World Health Organization warns of "multiple deaths and injuries" as Ukraine's health care facilities attacked

Oleksandra Zhovtyuk is sheltering with her three young children in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, southern Ukraine. (Courtesy Oleksandra Zhovtyuk)

A mother of three seeking shelter at her grandmother's home in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, southern Ukraine tells CNN there is not much left in terms of food or medical supplies.

She also never thought she would have to teach her young children how to hide from bombs, she said.

"We are feeling isolated from the rest of, Ukraine right now," said Oleksandra Zhovtyuk, adding they do not go outside because Russian soldiers won't let then drive through or out of town, or let aid in.

Zhovtyuk's eldest child is 7 years old and already understands what is going on. "She wakes up at night, she cries, and she asked me when it will be over," she said.

"My middle kid, she doesn't understand, and she thinks it's like a game. Actually, I really want her to think it is like a game — that we have to play by the rules."

Zhovtyuk worries what the war is doing to her 18-month old. "With all of this atmosphere, he seems very bad at night, and cries and he wants to be with me all the time, because he feels that something is going on," she said.

Speaking from her shelter, Zhovtyuk said she tells her eldest child that "we have to be strong right now, we need to be together right now, and she needs to listen to me."

The children sleep in the corridor as it's the safest part of the house when the shelling starts — their beds are too unsafe, she said.

"I told her, if something were to explode, she needs to hold her sister, and do not run to me. They need to stay there, and be there for her. The scary thing is that she is 7 years old, and I never thought I would tell my child to not run to me, but to stay with her sister. I don't know what to say. It's very scary," Zhovtyuk said.

Some context: Kherson, a key port city on an inlet of the Black Sea was overrun by Russian forces in the early hours of Wednesday, after days of heavy bombardment and shelling. Its mayor, Ihor Kolykhaiev, said Saturday the 300,000 residents had no more weapons to resist Russian troops, adding the city was without power and water and in desperate need of humanitarian aid.