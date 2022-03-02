UN General Assembly votes to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Voting results are displayed on screens at the United Nations General Assembly on March 2. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The United Nations General Assembly just overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was a ringing global denunciation by the world against Russia.

The vote was 141 nations in favor of the move and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining.

As the results were placed on the screen in the chamber, a rare standing ovation occurred.

The result while legally non-binding carries some political weight globally, though it is doubtful if it will change Moscow’s military aggression.

The resolution “also demands that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

Before the resolution was put to vote, the Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya received a rare applause from the UN General Assembly chamber.

Shortly after the vote, UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised its message.

"The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: End hostilities in Ukraine now. Silence the guns now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy now. The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected in line with the UN Charter," he said.

"We don’t have a moment to lose. The brutal effects of the conflict are plain to see. But as bad as the situation is for the people in Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse. The ticking clock is a time bomb," he added.