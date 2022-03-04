Russian forces are focused on encircling Kyiv, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry

Russian forces are focused on encircling Kyiv, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.

The statement said that Russian troops were "blocked and stopped in the Makarov area," which is about 60 km (37 miles) away from the Ukrainian capital.

The ministry said Russia's armed forces have exhausted most of their operational reserves and have started "preparations for the transfer of additional forces and resources from the southern and eastern military districts."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the war in Ukraine was "going according to plan," despite assessments from other countries that the Kremlin's invasion has not gone according to plan.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Russian forces continue to prepare for landings on the coast of the Black Sea.