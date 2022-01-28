Russia says it doesn't want war and signals opening for diplomacy in Ukraine crisis

In spite of the ratcheting warnings of impending war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has signaled that diplomatic discussions between Russia and the West will press on -- at least for now.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated on Friday that Moscow did not want war with Ukraine, cooling talk of conflict a day after US President Joe Biden said that Russia could be poised to invade Ukraine in February.
“If it is up to the Russian Federation, there will be no war. We don't want a war,” Lavrov said.
In an interview with Russian radio stations, Lavrov said that the United States' response to Russian security demands contained "some grains of reason," a small ray of hope that diplomatic compromise could be reached on outstanding issues, such as military exercises.
But the Kremlin has indicated that a wider agreement is unlikely, given that one of Russia's primary demands -- a halt to NATO expansion -- has been kept firmly off the table. Lavrov added that the NATO response was "full of itself" and that if the alliance's position, which he said was "based on false arguments," remained unchanged, he saw little room for an accord.
On Wednesday, the US and NATO delivered their written responses to an array of demands for security guarantees that Russia laid out in December. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US response to Russia "sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it."
In response, Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that there were "few reasons for optimism," but that Putin was reviewing the documents and would not rush to any conclusions. Putin has remained silent on his military maneuvers, but Russian officials have repeatedly denied any intention to invade Ukraine, while arguing that NATO support for the country constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.
Lavrov said Friday that he expected to have a follow-up discussion with Blinken in the coming weeks to discuss the proposals.
Some background: High-level talks between the West and Russia wrapped earlier this month without any breakthroughs, leaving prospects of de-escalation and future diplomacy in doubt. The US and its NATO allies had hoped the talks could spur Russia to pursue a path of "de-escalation and diplomacy," but Russian officials were incensed over the US and NATO's refusal to entertain a contentious list of security demands. The demands include a ban on Ukraine entering NATO and that the alliance roll back its expansion in Eastern Europe -- proposals that the US and its NATO allies have repeatedly said are non-starters.