EU adds Russian President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov to its sanctions list
From CNN's Chris Liakos
The European Union has added Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to its sanction list, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a press conference on Friday following the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.
“This is the final outcome of the discussion that was not finished yesterday at the European Council and has been decided today by the ambassadors and the Ministers,” Borrell said.
“So President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov are in the list of sanctioned people together with the remaining members the Duma who are supporting this aggression,” he added.
Borrell said that the only world leaders who were sanctioned by the European Union are Syrian President Assad and Belarusian President Lukashenko.
“And now Putin,” he added.
1 hr 11 min ago
President Biden and President Zelensky spoke for 40 minutes today
From CNN's Besty Klein and Kaitlan Collins
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about sanctions and defense assistance on Friday.
The White House confirmed that the meeting ran from 11:52 a.m. to 12:32 p.m. ET.
The Ukrainian President shared details of the meeting via his official Twitter account, saying:
The conversation comes after Zelensky, who is still in Kyiv, delivered a speech overnight saying Ukraine was "alone in defending our country."
"Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of joining NATO? Honestly, everyone is afraid," Zelensky said. Today I asked 27 European leaders if Ukraine will be in NATO, asked straight up. Everyone is afraid, not responding, but we are not afraid."
57 min ago
NATO head calls on Russia to stop "senseless war," says Russia and Belarus will be held "accountable"
From CNN's Chris Liakos
Following an extraordinary virtual summit of NATO heads of state and government on Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia again to stop the attack on Ukraine.
“We call on Russia to stop this senseless war, immediately cease its assaults, withdraw all of its forces from Ukraine and turn back to the path of dialogue and turn away from aggression,” he said in a press conference adding that “the Kremlin’s objectives are not limited to Ukraine.”
He warned that the alliance is facing a new normal in European security.
“Russia has demanded legally binding agreements to renounce further NATO enlargement and to remove troops and infrastructure from allies that joined after 1997,” he added.
Stoltenberg also warned that “the world will hold Russia and Belarus accountable for their actions — Russia as the aggressor, Belarus as the enabler.”
1 hr 4 min ago
NATO Response Force activated for first time ever in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine
From CNN's Barbara Starr
For the first time ever, the NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters activated the multinational force consisting of land, air, sea and special operations forces from the allies that can deploy quickly in support of the NATO alliance.
The activation of the response troops does not mean that any US or NATO troops will go into Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance. US President Joe Biden has been clear that US troops are deploying to eastern Europe to help bolster NATO countries nervous about Russia's aggressive actions, and they will not be fighting in Ukraine.
Wolters called it a "historic moment" in his statement.
"They represent a flexible, combat credible force that can be employed in multiple ways and we are utilizing fully their inherent agility,” he added. “These deterrence measures are prudent and enhance our speed, responsiveness and capability to shield and protect the one billion citizens we swore to protect.”
The force has not yet deployed but are on standby.
CNN reported early Friday that air raid sirens have been going off in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which is less than 50 miles from the border of Poland, a NATO member.
The United States announced Thursday that 7,000 US troops will be deployed to Europe. President Biden said he’d authorized “the deployment of ground and air forces already stationed in Europe,” to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania. He also said he’d authorized “additional US force capabilities” be sent to Germany as part of NATO’s response, including some forces that had been placed on standby several weeks ago.
1 hr 39 min ago
France: Chinese FM said it's important to respect territorial sovereignty of "all states, including Ukraine"
From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in Paris
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated the importance of respecting Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic adviser on Friday, according to a statement from the Élysée Palace.
“[Wang] welcomed France's action in favor of dialogue between Ukraine and Russia,” according to the statement.
“He reiterated the importance of respecting the integrity and territorial sovereignty of all states, including Ukraine,” the statement said.
Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s diplomatic adviser, told Wang that it was Russia that decided to launch an invasion despite France’s efforts to avoid war. Bonne reiterated that Russia should stop its military operations immediately, according to the statement.
Wang called for easing of tensions and to “put an end to civilian casualties by resuming negotiations.”
"All countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected” and “the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be jointly upheld," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin repeatedly responded to reporters, sticking closely to statements made from China in previous days.
Wang also reiterated that China “understands Russia's legitimate concerns on security issues,” and echoed calls for parties to “exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of the situation.”
CNN's Beijing bureau contributed to this post.
1 hr 23 min ago
In remarks to his security council, Putin continues to make baseless claims about Ukrainians
From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Anna Chernova
As the situation continues to unfold in Ukraine and Russian troops advance on the capital, Kyiv, Russia President Vladimir Putin called on Ukraine's armed forces to overthrow their government in remarks to his security council Friday.
"Do not let Banderites [Ukrainian nationalists] and neo-Nazis use your children, wives and old people as human shields," Putin said in remarks aired on Russian state television.
He went on to urge Ukraine's armed forces to "take power into your own hands."
Putin frequently repeats the baseless and inaccurate claim that the democratically elected Ukrainian government is a "Nazi" or "fascist" regime. The language has been roundly condemned internationally, especially considering that President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.
Asked by CNN at a news conference Friday what Moscow's plans were for the leadership of Ukraine as Russian forces advance on Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov replied, "Nobody is going to attack the people of Ukraine."
Where things stand: For now, Ukraine's democratically elected government remains intact but Zelensky warned in a video address late Thursday that "enemy sabotage groups" had entered this city and he is their No. 1 target. "They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state," he said.
In an address Friday morning, Zelensky said Ukrainians were "showing their true heroism" but that they were defending their country "alone." The sanctions imposed on Russia by Western powers are "not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil," he said.
CNN's Matthew Chance, Tim Lister and Laura Smith-Spark also contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 52 min ago
Central Bank of Russia increases supply of cash to ATMs due to "increased demand"
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio and Nathan Hodge in Moscow
The Russian Central Bank is increasing the supply of bills to ATMs after demand for cash increased in recent days.
“In recent days, the demand for cash has grown,” the Bank said in a statement on Friday. “To meet the increased demand, the Bank of Russia increased the issuance of cash to banks, and replenishment of ATMs will continue this weekend.”
“All customer funds on bank accounts are fully preserved and available for any transactions,” the statement added.
On Thursday, Russian state news agency TASS reported that several banks had seen an increase in withdrawals – notably of foreign currency — following the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine.
The Russian stock market suffered massive losses and the country’s currency, the ruble, devaluated significantly after markets started reacting to news of the invasion. The markets have since recovered slightly.
1 hr 57 min ago
NATO is making "significant additional defensive deployments" to eastern part of alliance
From CNN's Nada Bashir
NATO said that it is making “significant additional defensive deployments of forces” to the eastern part of the alliance, noting that while “deterrence and defense” measures are being deployed, NATO’s actions remain “preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory.”
“We have deployed defensive land and air forces in the eastern part of the Alliance, and maritime assets across the NATO area,” according to a statement released Friday.
“We have activated NATO’s defence plans to prepare ourselves to respond to a range of contingencies and secure Alliance territory, including by drawing on our response forces,” the statement added.
The joint statement comes after a rare virtual summit of NATO Heads of State and Government on Friday, where members met to discuss what NATO has described as the “gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades.”
“We will continue to take all measures and decisions required to ensure the security and defense of all Allies,” the statement read, adding “we stand united to protect and defend all Allies. Freedom will always win over oppression."
The joint statement also outlined that NATO reaffirms its “unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine, and will continue to provide “political and practice support” to the Ukrainian government.
1 hr 46 min ago
Russia moves to "partially restrict" Facebook's access over allegations of censorship
From CNN’s Brian Fung
The Russian government moved to restrict Facebook's access to the country on Friday after Russia's ministry of communications accused the social network of unlawful censorship.
In a statement, ministry officials said Facebook had committed human rights violations and "violated the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens" when the social network on Thursday allegedly clamped down on several Russian media outlets on its platform.
The list allegedly includes the official Facebook accounts of RIA Novosti, Zvezda TV, Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru, according to the statement.
CNN could not immediately verify the allegations. Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Russian statement said Facebook had violated Federal Law No. 272-FZ, a law that it said governs human rights and the rights of Russian citizens.
"In accordance with the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office regarding the social network Facebook, starting from February 25, 2022, Roskomnadzor, in accordance with the law, takes measures to partially restrict access," the statement read.
The extent of the restrictions was not immediately clear, nor their impact on Facebook's operations in Russia or that of Facebook's parent, Meta.