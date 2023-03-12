Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Ukraine will fight on in the city of Bakhmut, comparing the Russians advance to a thief breaking into your house and trying to "steal everything."

He made the comments in an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper on Sunday.

When asked whether he thought the city could still be held, Kuleba told the publication: "When someone breaks into your house, you don't ask yourself how long you can resist the guy who broke into your house and is trying to kill you and your family and steal everything in the house, right?

"You think what else can you do to evict him from your home and get the police to arrest him."

Speaking on who is behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Kuleba said: “I can say that the Ukrainian government is not behind it that they didn't do it.

"This was not a government-directed action.”

Kuleba also expressed disdain for protests in Germany calling for an end to the war and to stop the Berlin government from providing Ukraine with more weapons.