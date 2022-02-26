Bulk of Russian forces just 18 miles from Kyiv, according to UK intelligence

The bulk of Russian forces are now only 18.6 miles (30 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv, the British Ministry of Defence said Saturday.
It also warned Russia that casualties are “likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin.”
According to the latest intelligence update from the ministry, "Russia has yet to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine greatly reducing the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force."
It said that "Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to put up staunch resistance across the country."
Defiant president: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told citizens the capital Kyiv was still under their control and "fighting continues," in his latest video message on Saturday.
Earlier, explosions in Ukraine were heard as the country's Interior Ministry warned of "active fighting" in the capital.