EU adds Russian President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov to its sanctions list

The European Union has added Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to its sanction list, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a press conference on Friday following the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

“This is the final outcome of the discussion that was not finished yesterday at the European Council and has been decided today by the ambassadors and the Ministers,” Borrell said.

“So President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov are in the list of sanctioned people together with the remaining members the Duma who are supporting this aggression,” he added.

Borrell said that the only world leaders who were sanctioned by the European Union are Syrian President Assad and Belarusian President Lukashenko.

“And now Putin,” he added.