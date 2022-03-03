Video shows defiant Kherson residents reclaiming Ukrainian flags from Russian soldiers

Video footage shows Kherson residents waving the Ukrainian flag in front of what appears to be Russian troops. (From Telegram)

Videos from the embattled city of Kherson show residents defiantly waving the Ukrainian flag in front of what appear to be Russian troops and tanks.

This comes after the city's mayor, Ihor Kolykhaiev, indicated on Wednesday that Kherson had fallen under Russian control following several days of heavy fighting.

The videos, posted online on Wednesday, show what appear to be Russian troops and tanks in front of the Kherson Regional Administration building, with one of the soldiers holding Ukrainian flags.

Shouting is heard, but it's unclear who is speaking.

"They are f***ing walking away with our flag," a man is heard saying in the video. "A**holes!"

The video then shows a group of civilians begin walking toward the soldiers outside the Regional Administration building. "They went to get the flag," the man says.

The civilians appear to reclaim the flags from the soldiers. “Oh, they put down the flag, sh**," he continues. "Our people took the flag! Beauties!"

As the soldier returns to the line of tanks, the civilians raise the Ukrainian flags to jubilant cheers from onlookers.

CNN has geolocated and verified the videos’ authenticity.

Battle for Kherson: The strategically important port city of nearly 300,000 residents is located on an inlet from the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

The mayor said Wednesday on Facebook that the Ukrainian military is no longer in Kherson, and its inhabitants must now carry out the instructions of “armed people who came to the city’s administration” — indicating that the city has fallen under Russian control.

The announcement on his Facebook page follows several days of pressure on Kherson by Russian forces who had surrounded the city.