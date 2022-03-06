By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt and Ed Upright, CNN
Updated 6:52 a.m. ET, March 6, 2022
1 hr 34 min ago
Evacuation checkpoint near Kyiv shelled
From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv
An evacuation crossing point for civilians trying to escape the Irpin district west of Kyiv was shelled Sunday morning.
International media were filming at the location when what appears to have been an artillery shell landed.
At the time a stream of civilians was coming through the checkpoint.
Media organizations at the scene of the explosion near Irpin say at least three civilians have been killed, including two children.
CNN cannot independently confirm the casualties.
1 hr 56 min ago
World Health Organization warns of "multiple deaths and injuries" as Ukraine's health care facilities attacked
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London
The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed "several attacks on health care [centers] in Ukraine, causing multiple deaths and injuries," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday.
"Additional reports are being investigated," Tedros said on his verified Twitter account, without mentioning Russia. "Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law," he added.
So far, the WHO has confirmed six attacks to health care facilities, the head of the WHO office in Ukraine, Jarno Habicht, told the BBC on Sunday.
These are either hospitals or some of them are ambulances," Habicht said, adding that the attacks affect health care workers who are in the front lines.
What is important is to "respect the humanitarian law as well to ensure safe corridors because the health needs of people are increasing daily and every hour, and it's very, very important to ensure that there is a safe passage of trauma and surgery goods," he added.
Habicht also said the work of health care workers is increasingly difficult due to the military offensive, with many of them now working in bomb shelters.
Habicht described the situation as "quite devastating," since the health care system is already "relatively stretched" and facing multiple health challenges, including Covid-19.
2 hr 28 min ago
Humanitarian corridors set to open again after being shut yesterday, according to Russian state media
From CNN's Tim Lister and Radina Gigova
Humanitarian corridors in the southeastern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha will be opened again today, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Some skepticism over the routes has grown after Ukrainian authorities paused evacuations of civilians Saturday, citing Russian violations of a ceasefire.
"In the morning, humanitarian corridors will again be opened both in Mariupol and Volnovakha," Eduard Basurin, deputy head of the so-called People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic told reporters, TASS reported.
Civilians in the battered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol are trapped without power and water and unable to recover their dead, its mayor said Saturday, as he accused Russia of trying to "choke" the city by shutting off agreed evacuation routes.
Russia agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday to allow civilians to safely leave Mariupol and Volnovakha, where residents have endured days of heavy, indiscriminate shelling.
But evacuations were paused, with Ukrainian authorities accusing Russia of violating the agreement by resuming its attacks, leaving thousands of civilians trapped in what people on the ground describe as increasingly dire conditions.
Another attempt to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians in the city of Mariupol will begin at 12 p.m. local (5 a.m. ET), the Governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Sunday on his official Twitter account.
A ceasefire will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time Sunday, Kyrylenko said.
3 hr 41 min ago
Protesters gather in Taiwan against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
From CNN's Eric Cheung in Taipei, Taiwan
Hundreds of people gathered in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Sunday to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Among the demonstrators were Ukrainians living in Taiwan and Taiwanese lawmakers. They waved Ukraine and Taiwan flags, and held placards reading "no war" and "Taiwan stands with Ukraine."
“I am here in solidarity with the people of Taiwan and other nationalities who came here to protest against the war,” said Oleg Nevenglovskiy, a Ukrainian who has lived in Taiwan for two years. “It is important for everyone to wake up and raise their voice — however they can — to remind others that this is not just a war against Ukraine, but against all of humanity. We all want this to stop, but I can’t see it. I’m afraid for my nation, I’m afraid for my people.”
Anatolii Bakurov, a Ukrainian who has lived in Taiwan for 10 years, said while some people often compared Taiwan with Ukraine, he is more optimistic about the future of Taiwan.
“The neighboring country now knows the cost of an invasion,” he said, referring to mainland China. “Also, even if your army is much stronger, it doesn’t mean anything because all civil people in the small country will come together and attack your tanks without any arms. You will never conquer any country.”
The protest was held at Liberty Square, a gathering ground in Taipei that played a key role in Taiwan’s transition from one-party rule to a democracy in the 1990s.
Some context: Taiwan has pledged its support for Ukraine, recently announcing it would donate 27 tons of medical supplies to the country. While there may be parallels between Taiwan and Ukraine — both are Western-friendly democracies whose status quo could be upended by powerful autocracies — experts question how much Beijing could glean from the spiraling crisis in Ukraine when it comes any future actions toward Taiwan.
In Taiwan’s case, China’s Communist Party seeks eventual “reunification” with the self-ruled island it claims as its territory despite having never governed it — and has not ruled out doing so by force.
3 hr 47 min ago
South Korea to impose sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia
From CNN's Jake Kwon in Seoul, South Korea
South Korea will impose export controls against Belarus for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday.
The export control will apply in a similar way to the one it earlier imposed on Moscow, the ministry said in a news release. In February, South Korea blocked exports of strategic goods to Russia.
“Our government ... decided today to implement export control against Belarus under the judgement that Belarus is practically supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the ministry said.
3 hr 48 min ago
Ukraine-Russia talks to resume Monday, negotiators say
From CNN's Radina Gigova
Delegations from Ukraine and Russia will hold a third round of talks tomorrow, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on his official Facebook account.
"The third round of negotiations will take place on Monday," Arakhamia said without providing additional details.
Russian state news agency TASS reported Sunday that Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky confirmed during a live stream at the Soloviev Live YouTube channel that the third round of talks will take place on March 7.
Slutsky earlier told Russian state channel Russia-24 that, "During the second round, the Ukrainian side demonstrated its ability to negotiate," according to TASS. "They realize that people’s lives are at stake. This is our common priority. At least, this is how it was during the talks," Slutsky said according to TASS.
Arakhamia and Slutsky didn't say where the negotiations would take place.
4 hr 54 min ago
Ukraine's military says operations to defend the cities of Mariupol and Chernihiv are ongoing
From CNN's Radina Gigova and Jake Kwon
A defense operation is ongoing in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the general staff of the country's armed forces said Sunday in its latest operational update.
"The main efforts are focused on defending the city of Mariupol and inflicting fire damage on the overwhelming forces of the enemy," the Ukrainian military said.
Ukrainian Armed Forces also "stopped enemy columns trying to advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region from Balakliya," according to the statement.
An operation to defend the northern city of Chernihiv is underway in the Siverskyi region, the Ukrainian military said.
And in the southern Mykolayiv area, "capture of a considerable quantity of armored and automobile equipment of the enemy was planned and realized."
5 hr 15 min ago
Analysis: Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression
Analysis from CNN's John Harwood
The butchery of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.
That’s right: In the struggle now uniting the free world against an autocrat’s lawless aggression, America’s most recent ex-President sided with the autocrat.
It’s not just that former President Donald Trump recently hailed the “genius” of Putin’s strike against Ukraine. Since his political career began, Trump has backed Putin in ways connected directly to the Russian’s quest to subjugate that country.
For years, relations between Russia and the celebrity real estate executive were lubricated by money. There was the development financing Trump’s sons boasted about, the Palm Beach mansion he sold to a Russian oligarch for $95 million four years after buying it for $41 million, the Manhattan project in association with a mob-linked Russian émigré.
He sought to place a Trump Tower in Moscow even as he ran for president. In 2013, when he staged a beauty pageant there, Trump asked on Twitter: “Will (Putin) become my new best friend?”
But things haven’t worked out as either Trump or Putin wanted.
Mother's anguish in Kherson: "If something were to explode, hold your sister, and do not run to me"
A mother of three seeking shelter at her grandmother's home in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, southern Ukraine tells CNN there is not much left in terms of food or medical supplies.
She also never thought she would have to teach her young children how to hide from bombs, she said.
"We are feeling isolated from the rest of, Ukraine right now," said Oleksandra Zhovtyuk, adding they do not go outside because Russian soldiers won't let then drive through or out of town, or let aid in.
Zhovtyuk's eldest child is 7 years old and already understands what is going on. "She wakes up at night, she cries, and she asked me when it will be over," she said.
"My middle kid, she doesn't understand, and she thinks it's like a game. Actually, I really want her to think it is like a game — that we have to play by the rules."
Zhovtyuk worries what the war is doing to her 18-month old. "With all of this atmosphere, he seems very bad at night, and cries and he wants to be with me all the time, because he feels that something is going on," she said.
Speaking from her shelter, Zhovtyuk said she tells her eldest child that "we have to be strong right now, we need to be together right now, and she needs to listen to me."
The children sleep in the corridor as it's the safest part of the house when the shelling starts — their beds are too unsafe, she said.
"I told her, if something were to explode, she needs to hold her sister, and do not run to me. They need to stay there, and be there for her. The scary thing is that she is 7 years old, and I never thought I would tell my child to not run to me, but to stay with her sister. I don't know what to say. It's very scary," Zhovtyuk said.
Some context: Kherson, a key port city on an inlet of the Black Sea was overrun by Russian forces in the early hours of Wednesday, after days of heavy bombardment and shelling. Its mayor, Ihor Kolykhaiev, said Saturday the 300,000 residents had no more weapons to resist Russian troops, adding the city was without power and water and in desperate need of humanitarian aid.