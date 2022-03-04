World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Joshua Berlinger, Sana Noor Haq and Blathnaid Healy, CNN

Updated 0930 GMT (1730 HKT) March 4, 2022
13 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 45 min ago

A fire at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant has been put out. Here's how the situation unfolded

A fire was reported at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine early on Friday, according to Ukrainian officials.
A fire was reported at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine early on Friday, according to Ukrainian officials. (Zaporizhzhia NPP)

Ukrainian authorities said a fire that broke out at a nuclear power plant early Friday amid heavy shelling by Russian forces has now been extinguished.

Here's what happened:

When did the fire start? Ukrainian authorities said about 2:30 a.m. local time Friday that a fire had broken out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. The plant is the largest of its kind in Ukraine and contains six of the country's 15 nuclear energy reactors, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

When did the blaze stop? The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said the fire at the plant's training building was extinguished at 6.20 a.m. No deaths or injuries were reported, according to the statement.

Are they still fighting? Fighting has since stopped in the area, a spokesperson for the power plant told CNN. In a Facebook post early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of intentionally firing at the nuclear plant — and urged European leaders to "wake up now" and stop Russian forces "before this becomes a nuclear disaster." 

How serious is the situation? It's hard to say since there is still a lot we don't know. But the plant has not sustained any "critical" damage, the spokesperson for the facility said. The fire has not affected any "essential" equipment, and staff are taking action to mitigate any damage, the IAEA said, citing Ukrainian authorities.

Are we seeing any radiation spikes? No — nuclear regulators and government bodies in the United States and Ukraine say radiation levels appear normal.

What are the risks? The worst-case scenario would be if a fire or attack reached the reactors, disrupted their cooling system and caused a meltdown, which would release large amounts of radioactivity. However, Graham Allison, professor at the Belfer Center, Harvard University, told CNN early Friday that "not all fires in a power plant, have catastrophic consequences."

4 hr 1 min ago

It's 7:30 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's the latest from Ukraine

A fire that broke out at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant was extinguished early Friday following heavy shelling by Russian forces, as key cities come under attack from invading troops.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Nuclear plant fire: A blaze at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex in southeastern Ukraine has been extinguished, Ukrainian authorities said. The fire broke out early Friday amid heavy shelling in the area by Russian forces. Fighting has since stopped in the area, according to a spokesperson for the plant. Nuclear regulators and government bodies in Ukraine and the United States say radiation levels appear normal.
  • Zelensky claims Russia targeted the plant: In a Facebook post early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of intentionally firing at the nuclear plant — and urged European leaders to "wake up now" and stop Russian forces “before this becomes a nuclear disaster.” 
  • Deadly attack on residential buildings: New videos posted to social media show the horrific aftermath of Russian military strikes that hit an apartment complex in the northern city of Chernihiv on Thursday. At least 33 people were killed and 18 others injured in the attack, Ukrainian authorities said.
  • Key cities under assault: Russia is laying siege to the key Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The southeastern city's deputy mayor said it was "surrounded" by Russian forces and in desperate need of military and humanitarian aid. In northeastern Ukraine, 34 civilians were killed by Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region within a 24 hour period, emergency services said. Kharkiv's mayor said the Russian military is "intentionally trying to eliminate Ukrainian people" as it targets civilian spaces. Russian troops are also advancing toward Odessa, the strategically significant city on the southern coast.
  • Talks end with no breakthrough: A Ukrainian negotiator on Thursday said that a second round of talks with Russia didn’t deliver any results that Ukraine needed. However, humanitarian corridors for civilians were agreed on by both sides.
  • Growing humanitarian crisis: The UN estimates that more than 10 million people may end up fleeing their homes in Ukraine, including 4 million who may cross the border into neighboring countries. Want to help? You can learn how to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine here. 
4 hr 10 min ago

Zelensky urges world leaders to stop Russia "before this becomes a nuclear disaster"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of a "nuclear terror attack" after a fire broke out at a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of a "nuclear terror attack" after a fire broke out at a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)

In a Facebook post early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of intentionally firing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after a fire broke out at the facility following heavy shelling from Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities say the power plant has not sustained any critical damage, and that radiation levels are currently normal, though the situation remains fluid and firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

“Russian tanks are shooting at the atomic blocks equipped with thermal imagers. They know what they are shooting at. They’ve been preparing for this (attack),” he said in the post.

Zelensky also referred to the Chernobyl tragedy and its victims in the post. "For all Ukrainians, for all Europeans, for all people who know the word 'Chernobyl,' how many victims there were."

The 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which took place in Soviet Ukraine, is considered the worst nuclear accident in history. It was a "global catastrophe that affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of people," and had a lasting impact on the country, Zelensky said.

What's happening now: Ukrainian authorities say fighting has stopped in the area and about 40 firefighters are working to put out the blaze.

"We don’t know how it is going to end with the fire at the station, if there might be an explosion, God forbid," Zelensky said, adding "our guys are keeping the atomic power station secure."

But the very fact Russia launched an attack at the plant is itself an extremely dangerous act and could cause a potential catastrophe, he said. "There are 15 nuclear reactors in Ukraine. If one of them blows, that’s the end for everyone, that’s the end of Europe," he added.

"No country besides Russia has ever fired upon an atomic power plant’s reactors. The first time, the first time in history," he said, urging European leaders to "wake up now" and stop Russian forces “before this becomes a nuclear disaster.” 
4 hr 33 min ago

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire extinguished

From CNN's Josh Pennington

The fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been put out, according to a statement from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Friday. 

"At 06:20 the fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP training building in Enerhodar was extinguished. There are no dead or injured,” the statement said.
4 hr 36 min ago

IAEA says radiation levels are normal at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

From CNN's Simone McCarthy

A fire at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant is still burning following an attack by Russian troops, though a plant spokesman says background radiation levels are normal and fighting has temporarily ceased.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine had not sustained any critical damage in the attack, Andrii Tuz, a spokesman for the plant, told CNN on Friday, adding that when firefighters initially arrived they were blocked by Russian troops.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Ukraine's regulator had told the organization there had been no change in reported radiation levels and that the fire had had not affected "essential" equipment. The White House said it was monitoring the situation.

Attention has focused on the safety of Ukraine's nuclear power facilities as Russia's invasion of the country intensifies. The prospect of the fire causing damage at the nuclear plant has alarmed experts, though they cautioned that it was too early to gauge the full impact.

Graham Allison, Professor at Belfer Center, Harvard University told Anderson Cooper early Friday that "facts are unfolding" but "not all fires in a power plant, have catastrophic consequences."

Ukrainian officials called on Russian troops to cease fighting after reports the plant has been attacked first emerged Friday morning local time

A large number of Russian tanks and infantry "broke through the block-post" to the town of Enerhodar, a few kilometers from the Zaporizhzhia power plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, according to a statement from the watchdog.

The agency was closely monitoring the situation, and Grossi spoke with Ukraine's Prime Minister and the country's nuclear regulator about the fire, the IAEA said on Twitter early Friday.

Read more:

Fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, mayor says | CNN
RELATED

Fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, mayor says | CNN

2 hr 6 min ago

Videos show aftermath of deadly Russian strikes on apartments in Chernihiv 

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Celine Alkhaldi, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Katie Polglase

New videos posted to social media show the horrific aftermath of Russian military strikes that hit an apartment complex in the northern city of Chernihiv on Thursday. 

CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of this and other videos that show the moment of the strikes and the aftermath.

One video shows the strike as it happens, with residential buildings torn apart in a split second. Sirens echo as the camera shows parts of the building’s walls torn open, exposing entire apartment rooms. The walls of one apartment complex were reduced to rubble.

A fire is seen on the ground, with smoke elsewhere still rising from the explosion. 

The person filming the video moves out into the street, which is littered with debris and damaged cars. The video shows an injured woman on the ground, beside two people who appear burned and unmoving. "Kids ... little kids," she can be heard saying.

CNN does not know the condition of the woman seen in the video.

A second before the military strikes, the roar of a projectile is heard on a surveillance video from a nearby house in Chernihiv, which shows at least five explosions. 

Deaths reported: The Ukrainian Emergency Services said on Twitter that as of 6:20 p.m. local time, they had pulled 33 bodies from the rubble of the complex in addition to 18 injured people.

There are no military facilities nearby, only civilian structures like residential buildings and schools, the Chernihiv Regional State Administration told CNN.

Watch:

6 hr 7 min ago

Analysis: China can't do much to help Russia's sanction-hit economy

Analysis from CNN's Laura He

Will China help Russia cope with the fallout from economic sanctions?

That has been the big question since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. The two nations have forged close ties in recent years, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping calling Russian President Vladimir Putin his "best and bosom friend" in 2019. During Putin's visit to Beijing last month, the two states proclaimed that their friendship has "no limits."

That was before Russia launched its war in Ukraine, and was hit with unprecedented sanctions from Western countries. Now, China's ability to help its neighbor is being sorely tested. Experts say Beijing's options are limited.

"China's leaders are walking a very difficult tightrope on Ukraine," said Craig Singleton, senior China fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a DC-based think tank.

Beijing has not rushed to help Russia after its economy was slammed by sanctions from all over the world. On Wednesday, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said that the country won't participate in sanctions, but he didn't offer any relief either.

Earlier this week, China's foreign minister spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, and said that China was "deeply grieved to see the conflict" and that its "fundamental position on the Ukraine issue is open, transparent and consistent."

And the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a development bank backed by Beijing, said Thursday it was suspending all its activities in Russia as "the war in Ukraine unfolds."

"China's complicated messaging suggests that Beijing will continue to blame Washington and its allies for provoking Russia," Singleton said.

However, "such moves will fall far short of further antagonizing the United States on account of Beijing's desire to avoid a complete breakdown in US-China relations," he added.

Read the full analysis:

Analysis: China can't do much to help Russia's sanction-hit economy
RELATED

Analysis: China can't do much to help Russia's sanction-hit economy

7 hr 14 min ago

Russia sends a message to all of Ukraine by hitting civilian areas in Kharkiv

From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore, Katie Polglase and Paul P. Murphy

Three schools shelled, one of them with a gaping hole on the side of the building. Multiple rockets raining on panicking shoppers outside a supermarket. People walking through a park forced to rush to safety as shells explode around them.

These were some of the attacks that residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, endured in recent days as Russian forces targeted residential areas, hitting civilian infrastructure such as schools, shops, hospitals, apartment blocks and churches.

CNN has geolocated and verified 13 incidents involving civilians over the past three days, as attacks intensified on Kharkiv, a city of about 1.5 million people. following Ukraine's resistance.

Most of the attacks took place in the northeastern part of Kharkiv in the residential area of Saltivka. But other districts in the northwest, southeast and southwest of the city were also affected. The city's Freedom Square, the center of public life in Kharkiv, was hit with was believed to be a cruise missile, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said.

In 24 hours, 34 civilians were killed and 285 injured — including 10 children — in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said on Thursday morning.

As the Kharkiv offensive ramped up, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague announced on Wednesday that he had launched an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to Russia's relentless bombardment of Kharkiv, including the deliberate targeting of residential areas with "jet artillery," as a "war crime" in a late-night address on Monday.

CNN has analyzed and verified digital evidence, including videos and photos, of several indiscriminate attacks in Kharkiv.

Read more:

Russia sends a message to all of Ukraine by hitting these civilian areas in this city
RELATED

Russia sends a message to all of Ukraine by hitting these civilian areas in this city

7 hr 39 min ago

International students trapped in Ukraine: "Help us, we're stranded"

From CNN's Stephanie Busari and Shama Nasinde

Hundreds of international students trapped in the Ukrainian city of Sumy by Russia's invasion have appealed to the world: "Help us, we are stranded."

Vivian Udenze, 21, a Nigerian medical student at Sumy State University told CNN: "This is the 8th day since the crisis began. A lot of places have been evacuated. There are more than 600 of us who are foreigners and students."

She said most of the group are medical students, and they are from Nigeria, Morocco, Tanzania, Congo and India, among other countries.

Sumy lies in the northeast of Ukraine, only around 30 miles from the border with Russia.

As fierce battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces rage across the country, Udenze told CNN via phone that she woke up to two loud explosions around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and heard gunshots on Thursday. "I am so scared and time is running out. "We don't want the Russians to enter the city and meet us here. We need a humanitarian corridor so we can get out," she said.

As the second round of talks between a delegation from Russia and Ukraine in Belarus ended Thursday, the head of Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky told Russian media the two sides have agreed on humanitarian corridors for civilians.

Udenze later told CNN that more explosions were heard on Thursday evening at around 6:30 p.m local time. The students no longer have electricity or water following the blast, she said.

Read more:

'Help us, we're stranded': International students say they're trapped in northeast Ukraine
RELATED

'Help us, we're stranded': International students say they're trapped in northeast Ukraine