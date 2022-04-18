Lviv mayor: Tire facility hit in strikes

Russian missile strikes on the city of Lviv hit a tire repair facility, destroying or damaging 40 cars, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Monday on Telegram.
Citing preliminary information, Sadovyi said six people were dead and 11 injured, including one child, in a number of strikes on the city.
The blast wave shattered windows in a nearby hotel where internally displaced Ukrainians who evacuated from fighting were housed, Sadovyi said.
1 min ago
Six dead, eight injured in Lviv strikes, regional governor says
From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Lviv
Six people were killed and eight injured, including one child, in Russian missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday, according to Maksym Kozytskyy, the head of the Lviv regional military administration.
"According to information from the Air Operations Command West, four missile strikes on Lviv were carried out today," Kozytskyy said on Telegram. "Three were directed at military infrastructure. One hit a tire repair shop."
Fires have broken out and firefighting efforts were underway, Kozytskyy said, adding that details were still being gathered.
Some context: The city's Mayor Andrii Sadovyi had previously said there were five missile strikes on the city and a CNN team heard five explosions.
42 min ago
Pope cried over children killed in Russian invasion: Ukrainian lawmaker
From CNN's Travis Caldwell
A member of Ukraine's parliament who met Pope Francis this weekend said the pontiff was overcome with emotion when told about the children who had died during Russia's invasion.
Maria Mezentseva, who is in Rome as part of a Ukrainian delegation, told CNN she personally informed the Pope "about the number of casualties among children."
"He started crying, simply, it touched him so much,” she said.
Mezentseva also said the delegation received a "positive signal" about the possibility of Pope Francis visiting Ukraine.
Some context: At least 191 children have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian prosecutors said last week, and nearly 350 children have been injured.
Calls for peace: Pope Francis on Sunday said the world was marking an “Easter of war,” and called for peace in Ukraine, which he said has been dragged into a “cruel and senseless war.”
“We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence. Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish,” the Pope said while delivering his annual Easter blessing.
Among the 100,000 people attending the Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square were several Ukrainian politicians, including Ivan Fedorov, the elected mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol who was detained by Russian forces last month and accused of terrorism offenses.
1 hr 13 min ago
Two injured, railway infrastructure destroyed as missiles hit Dnipro, governor says
From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Yulia Kesaieva in Lviv
Two missiles hit the city of Dnipro in east-central Ukraine on Monday, the region's military governor said.
Valentyn Reznichenko, head of Dnipro's regional military administration, said on Telegram that the districts of Synelnykiv and Pavlograd had both been hit by what he termed "morning arrivals."
"Two people were injured in Synelnykiv district. The missile hit an infrastructure facility. Rescuers put out the fire," he said.
No casualties were reported in Pavlograd, Reznichenko said, but railway infrastructure had been destroyed.
Some context: Dnipro was hit by Russian missile strikes earlier in the war, when its airport was damaged. A missile strike in March put the runway out of use and damaged a terminal building, according to Reznichenko, and another strike on April 10 wiped out more of the airport.
Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP, said the April 10 strike had destroyed "everything around the airport."
1 hr 35 min ago
"No safe places left." Governor urges evacuation in Luhansk
From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Nathan Hodge in Lviv
The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration on Monday urged civilians to evacuate, saying there were "no safe places left" in the eastern Ukrainian region.
Evacuate now, we can still save you," Serhii Haidai said on Telegram.
Evacuations would be carried out Monday from Popasna, Rubizhne, Hirske, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, Haidai said, even if no official evacuation routes were agreed with Russian forces.
"We will proceed with evacuation no matter what," he said. "We will take people with us from places we can get to. It is already very difficult to leave Rubizhne, Popasna, Hirske. To date, there are no safe places left in the region."
Haidai's comments come after attempts to agree safe evacuation routes for civilians trapped in fighting in southern and eastern Ukraine on Sunday failed, but local officials urged people to leave the area nevertheless.
While some Luhansk residents had previously felt relatively safe in some districts of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, the situation had "grown worse," he said.
"Russian shelling is everywhere. Evacuate now, we can still save you. Do not [wait until] there is no safe way out of the area. Buses are waiting for you on April 18. Gather your things and come. Ukraine needs you alive!"
Some context: Extensive damage to civilian infrastructure was noted over the weekend following Russian strikes in the region. Haidai said in one day the Russians had damaged 10 infrastructure facilities and partially or completely destroyed another 26 buildings.
On Sunday, Russian shelling hit a church in the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, according to Haidai.
2 hr 4 min ago
Lviv residents urged to take shelter after missile strikes
From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Yulia Kesaieva in Lviv
Residents in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv have been urged to take shelter after a series of missile strikes on Monday.
The region's military governor Maksym Kozytskyy said there had been four missile strikes, though the city's mayor had previously said there were five and a CNN team heard five explosions.
Authorities are still clarifying the details, Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said.
2 hr 11 min ago
Five missiles hit western Ukrainian city of Lviv, mayor says
From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Nathan Hodge in Lviv
Five missiles have hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, its mayor said on Monday.
Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said on Facebook that "relevant services" had been sent to the site of the blasts.
"We are clarifying the details," he added.
Some context: On Saturday, the head of the Lviv regional military administration said Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems had downed Russian cruise missiles that were fired toward the region. On that occasion Ukraine claimed the Russian aircraft that fired the missiles had taken off from the Baranovichi airfield in neighboring Belarus.
4 hr 17 min ago
Analysis: Biden and US allies face new dilemma on Ukraine aid
Analysis from CNN's Maeve Reston
Ukraine's military took a defiant stand this weekend — refusing to give in to Russia's demand for Kyiv's troops in the port city of Mariupol to surrender.
At the same time, President Joe Biden and his allies face a new precipice in deciding how far the US can go in arming the embattled country, as Russia signals that it may take more aggressive action to stop the flow of weapons from the US and NATO.
There are new worries about how quickly Ukraine could run out of ammunition as heavier fighting intensifies in the Donbas where Russia is trying to encircle and cut off Ukrainian forces in their quest to control that region.
As he tries to keep the pressure on allies to lend greater support in this next phase, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is arguing that the West must view that fight as a critical pivot point in curbing the unbridled ambitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and demonstrating the West's commitment to defending democracy against a voracious autocratic power.
If Russia is able to capture the Donbas region, Zelensky warned, it is entirely possible that Putin could renew his attempt to take control of Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of an incoming offensive by Russia in the eastern part of the country, as more civilians were killed by heavy shelling in the northeast on Sunday.
Here are the latest developments on the war in Ukraine:
Ukrainians fighting for Mariupol: Ukrainianforces are still defending the southeastern port city, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday, rejecting a Russian order to surrender. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the worsening conditions in Mariupol “may be a red line” in negotiations with Russia as it makes talks more difficult.
Remaining men in Mariupol face "filtration": Mariupol will be closed for entry and exit starting on Monday and Russian forces have begun issuing passes for movement within the besieged city, according to an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor. He added, “it will be impossible not only to move between the districts of the city, but also to go out on the streets.” Adviser Petro Andriushchenko also said Ukrainian men would be subject to "filtration" — relocated for screening by Russian forces. CNN cannot independently verify the claims.
Russia accused of further atrocities: Zelensky said in an address on Sunday that Russia wants to “literally finish off and destroy Donbas” in eastern Ukraine and accused Russian forces of committing humanitarian violations — including the use of "torture chambers," "blackmail" and "starvation" — in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. CNN cannot independently verify the claims.
Shelling continues in northeast: The city of Kharkiv endured another day of heavy shelling of residential areas, according to regional officials, with at least five civilians killed and more wounded. Despite the attacks, Ukrainian forces were pushing the Russians back to the east of the city, according to the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, and claimed several villages had been liberated to the city’s southeast.
Zelensky won't give up the east: The Ukrainian President told CNN the country is not willing to give up territory in the eastern part of the country to end the war with Russia, and Ukraine's military is prepared to fight Moscow's military in the Donbas region in a battle he says could influence the course of the entire war.
Russian forces “gradually withdrawing” from Borivs'kyi: While Russian forces are still in complete control of the Borivs'kyi district in the Kharkiv region, Moscow's troops are "gradually withdrawing" from the area in the direction of Donetsk region, the Borova village council said. “There is no mobile connection and no Internet, which are impossible to restore as the territory is occupied by the Russians,” it said, adding that “some places are left without electricity and gas.”