Russia invades Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Steve George, Rob Picheta, Jeevan Ravindran, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury, Amir Vera and Emma Tucker, CNN

Updated 6:44 p.m. ET, February 27, 2022
42 min ago

Satellite images show more than three-mile-long Russian military column on roadway to Kyiv

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy.

New satellite images show a more than three-mile-long Russian military convoy on a roadway that heads toward the capital city. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

As Ukrainians continue to repel Russian advances around Kyiv, new satellite images show a more than 3-mile-long Russian military convoy is on a roadway that heads toward the capital city.

According to Maxar, the convoy was seen on satellite images on Sunday around 10:56 a.m. local time on the P-02-02 road near Ivankiv, which is about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of the Ukrainian capital. The P-02-02 road goes toward Kyiv.

Maxar identified fuel and logistical trucks, in addition to tanks, infantry vehicles and self-propelled artillery moving in the convoy.

See the images:

1 hr 47 min ago

Ukraine files claim against Russia with International Court of Justice

From CNN’s Melissa Gray and Jennifer Z. Deaton.

Ukraine has filed an application to institute proceedings against Russia before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a “dispute … relating to the interpretation, application and fulfillment of the 1948 Convention and Prevention of Punishment of the Crimes of Genocide,” according to an ICJ news release on the filing.   

In the application, Ukraine says Russia has “falsely claimed that acts of genocide have occurred” in the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, adding Russia then subsequently declared and implemented a “special military operation” against Ukraine, the news release says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the news on Twitter, requesting an "urgent decision" from the ICJ.

Ukraine also accuses Russia of “planning acts of genocide" in the country and says Russia is “intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury on members of the Ukrainian nationality,” according to the news release.

1 hr 42 min ago

UN Security Council votes to send Ukraine issue to General Assembly

From CNN’s Senior UN Correspondent Richard Roth

Ambassadors speak during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Sunday, February 27. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The UN Security Council just voted to send the Ukraine issue to the UN General Assembly for a Special Emergency Session due to a permanent member deadlock in the council.

Russia vetoed a US resolution to condemn Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

“We ask Russia to tone down its rhetoric,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, regarding an announcement of forces being put on nuclear alert.

The vote was procedural, thus not being threatened by another veto. 

The results were similar to last week’s vote which blocked approval of a resolution because of the Russia veto.

France has also submitted a resolution regarding humanitarian issues for the council's consideration.

This is the first UN Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly since 1982 when an UN Emergency Special Session was convened to address the situation in the occupied Arab territories area of Golan Heights. 

2 hr 40 min ago

Ukraine's Ministry of Interior says 352 civilians killed

From CNN’s Katharina Krebs in Lviv

The number of known people killed in Ukraine following the Russian invasion is 352 civilians, Ukraine's Ministry of Interior said Sunday. 

At least 14 of those killed are children, according to the ministry. 

Another 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured.

1 hr 37 min ago

CNN team observes inoperable Russian vehicles

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen, Alex Marquardt, and Oren Liebermann

A CNN team south of Belgorod, Russia, near the Ukrainian border has observed Russian vehicles that are broken down or inoperable, as US and Western officials say that a portion of the Russian forces amassed on the border with Ukraine were unusable.

The team has seen several broken-down armored personnel carriers, an armored vehicle being towed, a howitzer that was being repaired on the side of the road when its track had come off, and more.

On the eve of the invasion, US officials said approximately 80% of Russia’s military force amassed on Ukraine’s borders was in forward positions.

A US official said the US believes a portion of the remaining force was inoperable. At the same time, a European official told CNN Russia’s fictional pullback in the days before the invasion had included removing broken vehicles from the field.

A senior defense official said Sunday morning that Russia still has a significant capacity of forces that have not yet been deployed into Ukraine. 

2 hr 50 min ago

Mayor of southern Ukrainian town says Russians have taken control

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv and Olya Voinovich

Oleksandr Svidlo, the acting mayor of the town of Berdyansk on Ukraine's southern coast, has said that Russian forces have entered and taken control of the town.

Berdyansk, which has a small naval base, has a population of about 100,000.

Svidlo posted a message to the town's residents on his Facebook page Sunday which said, "A few hours ago, you and I witnessed how heavy military equipment and armed soldiers entered the city and began advancing throughout our hometown. As soon as I learned about that, I tried to inform all the residents of the city so that you have the opportunity to hide in shelters."

Svidlo continued: "Some time ago, armed soldiers entered the executive committee building and introduced themselves as soldiers of the Russian army, they informed us that all administrative buildings were under their control and that they were taking control of the executive committee building."

Svidlo said that officials were asked to continue working, "but under the control of armed men. I consider this proposal unacceptable, so we, as all members of the operational headquarters, left the building of the executive committee."

Svidlo ended his post, saying, "Today Berdyansk was on the line of fire. I don't know what tomorrow will be like, but I think tonight will be very, very hard."

2 hr 22 min ago

Catch up: Here are some of the ways countries are responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

From CNN’s Liam Reilly, Homero De La Fuente, Pooja Salhorta, Niamh Kennedy and Jack Guy

(Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)

Countries on Sunday took steps to further isolate Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

If you're just reading in now, here is some of what you missed:

  • The European Union is shutting down its airspace to Russia, including private jets of oligarchs: The EU is closing its airspace to Russia, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday. “We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian-registered and Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the European Union. This will apply to any plane,” von der Leyen said. This will include the private jets of oligarchs, she added.
  • EU bans Russian news outlets Russia Today and Sputnik: The EU has banned Russian news outlets Russia Today and Sputnik, according to its top diplomat Josep Borrell. Speaking in a joint news conference in Brussels on Sunday, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announced that the bloc would ban the two outlets in a bid "to fight" Russian disinformation. "We are killing the snake on its neck," Borrell said.
  • More than half of central bank reserves of Russia will be blocked under new EU sanctions: More than half of the central bank reserves of Russia will be blocked as part of new EU sanctions against the country, Borrell announced on Sunday. Speaking alongside von der Leyen in Brussels, Borrell said on Sunday he would provide the political endorsement of the 27 EU member states for a new package of sanctions against Russia. Under the package, "important Russian banks will be excluded from the SWIFT system," von der Leyen told the news conference.
  • England joins the Czech Republic, Poland, and Sweden in refusing to play in any potential football matches against Russia: England will not play Russia in any international football matches "for the foreseeable future," English football’s governing body, the Football Association (FA), announced on Sunday.
  • Ontario premier directs Canadian agencies to pull Russian products from shelves: Ontario’s premier this weekend directed agencies to withdraw products produced in Russia from store shelves in government-run Canadian liquor stores, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance’s office.
  • New York governor businesses to cease transactions with Russian entities: Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Sunday instructing state businesses to cease transactions with Russian entities. Hochul called for a review of all state purchases and said she will not permit any investments that “directly or indirectly aid Russia as it commits these human rights violations and atrocities,” according to the order. The order goes into effect immediately and will remain in effect until federal economic sanctions against Russia are removed, Hochul said.
3 hr 16 min ago

France will submit resolution for ceasefire and Ukraine humanitarian access to UN Security Council

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris

Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

France will submit a resolution Monday to the United Nations Security Council calling for “unhindered humanitarian access” in Ukraine as well as a ceasefire, according to a statement from the Elysée Palace Sunday. 

Following a flurry of calls between French President Emmanuel Macron and world leaders this weekend, the president and his counterparts recognized “the need to work on the conditions for the proper delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” according to the Elysée. 

The French resolution will aim to “guarantee unhindered humanitarian access to meet the urgent needs of the remaining population in Ukraine,” the statement said. 

Additionally, France will call for a ceasefire which “must precede any peace talks,” the statement said. 

Macron held calls this weekend with leaders from: Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the European Union and European Council, Greece, Georgia and Moldova. He also spoke with Belarus’ president.

He held calls Sunday with leaders from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Abu Dhabi and the EU Commission. 

2 hr 43 min ago

US embassy warns Americans in Russia should consider leaving "immediately"

From CNN’s Sonnet Swire

An outside view of the Consular Section at the US embassy in Bolshoi Devyatinsky Pereulok Street in central Moscow.  (Vladimir Gerdo/TASS/Getty Images)

The US Embassy in Russia warned US nationals on Sunday that they should consider leaving "immediately" due to the rising number of airlines that are canceling flights in and out of the country and closing their airspace to Russian airlines.

“An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines. U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available,” the embassy said in an advisory Sunday.

“The US Embassy reminds US citizens that the Department of State’s Travel Advisory level for Russia is at ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel,’” the statement added.