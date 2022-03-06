World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 5:22 a.m. ET, March 6, 2022
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
26 min ago

World Health Organization warns of "multiple deaths and injuries" as Ukraine's health care facilities attacked

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed "several attacks on health care [centers] in Ukraine, causing multiple deaths and injuries," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday.

"Additional reports are being investigated," Tedros said on his verified Twitter account, without mentioning Russia. "Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law," he added.

So far, the WHO has confirmed six attacks to health care facilities, the head of the WHO office in Ukraine, Jarno Habicht, told the BBC on Sunday.

These are either hospitals or some of them are ambulances," Habicht said, adding that the attacks affect health care workers who are in the front lines.

What is important is to "respect the humanitarian law as well to ensure safe corridors because the health needs of people are increasing daily and every hour, and it's very, very important to ensure that there is a safe passage of trauma and surgery goods," he added.

Habicht also said the work of health care workers is increasingly difficult due to the military offensive, with many of them now working in bomb shelters.

Habicht described the situation as "quite devastating," since the health care system is already "relatively stretched" and facing multiple health challenges, including Covid-19.

57 min ago

Humanitarian corridors set to open again after being shut yesterday, according to Russian state media

From CNN's Tim Lister and Radina Gigova

Humanitarian corridors in the southeastern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha will be opened again today, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Some skepticism over the routes has grown after Ukrainian authorities paused evacuations of civilians Saturday, citing Russian violations of a ceasefire.

"In the morning, humanitarian corridors will again be opened both in Mariupol and Volnovakha," Eduard Basurin, deputy head of the so-called People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic told reporters, TASS reported.

Civilians in the battered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol are trapped without power and water and unable to recover their dead, its mayor said Saturday, as he accused Russia of trying to "choke" the city by shutting off agreed evacuation routes.

Russia agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday to allow civilians to safely leave Mariupol and Volnovakha, where residents have endured days of heavy, indiscriminate shelling.

But evacuations were paused, with Ukrainian authorities accusing Russia of violating the agreement by resuming its attacks, leaving thousands of civilians trapped in what people on the ground describe as increasingly dire conditions.

Another attempt to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians in the city of Mariupol will begin at 12 p.m. local (5 a.m. ET), the Governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Sunday on his official Twitter account.

A ceasefire will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time Sunday, Kyrylenko said.

2 hr 11 min ago

Protesters gather in Taiwan against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Taipei, Taiwan

Hundreds of protesters gather in Taipei’s Liberty Square on Sunday in solidarity with Ukraine. 
Hundreds of protesters gather in Taipei’s Liberty Square on Sunday in solidarity with Ukraine.  (Eric Cheung/CNN)

Hundreds of people gathered in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Sunday to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Among the demonstrators were Ukrainians living in Taiwan and Taiwanese lawmakers. They waved Ukraine and Taiwan flags, and held placards reading "no war" and "Taiwan stands with Ukraine."

“I am here in solidarity with the people of Taiwan and other nationalities who came here to protest against the war,” said Oleg Nevenglovskiy, a Ukrainian who has lived in Taiwan for two years.
“It is important for everyone to wake up and raise their voice — however they can — to remind others that this is not just a war against Ukraine, but against all of humanity. We all want this to stop, but I can’t see it. I’m afraid for my nation, I’m afraid for my people.”

Anatolii Bakurov, a Ukrainian who has lived in Taiwan for 10 years, said while some people often compared Taiwan with Ukraine, he is more optimistic about the future of Taiwan.

“The neighboring country now knows the cost of an invasion,” he said, referring to mainland China.
“Also, even if your army is much stronger, it doesn’t mean anything because all civil people in the small country will come together and attack your tanks without any arms. You will never conquer any country.”

The protest was held at Liberty Square, a gathering ground in Taipei that played a key role in Taiwan’s transition from one-party rule to a democracy in the 1990s.

Some context: Taiwan has pledged its support for Ukraine, recently announcing it would donate 27 tons of medical supplies to the country. While there may be parallels between Taiwan and Ukraine — both are Western-friendly democracies whose status quo could be upended by powerful autocracies — experts question how much Beijing could glean from the spiraling crisis in Ukraine when it comes any future actions toward Taiwan.

In Taiwan’s case, China’s Communist Party seeks eventual “reunification” with the self-ruled island it claims as its territory despite having never governed it — and has not ruled out doing so by force.

2 hr 17 min ago

South Korea to impose sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia

From CNN's Jake Kwon in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea will impose export controls against Belarus for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The export control will apply in a similar way to the one it earlier imposed on Moscow, the ministry said in a news release. In February, South Korea blocked exports of strategic goods to Russia.

“Our government ... decided today to implement export control against Belarus under the judgement that Belarus is practically supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the ministry said. 
2 hr 18 min ago

Ukraine-Russia talks to resume Monday, negotiators say 

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia will hold a third round of talks tomorrow, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on his official Facebook account.

"The third round of negotiations will take place on Monday," Arakhamia said without providing additional details. 

Russian state news agency TASS reported Sunday that Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky confirmed during a live stream at the Soloviev Live YouTube channel that the third round of talks will take place on March 7. 

Slutsky earlier told Russian state channel Russia-24 that, "During the second round, the Ukrainian side demonstrated its ability to negotiate," according to TASS.
"They realize that people’s lives are at stake. This is our common priority. At least, this is how it was during the talks," Slutsky said according to TASS.

Arakhamia and Slutsky didn't say where the negotiations would take place. 

3 hr 24 min ago

Ukraine's military says operations to defend the cities of Mariupol and Chernihiv are ongoing

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Jake Kwon

Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze in Chernihiv, Ukraine on March 5.
Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze in Chernihiv, Ukraine on March 5. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A defense operation is ongoing in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the general staff of the country's armed forces said Sunday in its latest operational update.

"The main efforts are focused on defending the city of Mariupol and inflicting fire damage on the overwhelming forces of the enemy," the Ukrainian military said. 

Ukrainian Armed Forces also "stopped enemy columns trying to advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region from Balakliya," according to the statement.  

An operation to defend the northern city of Chernihiv is underway in the Siverskyi region, the Ukrainian military said. 

And in the southern Mykolayiv area, "capture of a considerable quantity of armored and automobile equipment of the enemy was planned and realized."

3 hr 45 min ago

Analysis: Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

Analysis from CNN's John Harwood

The butchery of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.

That’s right: In the struggle now uniting the free world against an autocrat’s lawless aggression, America’s most recent ex-President sided with the autocrat.

It’s not just that former President Donald Trump recently hailed the “genius” of Putin’s strike against Ukraine. Since his political career began, Trump has backed Putin in ways connected directly to the Russian’s quest to subjugate that country.

For years, relations between Russia and the celebrity real estate executive were lubricated by money. There was the development financing Trump’s sons boasted about, the Palm Beach mansion he sold to a Russian oligarch for $95 million four years after buying it for $41 million, the Manhattan project in association with a mob-linked Russian émigré.

He sought to place a Trump Tower in Moscow even as he ran for president. In 2013, when he staged a beauty pageant there, Trump asked on Twitter: “Will (Putin) become my new best friend?”

But things haven’t worked out as either Trump or Putin wanted.

Read the full analysis:

Analysis: Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression
RELATED

Analysis: Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

4 hr 15 min ago

Mother's anguish in Kherson: "If something were to explode, hold your sister, and do not run to me"

Oleksandra Zhovtyuk is sheltering with her three young children in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, southern Ukraine.
Oleksandra Zhovtyuk is sheltering with her three young children in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, southern Ukraine. (Courtesy Oleksandra Zhovtyuk)

A mother of three seeking shelter at her grandmother's home in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, southern Ukraine tells CNN there is not much left in terms of food or medical supplies.

She also never thought she would have to teach her young children how to hide from bombs, she said.

"We are feeling isolated from the rest of, Ukraine right now," said Oleksandra Zhovtyuk, adding they do not go outside because Russian soldiers won't let then drive through or out of town, or let aid in.

Zhovtyuk's eldest child is 7 years old and already understands what is going on. "She wakes up at night, she cries, and she asked me when it will be over," she said.

"My middle kid, she doesn't understand, and she thinks it's like a game. Actually, I really want her to think it is like a game — that we have to play by the rules."

Zhovtyuk worries what the war is doing to her 18-month old. "With all of this atmosphere, he seems very bad at night, and cries and he wants to be with me all the time, because he feels that something is going on," she said.

Speaking from her shelter, Zhovtyuk said she tells her eldest child that "we have to be strong right now, we need to be together right now, and she needs to listen to me."

The children sleep in the corridor as it's the safest part of the house when the shelling starts — their beds are too unsafe, she said.

"I told her, if something were to explode, she needs to hold her sister, and do not run to me. They need to stay there, and be there for her. The scary thing is that she is 7 years old, and I never thought I would tell my child to not run to me, but to stay with her sister. I don't know what to say. It's very scary," Zhovtyuk said.

Some context: Kherson, a key port city on an inlet of the Black Sea was overrun by Russian forces in the early hours of Wednesday, after days of heavy bombardment and shelling. Its mayor, Ihor Kolykhaiev, said Saturday the 300,000 residents had no more weapons to resist Russian troops, adding the city was without power and water and in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

5 hr 11 min ago

Russian military strike levels part of Ukrainian tank factory outside of Zhytomyr

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Josh Pennington

Destroyed buildings seen in the video footage.
Destroyed buildings seen in the video footage. (From Telegram)

Video published on social media Saturday shows parts of a Ukrainian tank factory outside of Zhytomyr — about 140 kilometers (about 85 miles) west of Kyiv — has been leveled after Russian military strikes at the complex. 

The video, geolocated and its authenticity verified by CNN, surfaced initially on pro-Russian Telegram channels, which are using it to bolster claims that Russia is "demilitarizing" Ukraine. 

While Russia has conducted military strikes on Ukrainian military positions during the invasion, CNN has identified a number of civilian complexes, apartment buildings, schools and markets across Ukraine that have been hit by the Russian military.

Zhytomyr has been the site of intense shelling in recent days.

What the video shows: In the clip, Ukrainian soldiers survey the damage at the factory and one appears to recount how he and others survived. Many of the buildings that once made up the Zhytomyr Armored Plant complex are leveled.  

"Well, that's what flew into us last night," a soldier is heard saying as they walk through the bombed out complex.

His comments suggest the Ukrainian soldiers had taken refuge at the plant overnight.

"I want to show you something," he said, walking down one of the roadways at the complex. "See how much the Russians love us?"

As he continues walking, more and more broken window panes are seen. Then, a destroyed building comes into view.

"To tell you the truth, we were really scared today," the soldier said.

Reduced to rubble: The buildings that once stood in the eastern part of the complex are now mangled heaps of metal and concrete. The soldier continues walking, noting he's passing by pieces of unassembled tanks.

Then, the sound of a jet can be heard. It gets louder then fades away as he nears the location where he believes the massive explosion that tore apart the complex happened.  

"That's where it hit," he says. "We were standing here."  

Some context: The plant is part of the state-run Ukroboronprom defense conglomerate and was involved in making, refurbishing and modernizing armored vehicles, including tracked infantry and armored personnel carriers. According to Ukroboronprom, the plant also assembled other machinery for civilian purposes such as forestry.