necessary to preserve the integrity of the rules-based international order."

The G7 meeting concluded after just over an hour, according to a White House official, running 9:17 a.m. to 10:27 a.m. ET.

Meeting participants, according to the White House, were President Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

 

2 hr 51 min ago

Ukraine doesn't have enough equipment to repel Russian attack, Ukrainian diplomat says

From CNN's Amy Cassidy

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko speaks to the media at the Ukrainian Embassy in London on February 24.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko speaks to the media at the Ukrainian Embassy in London on February 24. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Ukraine currently does not have enough military equipment to defend itself, the country’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, said Thursday.

"At this particular moment, we have enough people; we don’t have enough equipment,” Prystaiko said when asked if Ukraine’s forces on the ground are capable of repelling Russia’s attack.

While speaking to reporters at the Ukrainian Embassy in London, he added that Ukraine has been open about needing military equipment, plus financial and humanitarian support from other countries. 

European Union leaders are expected to announce a package of humanitarian support for Ukraine later on Thursday as well as sanctions against Russia.

“But we’re putting up a real fight … tanks, helicopters, planes being shot down. We are defending our land,” Prystaiko said.

Some areas are difficult to defend, he conceded, with Russia blocking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

This is limiting Ukraine’s capabilities of bringing in reinforcements and supplies, he said, adding that humanitarian supplies will be needed “quite soon, quite critically” with the Russians “targeting critical infrastructure.”

2 hr 54 min ago

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "cannot go unpunished," Spain PM says

From CNN’s Al Goodman in Madrid 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have “far-reaching consequences and cannot go unpunished.” 

In a nationally-televised address in Madrid, he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin “to put an immediate end to the hostilities and revoke” Russia's recognition of territories in Ukraine. 

Sánchez said the “European Union and the rest of the allies of the union had already approved a first package of measures” against Russia and that the EU’s Council is to meet later Thursday “to define its answer to this flagrant violation of international law.” 

He called for a coordinated and unified European response and said sanctions against Russia would be the most effective approach.

3 hr 1 min ago

The G7 meeting has wrapped up

The G7 meeting has concluded after just more than an hour, according to a White House official. It ran from 9:17 a.m. ET to 10:27 a.m. ET.

Meeting participants, according to the White House, were:

  • US President Joe Biden
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
  • President Emmanuel Macron of France
  • Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy
  • Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom
  • President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
  • President of the European Council Charles Michel
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
3 hr 2 min ago

Here are the impacted areas in Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

From CNN's Henrik Pettersson

Russia has surrounded Ukraine from three sides, and Ukrainian locations are receiving missiles fired from land and sea, according to a senior US defense official.

These are the areas impacted:

Ukraine locations where attacks and explosions have been reported
Ukraine locations where attacks and explosions have been reported CNN's Henrik Pettersson